(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, May 24 (Fitch) Singapore-based logistic
property developer
and operator Global Logistic Properties Limited's (GLP;
BBB+/Stable) rating will
not be affected by the slowdown in its China business, says
Fitch Ratings.
GLP's China business is well capitalised to face increased
industry risk, with a
loan-to-value ratio of 11% at end-March 2016 (FY16) (FY15: 9%),
and is not yet a
key contributor to GLP holding company's operating cash flow.
The impact of
GLP's China business is also reducing, as the company continues
to grow its
global asset portfolio via its fund management platform.
Fitch shares GLP management's assessment that the Chinese
logistic property
market is facing overcapacity and believes this can become an
acute problem if
aggressive investments persist. GLP aims to reduce China
development starts to
USD1.4bn in FY17, from USD1.7bn in FY16, a first time drop in
China growth in
five years. The company will stop increasing development starts
until the
Chinese portfolio lease ratio comes back to above 90% (87% in
FY16 and 91% in
FY15). GLP remains the biggest player in the Chinese logistic
property market
and its precautious measures to avoid overinvestment in China
may steer smaller
players away from irrational competition.
In Fitch's assessment of GLP's holding company's financial
profile, the agency
assumed there was no cash income contribution from GLP's China
business due to
continued capital expenditure. Fitch estimates GLP holding
company's recurring
income-interest-coverage can rise above 2.0x in FY17 due to
continued recurring
fee-income growth. The holding company's leverage, as measured
by net-debt minus
net-working-capital to investment-in-funds, remained a healthy
26% in FY16,
compared with 35% in the previous year. Fitch expects the
holding company's
leverage to remain below 50%; a threshold where Fitch may
consider taking
negative rating action.
Furthermore, GLP's business profile is increasingly bolstered by
its US asset
portfolio, which comprises 36% of its total
assets-under-management of USD35bn,
up 75% in FY16 from the previous year. GLP US portfolio's
assets-under-management already exceeds that of China and is
driving GLP's
recurring fee-income growth.
Contact:
Chloe He
Associate Director
+86 21 5097 3015
Fitch Ratings (Beijing) Ltd. Shanghai Branch
1015, IFC Tower A, HSBC Building,
8 Century Avenue, Pudong,
Shanghai 200120, China
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
