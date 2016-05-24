(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Credit
Suisse Group AG's
(CSGAG) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (Long-Term IDR) to 'A-'
from 'A' and
affirmed Credit Suisse AG's (Credit Suisse) Long-Term IDR at
'A'. The Viability
Ratings (VR) of both Credit Suisse and CSGAG have been
downgraded to 'a-' from
'a'.
The Outlook on Credit Suisse's Long-Term IDR has been revised to
Stable from
Positive. CSGAG's Long-Term IDR Outlook remains Stable. A full
list of rating
actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs and Senior Debt
Credit Suisse:
The downgrade of Credit Suisse's VR reflects vulnerabilities in
the business
model to challenging capital markets as demonstrated by losses
recorded for the
two quarters since the group was recapitalised. The group's
business will remain
weighted towards capital markets and is more vulnerable to
developments in these
than most banks with VRs in the 'a' category. We expect
execution of strategic
restructuring to remain more challenged by prevailing
unfavourable fixed income
and equities capital markets than was the case when it was
announced in October
last year, particularly in Europe and Asia. A slowdown in Asia
Pacific (APAC)
economic growth will also add negative pressure to the targeted
business model,
although the group successfully accumulated CHF4.3bn net new
assets in APAC in
1Q16.
The Global Markets (GM) division's securitised trading and
leveraged finance
franchises have negatively impacted group results and organic
capital generation
significantly for three consecutive quarters. The group booked
CHF1,076m
mark-to-market losses in 4Q15 and 1Q16, predominantly related to
securitised
products, distressed credit, and certain underwriting positions
in the corporate
bank and leveraged finance. Total revenue in the group's
securities businesses
(GM, Investment Banking and Capital Markets (IBCM) and the APAC
divisions) was
24% lower year-on-year in 2H15 and 46% lower yoy in 1Q16 and
accounted for 50%
of group revenue, excluding the Strategic Resolution Unit (SRU).
The announced exit from distressed credit and European
securitised trading and
sharp reduction in these exposures in 4Q15 and 1Q16 should help
to improve
earnings resilience. The strategy of growing APAC wealth
management is showing
signs of success. However, we expect performance in 2016 to
remain challenged by
a combination of subdued client activity in debt and equity
capital markets,
larger-than-expected restructuring costs (CHF1bn in 2016, in
addition to between
CHF0.7bn and CHF1.2bn in planned costs to achieve savings
between 2016 and 2018)
and an initially significant drag from activities earmarked for
wind-down and
booked in the SRU.
The bank's strategy to reduce fixed costs and capital
consumption in capital
markets businesses and discontinuing selected activities should
improve earnings
stability in the medium term. The acceleration of the group's
restructuring
efforts announced on 23 March 2016 highlights the need for
capital and cost
efficiency in challenging market conditions. The group targets
CHF3bn net cost
reduction by end-2018, CHF1bn higher than initially planned. We
believe this is
achievable, with the bulk of gross savings coming from the
wind-down of the SRU
and larger-than-expected cost reductions in GM, including
workforce reductions
and platform rationalisation.
Escalated deleveraging has enabled capitalisation to remain
stable despite
booking losses. The group's capitalisation and leverage is in
line with global
trading and universal bank peers, including its new target
Common Equity Tier 1
(CET1) ratio of 11%-12% for 2016. However, notable double
leverage at the legal
entity Credit Suisse (the parent bank) puts its capitalisation
behind its peer
group. Under revised Swiss 'too-big-to-fail' proposals, the
group will have to
meet gone-concern capital requirements equivalent to its total
going-concern
capital requirements (5% of leverage exposure and 14.3% of
risk-weighted assets
(RWAs)). We expect the group to reach its 3.5%-4% CET1 leverage
target by 2017
(3.3% at end-March), and to comfortably reach its gone-concern
requirements by
issuing a further CHF30bn in total loss-absorbing capacity
(TLAC) eligible
holding company senior debt or lower Tier 2 instruments by
end-2019.
