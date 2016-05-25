(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Turkey's
Tacirler Yatirim
Menkul Degerler A.S. (Tacirler Investment) a National Long-term
Rating of
'A+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Tacirler Investment's position as a leading,
independent
company in Turkey's investment services sector. The company has
a record of
strong performance through the economic cycle and
notwithstanding capital market
volatility. However, Tacirler Investment lags behind bank-owned
investment
companies that enjoy the benefits of strong parent franchises,
network and
branding as well as better funding access.
Tacirler Investment's main business lines are margin lending and
brokerage
services. Historically retail customers were its core clientele,
but since 2014
the company has been diversifying and targeting the corporate
segment and
investment banking services.
Tacirler Investment has solid capitalisation, with a 60%
equity-to-assets ratio
at end-2015. It built up significant capital buffers due to
decent profitability
and high profit retention. Fitch expects the company to
moderately increase
leverage in the medium term from currently low levels.
Risk controls are adequate for the company's size and the
complexity of the
company's business. All risk limits are set and monitored by the
Board of
Directors. The company so far has not experienced material
losses stemming from
market risk exposures, although the company maintains a
significant proprietary
position in corporate bonds (27% of Fitch Core Capital (FCC) at
end-2015) and
usually operates with a moderate open currency position (10% of
FCC at
end-2015). Tacirler Investment's credit risk is limited given
that leverage
granted on its margin loans is limited to a conservative 50% and
margin calls
are in place.
Tacirler Investment demonstrates comfortable performance
indicators, reflecting
its diversified and stable revenue sources. Commission income
represented 56% of
2015 total income (2014: 52%). This includes primarily fees for
trading and
settlement services for retail clientele, but also income from
corporate clients
on derivatives, FX trading and underwriting. Non-commission
income includes
interest on margin loans, bank placements and securities
holdings, as well as
dividends (mainly on its 4.6% stake in Takasbank, BBB-/Stable)
and trading
income. Profitability is supported by strong efficiency,
stemming from a low
cost base.
Tacirler Investment's liquidity position is somewhat tight with
a short-term
coverage ratio 115% at end-2015, but this is mitigated by a
short-term asset
base as the bulk of margin loans are closed within one week. In
addition, the
company may source liquidity from its TRY30m portfolio of
short-term corporate
bonds, equal to 14% of its balance sheet.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A notable strengthening of franchise and strong operational
performance could
create moderate upside for Tacirler Investment's rating.
Downward rating pressure could arise from a further tightening
of liquidity, a
significant increase in leverage, a marked deterioration in
asset quality or
unexpected and sizable trading losses. The rating is also
sensitive to
reputational risk events, which Fitch does not currently expect,
and to a marked
deterioration in the operating environment.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Aslan Tavitov
Director
+44 203 530 1788
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Huseyin Sevinc
Analyst
+ 44 203 530 1027
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.