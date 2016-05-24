(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Insurer
Financial
Strength (IFS) ratings of The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance
Co. (NM) and
Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Co. (NLTC), collectively
referred to as
Northwestern, at 'AAA'. Fitch also affirms Northwestern's Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA+' and surplus note rating at 'AA'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's ratings reflect Northwestern's leading competitive
position in the U.S.
individual life insurance market, extremely strong balance sheet
fundamentals
and stable earnings profile. Fitch considers Northwestern's key
competitive
advantages to include its successful distribution system, large
and stable block
of traditional life insurance, and expense advantage relative to
peers.
Fitch views Northwestern's extremely strong capitalization as a
key ratings
strength, evidenced by its year-end 2015 RBC ratio of 648%.
Total adjusted
statutory capital (TAC) increased 2.6% to $26 billion, driven by
solid statutory
earnings. The company reported low operating leverage of 7.2x
and very low
financial leverage, demonstrated by surplus notes-to-TAC of
approximately 6.8%.
Northwestern's business concentration in the sale of traditional
cash-value life
insurance through a strong career distribution system provides
very favorable
credit characteristics that enhance Northwestern's risk profile
and earnings.
However, this same concentration exposes Northwestern to
unexpected changes in
the regulatory, legal, economic, and tax environment that could
affect demand
for cash-value life insurance, although Fitch is not aware of
any imminent
disruptions.
Key concerns include macroeconomic headwinds in the form of low
interest rates,
financial market volatility and a weak economic recovery in the
U.S. and abroad.
These conditions are expected to constrain Northwestern's
earnings in the near
term and could have a material negative effect on earnings and
capital in a
severe scenario.
Fitch views Northwestern's results as favorable on a
risk-adjusted basis, though
profitability measures appear modest in absolute terms when
compared with the
industry. Northwestern's pretax gain from operations increased
over 42% in 2015
to $795 million, driven by strong investment results and
excellent
disability-income morbidity experience. The stability of
Northwestern's earnings
can be attributed to low expense levels and strong mortality,
and persistency
results of its life business.
Fitch views Northwestern's disintermediation risk as relatively
modest given the
company's conservative liability profile. Northwestern has
flexibility to adjust
policyholder dividend rates, which provides significant cushion
to mitigate the
impact of low interest rates and unexpected losses in its
investment portfolio.
While Northwestern is a leading provider of individual long-term
care (LTC)
insurance (the results of which have been adversely impacted by
low rates), the
reserves associated with this product account for merely 1% of
its total
liabilities.
Northwestern manages a well-diversified, liquid investment
portfolio, which
performed relatively well in 2015 despite the continued low
interest rates, with
a net investment yield of 4.7%. Net investment income was
boosted by increased
security partnership distributions, which are expected to
normalize in 2016. The
company's risky asset ratio remained at 114% at year-end 2015,
exceeding the
industry average primarily due to its elevated
below-investment-grade bond and
unaffiliated common stock exposure.
Northwestern's energy exposure is in line with the industry,
with nearly 13% of
its corporate bonds energy-related at year-end 2015. Fitch
expects an uptick in
Northwestern's credit losses in 2016 driven by the energy
sector. The company
has partially mitigated this by proactively selling
energy-sector investments,
reducing its above-average below-investment-grade-bond energy
exposure to 15% of
corporate energy holdings as of year-end 2015 from 18% as of the
prior year-end.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Northwestern's IFS ratings are currently at Fitch's highest
level. Key rating
drivers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--A decline to a sustained RBC ratio less than 450%;
--An increase in financial leverage above 15%;
--An unexpected shift in tax, regulatory or market dynamics that
affects
Northwestern's competitive strengths;
--A multi-notch downgrade of the current 'AAA' U.S. sovereign
ratings below
'AA+'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company
--Long-Term IDR at 'AA+';
--6.063% surplus note due 2040 at 'AA';
--IFS at 'AAA'.
Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company
--IFS at 'AAA'.
