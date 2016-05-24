(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Bayer AG's
(Bayer) 'A' Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).
The rating action follows Bayer's announcement yesterday that it
intends to
launch a formal offer to acquire US-based chemical company
Monsanto Company
(A-/Stable) for USD62bn (approximately EUR55bn) including debt.
Should the
transaction go ahead at the conditions offered or with a revised
higher offer,
Fitch will likely downgrade Bayer's IDR, senior unsecured and
subordinated
ratings by a minimum of two notches. Headroom at the 'A' IDR is
already low and
the acquisition would cause an increase in leverage and business
risk for the
combined group.
We calculate pro-forma credit metrics for a post-acquisition
Bayer that remain
comfortable for an investment grade rating thanks to the
company's intention to
issue approximately EUR14bn of equity and to our projection of
post-completion
free cash flow in the region of EUR2.5bn to EUR3.0bn. However, a
downgrade into
the 'BBB' category is likely.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strategic Rationale of the Transaction
Fitch views the proposed merger as improving Bayer's position in
the crop
science industry, where the combination will create a leading
player. Also, the
combination of Monsanto's strength in seeds compliments Bayer's
strength in crop
protection. The transaction would address higher competitive
pressure in the
rapidly consolidating agricultural supply industry, a process
that is being
driven by declining crop prices and structurally reducing income
generation in
the farm sector.
Different Company Profile
The transaction would improve business risk for Bayer's crop
science business.
However, the diversion of capital from pharma and consumer
health could impair
the long-term prospects of these businesses. We calculate that
the more cyclical
crop science business would take the place of the more stable
pharma operations
as the largest contributor to sales. Crop science's EBITDA would
reach over 50%,
up from its current contribution of under 25%. Nonetheless, the
acquisition
would be margin enhancing as Monsanto's EBITDA margin is
approximately 30% while
Bayer's is approximately 20%.
Shift in Capital Allocation and Risk Appetite
Fitch views the proposed acquisition as indicative of a change
in focus of
Bayer's strategy under new leadership, with a potential shift
away from
favouring the healthcare business. We also observe more
aggressive financial
policies to pursue M&A-driven growth, effectively sacrificing
the historical
commitment to a 'A' rating, at least in the short term. The
transaction will
also divert resources away from the pharma and consumer
healthcare business.
This could impair the competitiveness of two business exposed
both to
significant growth opportunities and competitive pressures.
Financial Flexibility
Despite the likely elevated financial risk profile immediately
after completion,
Fitch views Bayer as having sufficient strategic options to
manage leverage
down, including scope for a full divestment of Covestro (still
64% owned), or
further full or partial business separations. We also note
Bayer's historical
use of hybrid debt to manage financial risk, which could be an
option to manage
leverage. We believe that these strategic options, together with
still
satisfactory free cash flow generation and debt serviceability
ratios support
the group's investment grade rating.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Although subject to shareholder
approval, key
Fitch forecast assumptions for the merged group include:
- Successful completion of the acquisition of Monsanto in 2017
at the terms of
the offer announced by Bayer on 23 May 2016
- Successful issuance of EUR14bn equity during 2017
- Progressive achievement of EUR1.5bn synergies by 2020
- Maintenance of a 30% to 40% dividend payout
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upon completion of the transaction, we will likely downgrade
Bayer's ratings by
at least two notches. The final ratings will depend on pro-forma
leverage on
completion and on the degree of visibility and credibility of a
sustainable
de-leveraging path using cash flow and potential divestment
proceeds.
Positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the
transaction does not
proceed, Fitch will review the implications of the company's
more aggressive
financial policies with the potential consequence of a one-notch
downgrade.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Bayer has access to funding sources spanning bonds, bank debt
and commercial
paper. The group has a EUR9bn syndicated credit facility, of
which EUR6.2bn was
undrawn at end-2015. Bayer's cash position was EUR1.8bn at
end-2015 and the
agency assumes minimum free cash flow generation of EUR2bn per
year over the
four year rating horizon. Debt facilities are not subject to
financial
covenants.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
Fitch assumes EUR200m as non-readily available cash in its
rating calculation to
allow for intra-year working capital swings.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Long-Term IDR: 'A' on RWN
Short-Term IDR: 'F1' on RWN
Senior unsecured debt: 'A' on RWN
Subordinated debt: 'BBB+' on RWN
EUR1.3bn hybrid bond due 2075 (DE000A146JN) assigned 'BBB+', on
RWN
