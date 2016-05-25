(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published VIVAT NV's (VIVAT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'. The agency has simultaneously affirmed VIVAT's insurance entities, SRLEV N.V.'s and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen N.V.'s (together, VIVAT Insurance), Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Positive. KEY RATING DRIVERS VIVAT's IDR is one notch below the IFS ratings of VIVAT Insurance, consistent with Fitch's standard notching practices. The regulatory environment of the Netherlands is assessed by Fitch as 'Effective', and is classified as following a Group Solvency approach. As a result, no notching was applied between the implied IDRs of VIVAT Insurance and the IDR of VIVAT. The affirmation of VIVAT Insurance's ratings reflects VIVAT's strong solvency position, lower financial leverage and low, but improved, profitability in 2015. The ratings also benefit from a renewed strategic focus under the ownership of China-based Anbang Group Holdings Co. Ltd (Anbang), and a strong franchise in the Dutch insurance market. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that VIVAT will improve its earnings and debt servicing capabilities through operational efficiencies, portfolio adjustments, a re-branding and streamlining its distribution channels. Fitch believes that the regulatory framework in which VIVAT operates ring-fences its capitalisation and protects policyholders due to restrictions on the minimum capital position and dividend payments. RATING SENSITIVITIES VIVAT Insurance's ratings could be upgraded if the companies return to profitability in line with the 'BBB' rating category, for example, if Fitch expects a return on equity of above 3% on a sustained basis (5.4% in 2015), while maintaining overall capital strength. VIVAT Insurance's ratings may be downgraded on material losses in 2016, or if the group regulatory solvency ratio on a Solvency II basis falls below 150% (approximately 160% at end-2015). Contact: Primary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Willem Loots Director +44 20 3530 1808 Committee Chairperson David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005073 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.