Credit Suisse's VR also reflects Fitch's view that risk controls
are sound,
despite publicity around poorly communicated distressed debt
positions. Domestic
asset quality is strong, and the funding and sound liquidity
profile remains
solid. As with peers, we expect conduct and litigation risk to
continue to
represent material contingent liabilities for the foreseeable
future, although
expected settlement of US mortgage matters during 2016 should
remove much of the
uncertainty.
Credit Suisse's IDRs and senior debt ratings are one notch above
the bank's VR
because we believe that the risk of default on senior
obligations, as measured
by the Long-Term IDR, is lower than the risk of the bank
failing, as measured by
its VR.
The one-notch uplift for the Long-Term IDR above the VR reflects
further
increase in the bank's buffer of qualifying junior debt (QJD)
combined with
senior debt at the holding company. These buffers could be made
available to
protect Credit Suisse's senior obligations from default in case
of failure,
either under a resolution process or as part of a private sector
solution (such
as a distressed debt exchange) to avoid a resolution action. As
a result, the
Outlook on the Long-Term IDR has been revised to Stable,
following the
application of the uplift previously envisaged in the Positive
Outlook.
Absent such a private sector solution, we would expect a
resolution action being
taken on Credit Suisse when it comes close to breaching minimum
capital
requirements. Currently, we assume this to be at a CET1 ratio of
no lower than
6% (after high-trigger capital instruments but before
low-trigger capital
instruments have been triggered). We then assume that the
regulator would
require Credit Suisse to be recapitalised to a CET1 ratio of
above 14.3%. This
assumes a restoration of its 10% minimum CET1 ratio as well as
its 4.3% Tier 1
high-trigger capital buffer (since the bank post-resolution
action would not be
in a position to issue capital instruments in the market).
Our view of the regulatory intervention point and
post-resolution capital needs
taken together suggest a junior debt buffer above 9% of RWAs
could be required
to restore viability without hitting senior creditors.
Between March 2015 and April 2016 CSGAG issued around CHF19.5bn
of senior TLAC,
which was downstreamed on a subordinated basis to Credit
Suisse's London branch.
Together with existing subordinated debt (excluding legacy
subordinated debt
likely to be called), the total buffer amounted to 13% of RWAs.
We believe the
revised Swiss going- and gone-concern capital requirements
provide strong and
transparent incentives to ensure that these buffers remain in
place.
CSGAG:
CSGAG's VR is equalised with that of Credit Suisse, which
accounts for 98% of
CSGAG's consolidated assets, reflecting its almost exclusive
role as Credit
Suisse's holding company. Double leverage at CSGAG (106% at
end-2016 according
to our calculation) is below the maximum 120% threshold, where
we would usually
notch the holding company ratings down.
CSGAG's Long-Term IDR and senior debt rating are one notch below
Credit
Suisse's, because the quantum of qualifying junior debt
available as a buffer
for holding company senior creditors is insufficient to warrant
a one-notch
uplift, and we do not expect it to become sufficiently large
given the
single-point-of-entry resolution strategy focussed on building
up TLAC in the
form of senior holding company debt.
In line with the downgrade of the Long-Term IDR, CSGAG's
Short-Term IDR has been
downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1', which is the lower of two options
mapping to a
Long-Term IDR of 'A-' because group liquidity is managed and
retained at Credit
Suisse level rather than at CSGAG.
TLAC-eligible senior unsecured debt issued by Credit Suisse
Group Funding
(Guernsey) Limited and guaranteed by CSGAG is rated in line with
the guarantor's
Long-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Credit Suisse and CSGAG:
CSGAG's and Credit Suisse's Support Ratings (SR) and Support
Rating Floors (SRF)
reflect our view that senior creditors of both the holding and
the operating
banks can no longer rely on receiving full extraordinary support
from the
sovereign in the event that Credit Suisse becomes non-viable
largely due to
progress made in Swiss legislation and regulation to address the
'too big to
fail' problem for the two big Swiss banks.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by Credit
Suisse, CSGAG and
by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from Credit
Suisse's and
CSGAG's VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each
instrument's
respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk
profiles, which vary
considerably. They have been downgraded by one notch in line
with the downgrades
of the Credit Suisse's and CSGAG's VRs.
