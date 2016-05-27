(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian
Tyumen Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BBB-',
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F3' and National Long-Term
rating at
'AAA(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-term IDRs are Negative and
the Outlook on
the National Long-term rating is Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding the
region's strong budgetary performance, sound cash position and
near-zero direct
risk. The Negative Outlook reflects that on the Russian
Federation
(BBB-/Negative).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the region's debt-free position, strong
liquidity and a
positive net cash position resulting from sound budgetary
performance. The
ratings also take into account the region's dependence on tax
revenues from the
oil and gas sector and a weak institutional framework for
Russian subnationals.
Fitch expects Tyumen will maintain strong budgetary performance
with an
operating balance of 26%-29% of operating revenue over the
medium term. In 2015,
despite a 8.3% yoy decrease in tax revenue, operating margin
rose to 34% (2014:
32%) due to successful cost-cutting by the administration. Fitch
estimates the
region will continue to run budget surpluses over the medium
term (2015: 9.4%
surplus), leading to increased cash reserves. In 2015, the
region earned
significant income on its deposits, pushing the current margin
above the
operating margin to 36.2%.
Tyumen's finances are exposed to concentration risk. We expect
taxes will
constitute up to 90%-93% of operating revenue over the medium
term (2011-2015:
average 87%) given the region's high tax capacity. In 2015
corporate income tax
comprised 73% of tax proceeds, while the region's 10 largest
taxpayers - mostly
national oil and gas producers - contributed 42.3% of total tax
revenue. This
exposes the region's revenue to volatility and international
commodities
markets. Positively, this risk should be mitigated by the
region's conservative
financial policy, vast liquidity reserves and fiscal
flexibility.
Fitch expects the region will remain free of market debt over
the medium term.
The region's direct risk is negligible and limited to a budget
loan of RUB321m
from the federal government. However, Tuymen is exposed to some
contingent risk
stemming from the debt of its public sector entities. At
end-2015, financial
debt of the region's majority-owned public companies totalled
RUB6bn (5% of
full-year operating revenue). However, as regional PSEs are
self-financing Fitch
views the region's indirect risk as low. The region turned net
cash-positive in
2009, with cash reserves and deposits exceeding both direct risk
and contingent
liabilities.
The region's liquidity remains strong, with cash at end-2015
totalling
RUB38.8bn, up from RUB25.9bn at end-2014. As Tyumen had relied
on its own cash
to fund budget deficits in the past, Fitch does not expect the
region to borrow
in the market in the medium term, but does not rule out some
"technical"
placements of bonds.
The region has a sound economy with a focus on oil refinery and
extracting
sector servicing. Along with two autonomous regions -
Yamalo-Nenets and
Khanty-Mansiysk (BBB-/Negative) - Tyumen accounts for 85% of
national gas output
and 56% of oil output. However, oil and gas extraction is mostly
concentrated in
the autonomous regions. Tyumen's wealth indicators are strong
with a GRP per
capita at 178% of the national median in 2014. In 2015, the
region's GRP
remained little changed, but outperformed the national economy,
which dropped
3.7%.
Tyumen's strong intrinsic credit profile remains constrained by
the weak
institutional framework for local and regional governments
(LRGs) in Russia.
Frequent reallocation of revenue and expenditure
responsibilities between the
tiers of government hampers the forecasting ability of Russian
LRGs.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The region's ratings are constrained by Russia's ratings. A
downgrade is
unlikely due to the region's intrinsic strength, unless the
sovereign is
downgraded. However, a sustained material deterioration of the
region's
budgetary performance and debt metrics would be negative for the
region's
ratings.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
comparable internationally for analytical purposes. These
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure;
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005249
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
