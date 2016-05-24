(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Only the unfavourable Brexit leave
scenario set out in
our cross-sector 'Leave or Remain: Hypothetical Brexit
Scenarios' report could
put some UK bank ratings under pressure, says Fitch Ratings. If
exit terms
negotiated with the EU were unfavourable, bank funding profiles,
asset quality
and earnings could suffer. But our base case is that the UK will
vote to remain
in the UK and this scenario would be mildly positive for banks
as funding rates
could ease, supporting banks' overall funding plans.
The core unfavourable leave scenario assumes negotiations for an
exit and trade
agreement with the EU prove rancorous and protracted, with other
EU members
looking to promote national interest and gain advantage in a
number of areas,
including financial services. Sterling could suffer 30%
depreciation and there
would be a technical recession in the near term, with house
prices falling and
base rates rising faster than under Fitch's base case to deal
with higher
inflationary pressures. Additional uncertainty would arise if
the exit triggered
a subsequent Scottish vote for independence.
Under the core unfavourable leave scenario, we would expect the
quality of
lending across residential mortgage, commercial real estate
(CRE) and parts of
banks' corporate portfolios to worsen. Performance of
residential mortgages,
particularly in the buy-to-let (BTL) portfolios, would likely
come under
pressure, driven by weaker demand, falling house prices and
higher interest
rates. Commercial real estate (CRE) values would be affected by
a range of
factors. Within corporate loan books, some strains could emerge,
and sectors
such as housebuilding and retail would weaken from current
levels.
We would expect funding costs for the UK banks to increase under
an unfavourable
scenario, impacted by uncertainty. This could make it harder and
more costly for
some of the larger banks to build up loss-absorbing debt buffers
needed for
resolution planning, at least in the short term. Nonetheless, UK
banks'
liquidity profiles are strong, so they are well placed to face
the impact of an
unfavourable scenario.
Under the unfavourable scenario, foreign banks would likely
bolster operations
in the EU and move some operations requiring an EU banking
licence, for example,
to Frankfurt, Paris or Dublin. But the UK might offer incentives
to support the
important financial services industry.
Alternatively, if the UK successfully negotiated exit terms and
a favourable
trade agreement could be concluded within a reasonably short
period, bank
ratings are unlikely to be affected. Under the hypothetical
favourable exit
scenario, asset quality would be resilient overall but continued
'lower for
longer' interest rates would put pressure on margins.
The favourable exit scenario assumes only a mild erosion of free
trade in
financial services. Some of the more international UK banks,
such as HSBC and
Barclays, would likely need to bolster their presence in the EU
moderately. This
would result in additional restructuring costs but these are
unlikely to be
material. Foreign banks with major operations in the UK would be
in a similar
position.
In the event of a leave vote triggering a Scottish vote for
independence,
Scotland registered banking groups such as Royal Bank of
Scotland and Lloyds
Banking Group would incur further restructuring costs.
Additional risks may
arise in the event of a secession being disorderly.
A teleconference to discuss our Brexit "Leave or Remain"
scenarios is being held
on 26 May at 9.00 a.m. and 4.00 p.m. UK time.
The report, published on 16 May, can be accessed by clicking on
the link.
Fitch Ratings is not recommending any particular position, vote
or outcome
regarding the referendum vote on June 23, 2016. This research
simply provides
the financial marketplace with increased transparency as to the
possible impact
on our ratings of various hypothetical outcomes from the
referendum.
