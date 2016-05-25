(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Nationwide
Building Society's
(Nationwide) Outlook to Positive from Stable. The society's
Long- and Short-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'A' and
'F1', respectively,
and its Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. Fitch has also affirmed
Nationwide's
Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor'. A
full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this rating action
commentary.
The revision of the Outlook to Positive reflects Fitch's
expectation that
Nationwide's junior debt buffer will be increased sufficiently
within the next
24 months to protect senior creditors on resolution to warrant a
one-notch
uplift of the Long-Term IDR above the VR. The society plans to
issue Tier 2 debt
to meet its minimum requirement for own funds and eligible
liabilities (MREL).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR and SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Nationwide's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect a
conservative risk
appetite, a leading market position in mortgage lending in the
UK, the society's
healthy asset quality, sound funding and liquidity and good
capitalisation.
Nationwide is the UK's largest building society with good
franchises in the
retail mortgages and savings. Residential mortgages account for
approximately
90% of the society's total loans. About 80% of mortgage loans
related to prime
owner-occupied mortgages and 18% to buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage
loans at financial
year ended 4 April 2016. Commercial and unsecured consumer
lending contributed
less than 10% of the loan book. Asset quality remains healthy,
with low levels
of arrears and average indexed loan-to-values (LTVs) and strong
diversification
by individual borrower.
Nationwide's pre-tax profit increased by 22.5% in FY16,
reflecting higher net
interest income and low loan impairment charges, which was
partly offset by
higher costs and provisions. Fitch expects performance to remain
resilient to
pressure from low interest rates on mortgage and net interest
margins.
Nationwide's capitalisation is sound with an estimated Fitch
Core
Capital/risk-weighted assets (RWAs) ratio of above 25% at
end-FY16 (based on
preliminary FY16 results). Its reported CET1 and leverage ratio
at the same date
stood at 23.2% and 4.2%, respectively. The society's RWA-based
capital ratios
partly reflected the low average risk-weights of a high quality
mortgage book,
which means that the leverage ratio is a binding constraint for
the society.
Internal capital generation has traditionally been a key factor
in Nationwide's
capitalisation given the limited options available to mutual
building societies
for raising core capital externally. Nationwide has reported
steady profit over
the years, which has helped its core capital ratios.
Funding benefits from the society's large and stable retail
deposit base, but
Nationwide also uses wholesale funding, both secured and
unsecured. Primary
liquidity, mainly in the form of cash and high quality treasury
bills, remains
sound.
Fitch equalises Nationwide's Long-Term IDR with its VR, but the
Positive Outlook
reflects our expectation that the Long-Term IDR could be
upgraded to one notch
above the VR once the society's qualifying junior debt buffer
increases further
within the next 24 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR (SRF)
Nationwide's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors cannot rely
on extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event
Nationwide becomes
non-viable. In our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation
and regulations
that provide a framework requiring senior creditors to
participate in losses for
resolving even large banking groups.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Nationwide's subordinated debt and hybrid securities are notched
down from the
society's VR, reflecting their incremental non-performance risk
relative to the
VR (up to three notches) and assumptions around loss severity
(one or two
notches).
Nationwide's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt is notched down once
from the VR for
loss severity. The permanent interest-bearing securities (PIBS)
are rated four
notches below Nationwide's VR, reflecting two notches for their
deep
subordination and two notches for incremental non-performance
risk. The AT1
securities are rated five notches below Nationwide's VR, of
which two notches
are for loss severity to reflect the conversion into Core
Capital Deferred
Shares on breach of the trigger, and three notches for
incremental
non-performance risk as coupon payment is fully discretionary.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
Nationwide's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are primarily
sensitive to an
increase in the society's risk appetite, which Fitch does not
expect. A sharp
increase in lending to higher-risk segments, including
commercial real estate,
or higher LTV lending, could put pressure on its ratings. The
ratings would also
come under pressure if Nationwide fails to maintain sound
capitalisation.
An upgrade of Nationwide's VR is unlikely as the society's
business model, which
concentrates on UK residential mortgage lending and savings, is
less diversified
than that of its more highly rated UK peers.
Nationwide's VR and IDRs could be affected by a material change
in the operating
environment, for example were there to be material economic and
financial market
fallout from any decision by the UK to leave the EU.
The Positive Outlook on Nationwide's Long-Term IDR indicates
that the rating
could be upgraded by one notch above the VR within the next 24
months if the
society continues to increase its qualifying junior debt buffer
in the form of
AT1 and Tier 2 instruments as planned. Fitch believes that this
buffer would be
made available to protect senior obligations from default in
case of
Nationwide's failure, either under a resolution process or as
part of a private
sector solution, for instance in the form of a distressed debt
exchange, to
avoid a resolution action.
Nationwide's qualifying junior debt amounted to about 9.3% of
RWAs and 1.5% of
the society's leverage ratio denominator at end-FY16. On an RWA
basis, we would
expect a resolution action being taken on Nationwide when it is
likely to breach
its pillar 1 and pillar 2A CET1 capital requirements, currently
at just above 8%
of RWAs. Fitch believes that the group would likely need to meet
its pillar 1
and pillar 2A total capital requirements (currently around 14.4%
of RWAs), as
well as its 2.5% capital conservation buffer and 1% systemic
risk buffer
immediately after a resolution action. This means a post
resolution action CET1
requirement of about 18% of post-recapitalisation RWAs could be
needed under a
bail-in scenario.
Fitch's assessment of the regulatory intervention point and
post-resolution
capital needs taken together suggest a junior debt buffer of
just below 10% of
RWAs could be required to restore viability without hitting
senior creditors,
which is only slightly higher than the available qualifying
junior debt buffer
at end-FY16.
Given the low average risk weighting of Nationwide's assets and
potentially high
RWA volatility Fitch has also assessed the sufficiency of the
society's
qualifying junior debt buffers in the (currently more likely)
event of a
resolution resulting from a breach of a 3% regulatory leverage
ratio. In such a
stressed scenario, we would expect a higher RWA density but also
lower pillar 2
requirements and thus a lower post-resolution capital
requirement. In Fitch's
opinion, a qualifying junior debt buffer of at least 2% of
Nationwide's RWAs
could be necessary to recapitalise the society to a leverage
ratio with
comfortable headroom above the minimum regulatory requirement
and to an adequate
post-resolution RWA-based capital ratio.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of Nationwide's SR and upward revision of the SRF
would be contingent
on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support
its banks or
building societies, which is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VR from
which they are
notched. The ratings of the AT1 instruments are also sensitive
to Fitch changing
its assessment of the probability of their non-performance
relative to the risk
captured in Nationwide's VR. This could occur if there is a
change in capital
management or flexibility, or an unexpected shift in regulatory
buffers. The
ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of
each
instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in the
expected
treatment of liability classes during a resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No floor'
Senior unsecured long-term debt, including programme ratings:
affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper and short-term debt, including programme
ratings: affirmed at
'F1'
Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A-'
Permanent interest-bearing securities: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Subordinated additional tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
