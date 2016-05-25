(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Shri Trust I 2016 - Appendix here SEOUL/HONG KONG, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating to Shri Trust I 2016's pass-through certificates (PTCs). The issuance consists of notes backed by commercial-vehicle loans originated by Sundaram Finance Company Limited (SFL), which also acts as the servicer for the transaction. The rating is as follows: INR6.0bn Series A PTCs due April 2020: 'BBB-sf'; Stable Outlook The rating addresses timely payment of interest and principal in accordance with the payout schedules in the transaction documents. The scheduled payouts will be net of distribution taxes on the income distributed by the trust to the PTC holders. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating and Outlook reflects adequate external credit enhancement and SFL's origination practices, servicing experience and expertise in collection and recovery of commercial-vehicle loans in India. The transaction is supported by a sound legal and financial structure. The credit enhancement comprises a first-loss credit facility, which is in the form of fixed deposits with Axis Bank Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/F3) and Canara Bank (BBB-/Stable/F3) in the name of the originator with a lien marked in favour of the trustee. The credit enhancement is deemed sufficient to cover the servicer's commingling risks, payment-interruption risks and the liquidity for timely payment of the PTCs. As of May 2016, Shri Trust I 2016 had current credit enhancement of 11.75% of the outstanding pool balance. Fitch affirmed India's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings at 'BBB-' in December 2015. Fitch expects India's real GDP growth to pick up to 7.7% in the financial year ending 31 March 2017 (FY17) and 7.9% in FY18. The agency has factored this macroeconomic outlook into its analysis and base-case default-rate assumptions. The default rate, default timing, prepayment rate, recovery rate and time to recovery, together with the portfolio's weighted-average yield, were stressed in Fitch's Global Consumer ABS cash-flow model to assess the sufficiency of cash-flow for timely payment at the current rating level. No interest-rate or foreign-currency risks exist in the transaction, since both the assets and the PTCs are fixed-rate and are denominated in rupees. The transaction comprises a seasoned portfolio, with geographical diversification in 12 Indian states. The collateral pool will be assigned to the trust at par, and as of 31 October 2015, it had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR6.0bn and consisted of 6,383 loans to 5,720 obligors. The collateral pool had a weighted-average original loan-to-value ratio of 81.7%, a weighted-average seasoning of 11.2 months and a weighted-average yield of 12.0%. As of the cut-off date, loans in the securitised pool were mostly current, with no loans more than 30 days past due. However, some asset concentration existed in the heavy and medium commercial-vehicle loans, which comprised 91.1% of the portfolio, while 23.4% of the pool had a loan-to-value ratio in the range of 90% to 100%, although this is based only on the chassis value and the effective loan-to-value ratio range may be lower. Fitch gave some credit to weighted-average seasoning of 11.2 months of the underlying loans. RATING SENSITIVITIES Based on Fitch's sensitivity analysis, the agency may consider downgrading the notes' rating to 'BB+sf' if the base-case default rate increases by 50% or the base-case recovery rate declines by 75%. The sensitivity analysis assumes credit enhancement and other factors remain constant, and is based on the transaction's current credit enhancement of 11.75% of the outstanding portfolio balance, which has increased in percentage point since closing due to portfolio amortisation. The notes' rating may be upgraded if the rating of the credit collateral bank holding the first-loss credit facility deposits is upgraded to above 'BBB-' and the portfolio performance remains sound, with adequate credit enhancement that can withstand stress at above a 'BBB-sf' rating scenario. At closing, SFL assigned commercial-vehicle loans to Shri Trust I 2016, which in turn issued the PTCs. The PTC proceeds were used to fund the purchase of the underlying loans in each transaction. DUE DILIGENCE USAGE No third party due diligence was provided or reviewed in relation to this rating action. DATA ADEQUACY Fitch conducted a review of 20 sample loan files focusing on the underwriting procedures conducted by SFL compared to SFL's credit policy at the time of underwriting. Fitch checked the consistency and plausibility of the information and no material discrepancies were noted that would impact Fitch's rating analysis. Fitch reviewed the results of the agreed-upon procedures conducted on the portfolio. The agreed-upon procedures reported no material errors that would impact Fitch's rating analysis. Descriptions of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms for the transactions are available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contacts: Primary Analyst Keum Hee Oh Director +82 2 3278 8373 Fitch Australia Pty, Korea Branch 9F Kyobo Securities Building 26-4, Youido-Dong Seoul, 150-737 South Korea Secondary Analyst Hilary Tan Director Phone +852 2263 9904 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Managing Director Phone +612 8256 0388 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com The sources of information identified for this rating action were SFL and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Ltd as the arranger. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated notes is public. 