Subordinated lower Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR
for loss
severity, reflecting below-average recoveries.
Low trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated two
notches below the VR,
reflecting loss severity, due to contractual full and permanent
write-down
language.
Upper Tier 2 instruments are rated three notches below the VR,
including one
notch for loss severity and two notches for incremental
non-performance risk
reflecting cumulative coupon deferral.
High trigger contingent capital Tier 2 notes are rated four
notches below the
VR. The notes are notched down twice for loss severity,
reflecting poor
recoveries as the instruments can be converted to equity or
written down well
ahead of resolution. In addition, they are notched down twice
for high
non-performance risk, as the trigger can result in contractual
loss absorption
ahead of non-viability.
Legacy Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below the VR,
comprising two
notches for higher-than-average loss severity, and two further
notches for
non-performance risk, reflecting that coupon omission is partly
discretionary.
High and low trigger contingent capital Tier 1 instruments are
rated five
notches below the VR. The issues are notched down twice for loss
severity,
reflecting poor recoveries as the instruments can be converted
to equity or
written down well ahead of resolution. In addition, they are
notched down three
times for very high non-performance risk, reflecting fully
discretionary coupon
omission.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The Long-Term IDRs of Credit Suisse International (CSI) and
Credit Suisse (USA)
Inc. (CSUSA) have been downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' as a result
of the downgrade
of Credit Suisse's VR.
CSI is a UK-based wholly-owned subsidiary of Credit Suisse, and
CSUSA is a US
holding company directly held by Credit Suisse Holdings (USA),
Inc., the group's
US Intermediate Holding Company (IHC). We view these entities as
integral to the
group's business and core to Credit Suisse's strategy and their
Long-Term IDRs
are aligned with Credit Suisse's VR and unlike Credit Suisse's
Long-Term IDR,
they do not benefit from a one-notch uplift.
We would apply the one-notch uplift to a foreign subsidiary's
Long-Term IDR if
sufficient qualifying junior debt, including internal TLAC, was
allocated to
ensure its recapitalisation in a resolution event. The amount of
qualifying
junior debt to be downstreamed to Credit Suisse's foreign
subsidiaries is
unclear at this stage. The Positive Outlook on CSUSA's Long-Term
IDR reflects
our view that the US authorities will require a sizeable amount
of internal TLAC
to be downstreamed to the IHC and we expect clarity on this
within the next two
years.
CSI is incorporated as an unlimited liability company, which
underpins Fitch's
view of an extremely high probability of support from its
parent, if needed.
However, we have not applied the one-notch uplift because it is
not clear what
impact unlimited liability status would have in protecting
senior creditors in a
resolution event.
Given strong funding and liquidity within the Credit Suisse
group and the
intention to keep this as fungible as possible through the
central treasury
model at Credit Suisse, we have affirmed CSI's and CSUSA's
Short-Term IDRs at
'F1', the higher of the two Short-Term IDRs mapping to an 'A-'
Long-Term IDR.
The IDRs of Credit Suisse New York branch are at the same level
as those of
Credit Suisse as the branch is part of the same legal entity
without any country
risk restrictions. The alignment of IDRs reflects our view that
senior creditors
of the branch would be treated identically to other senior
creditors of Credit
Suisse.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs and SENIOR DEBT
Credit Suisse:
Credit Suisse's VR is based on our expectation that continued
progress towards
its strategic goals should improve the earnings profile of the
bank and optimise
capital usage. Should the group's capitalisation materially
deviate from its
planned 11-12% CET1 ratios for 2016 and gradual improvement
after that, this
would put further pressure on the bank's VR. This could arise as
a result of
higher-than-expected litigation costs, lower-than-expected cost
savings or
insufficient revenue improvements in its core franchises.
Despite the planned reduction in GM RWAs and leverage exposure
to USD60bn (-19%)
and USD290bn (-8%), respectively, by end-2016, we expect
securities businesses
to continue to account for more than 40% of group RWAs, which
limits upside to
the VR.
Credit Suisse's Long-Term IDR is sensitive both to changes to
the VR and to
unexpected reductions to the size, or changes to the permanence
of the buffer of
holding company senior debt and qualifying junior debt.
