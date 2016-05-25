(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to the
senior unsecured notes due 2023 issued by Ventas Realty, L.P.
(Issuer Default
Rating 'BBB+'/Outlook Stable), the operating partnership
of Ventas, Inc.
(NYSE: VTR). A full list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BBB+' rating and Stable Outlook reflect Ventas' diverse
portfolio of
healthcare properties, demonstrated and consistent access to
multiple sources of
capital, adequate liquidity and a deep management team. These
strengths are
tempered by leverage that has increased and now persists closer
to 6x than 5x.
Other credit concerns include the potential for higher
volatility in operating
cash flows through the cycle given the company's REIT Investment
Diversification
and Empowerment Act (RIDEA) structured investments and Fitch's
broader concerns
surrounding healthcare REITs' rapid growth.
LEVERAGE PERSISTING AT HIGH-END OF RANGE
Fitch expects leverage will sustain around 6x unless VTR issues
equity or
engages in meaningful asset sales, with the latter less likely
given the
issuer's guidance for 2016 indicates only modest net
dispositions of $300
million. With leverage persisting at Fitch's rating sensitivity
for negative
momentum, VTR has a thin cushion against the potential for
deterioration in
recurring operating EBITDA should there be a decline in the
RIDEA portfolio or
tenant credit issues in the net lease portfolio. Similarly,
Fitch expects it
will be more challenging for VTR to grow meaningfully on a
leverage-neutral
basis going forward.
VTR's leverage was 6x and 6.1x for the quarters ended March 31,
2016 and Dec.
31, 2015, respectively. Leverage on a trailing 12 months (TTM)
basis is less
relevant given 2015 reported earnings include partial year
contributions from
the assets spun-off into Care Capital Properties, Inc. (NYSE:
CCP). Fitch
calculates leverage as debt less readily available cash to
recurring operating
EBITDA.
STEADY CASH FLOW GROWTH DRIVES FIXED CHARGE COVERAGE (FCC)
Fitch assumes cash flow growth will remain steady through 2017
(2% triple net
revenue, 3.5% same-store net operating income growth for
seniors housing
operating assets and 3% SSNOI growth for medical office
buildings) resulting in
fixed-charge coverage in the low 4x range, which is strong for
the rating. FCC
was 4.2x for both the quarter and trailing 12 months (TTM) ended
March 31, 2016.
The CCP spin-off has mixed implications for the quality and
durability of VTR's
operating income. By removing the majority of its skilled
nursing exposure, VTR
improved the quality of its income by increasing the amount
derived from private
pay sources. Conversely, the CCP spin-off may increase the
volatility of
operating cash flows due to the increasing percentage derived
from RIDEA
investments. Fitch assumes RIDEA portfolios (including VTR's)
have the potential
for higher volatility through-the-cycle than other owned
property types and
notes that the strong 2010-2014 performance was achieved during
a period of
robust fundamentals.
Fitch defines fixed-charge coverage as recurring operating
EBITDA less
straight-line rent and recurring maintenance capital
expenditures to total
interest incurred.
STRONG ACCESS TO CAPITAL & APPROPRIATE LIQUIDITY
A key driver of Ventas' ratings is its strong access to capital.
Ventas has
consistently demonstrated access to the public unsecured bond
markets in the
U.S. and Canada including two 30-year note issuances. Ventas'
access to capital
is supplemented by its bank lending group which provides a $2
billion unsecured
revolving credit facility due 2019 assuming extension options
are exercised.
Fitch projects VTR's sources of liquidity cover its uses by 1x
for the period
April 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2017 before the 2023 note
issuance and 1.2x upon
completion assuming it is $350 million in size and used to repay
near-term debt
maturities. Debt maturities are generally manageable until 2018
and 2019 when
$1.4 billion and $1.8 billion mature. Fitch defines sources as
readily available
cash, availability under the revolving credit facility and
retained cash flow
from operations after dividends and uses as debt maturities,
maintenance capital
expenditures and development expenditures.
ADEQUATE CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
VTR's unencumbered asset pool provides adequate contingent
liquidity to its
unsecured debt at 1.9x assuming a stressed 8.5% capitalization
rate. On the
margin, the portfolio is slightly more leverageable since the
CCP spin-off given
the increased contribution from seniors housing, offset in part
by the addition
of hospitals from the Ardent transaction to the unencumbered
pool which have
limited leveragability.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for VTR include:
--2% triple net revenue growth, 3.5% same store NOI growth on
seniors housing
operating assets, and 3% same-store NOI growth in medical office
buildings
through 2017;
--G&A growth to maintain historical margins relative to total
revenues;
--$300 million of net dispositions with any incremental
acquisitions funded with
a like amount of dispositions;
--Debt repayment with the issuance of new unsecured bonds;
--AFFO payout ratio of approximately 85%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 4.5x
(leverage was 6x at
March 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
4.0x (FCC was
4.2x for the TTM ended March 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
at a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate sustaining above 4.0x
(UA/UD was 1.9x at
March 31, 2016).
The following factors may result in negative momentum on the
ratings and/or
Outlook:
--Increased cash flow volatility through the cycle due to
heightened RIDEA
exposure and/or material increase in RIDEA exposure;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below
3.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of liquidity coverage sustaining below
1.0x.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch rates Ventas as follows:
Ventas, Inc.
--IDR 'BBB+'.
Ventas Realty Limited Partnership and Ventas Capital Corporation
--Unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured term loans 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes 'BBB+'.
Ventas Canada Finance Limited
--Senior unsecured guaranteed notes 'BBB+'.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: Oct. 7, 2015
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from
discontinued;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $5 million of cash for working capital purposes
that is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt.