CSGAG:
CSGAG's Long-Term IDR is primarily sensitive to a change in its
VR. The Stable
Outlook on CSGAG's Long-Term IDR reflects our view that
capitalisation targets
will remain materially on track as the group implements its new
strategy. The
Outlook also factors in our view that qualifying junior debt
buffers at the
CSGAG level are unlikely to be sufficient to allow us to notch
up the Long-Term
IDR from the VR, given Switzerland's single point-of-entry
approach to bank
resolution.
TLAC senior notes are rated in line with CSGAG's Long-Term IDR
and are therefore
primarily sensitive to a change to the Long-Term IDR.
SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Credit Suisse and CSGAG:
An upgrade to Credit Suisse's or CSGAG's SRs and an upward
revision to the SRFs
would be contingent on a positive change in Switzerland's
propensity to support
its banks. This is highly unlikely in our view, though not
impossible.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital ratings are primarily
sensitive to a
change in the VRs of Credit Suisse or CSGAG. The securities'
ratings are also
sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if
Fitch changes its
assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative
to the risk
captured in the respective issuers' VRs. This may reflect a
change in capital
management in the group or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffer
requirements, for example.
SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
CSI's and CSUSA's Long-Term IDRs are sensitive to changes in the
parent bank
Credit Suisse's VR. The subsidiaries' Long-Term IDRs could
benefit from a
one-notch uplift if we believe that sufficient TLAC will be
pre-positioned
(downstreamed from the parent to the subsidiaries) to
recapitalise them
sufficiently in a resolution event.
Should the US Federal Reserve's rules on the implementation of
the TLAC standard
in the US be approved as proposed in October 2015, we expect
internal TLAC
requirements to become binding for Credit Suisse's US IHC from 1
January 2019.
Once regulatory requirements on TLAC pre-positioning in the US
IHC are in force
and the bank commits to pre-placing these debt buffers, this
could result in
CSUSA's Long-Term IDR being upgraded by one notch and aligned
with Credit
Suisse's, if we conclude that the buffers provide sufficient
additional
protection to CSUSA's senior creditors.
Similarly, further clarity on internal TLAC pre-positioning for
CSI or clarity
favouring support from its Swiss parent in a resolution scenario
due to its
unlimited liability status could lead to a one-notch upgrade of
its Long-Term
IDR.
The subsidiaries' IDRs are negatively sensitive to changes in
the parent's
propensity to provide support.
Credit Suisse's covered bond ratings are not affected by today's
rating actions.
The rating actions are as follows:
Credit Suisse:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'/'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Subordinated lower Tier 2 notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'
Tier 1 notes and preferred securities: downgraded to 'BB+' from
'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group AG
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: downgraded to 'F2' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: downgraded to 'a-' from 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): downgraded
to 'A-'/'F2'
from 'A'/'F1' Senior market-linked notes: downgraded to 'A-emr'
from 'Aemr'
Subordinated notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Additional Tier 1 notes: downgraded to 'BB' from 'BB+'
Preferred stock (ISIN XS0148995888): downgraded to 'BBB-' from
'BBB'
Credit Suisse International:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt: downgraded to 'A-'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Dated subordinated notes: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'
Credit Suisse (USA) Inc.:
Long-Term IDR: downgraded to 'A-' from 'A', Outlook revised to
Positive from
Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): downgraded
to 'A-' from 'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Subordinated debt rating: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-';
withdrawn because
Fitch no longer rates any specific issues, so this rating is no
longer
considered to be relevant to the agency's coverage.
Credit Suisse NY (branch):
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook revised to Stable from
Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior unsecured debt (including programme ratings): affirmed at
'A'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'F1'
Senior market-linked notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Credit Suisse Group Funding (Guernsey) Limited
Senior unsecured notes (with TLAC language): downgraded to
'A-'/'F2' from
'A'/'F1'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) I Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) II Limited
Tier 1 buffer capital perpetual notes: downgraded to 'BB' from
'BB+'
Credit Suisse Group (Guernsey) IV Limited
Tier 2 contingent notes: downgraded to 'BB+' from 'BBB-'
