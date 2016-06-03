(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
subordinated debt rating of
'BB+' to The Co-operative Bank Limited's (Coop, BBB-/Positive)
proposed
Basel-III compliant Tier 2 instrument of up to NZD30m.
Coop's subordinated notes are direct and unsecured obligations.
The notes'
proposed term is 10 years, maturing in 2026. Earlier redemption
in 2021 and each
quarterly interest payment due thereafter is possible, subject
to written
approval by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The notes include a
non-viability
clause and will qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital for Coop.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated one notch below Coop's Viability Rating (VR)
of 'bbb-' to
reflect their below-average recovery prospects compared to
senior unsecured
notes. The notes would be written down in part or in full should
the Reserve
Bank of New Zealand appoint a statutory manager or deem that
without the write
down, Coop was non-viable. No additional notching from the VR
for
non-performance is applied, as the VR already captures the point
of
non-viability. Under Fitch's methodology, the notes do not
qualify for equity
credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Coop's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the
same
considerations that might affect its VR. See, <a href="
here ">
Fitch Affirms Five
NZ Lenders; SBS and Co-op Revised to Positive Outlook,
dated 9 September
2015.
Contact:
Primary Analyst:
Jack Do
Associate Director
+612 8256 0355
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst:
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+612 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson:
Grace Wu
Senior Director
+852 2263 9919
Date of the Relevant Ratings Committee: 30 May 2016
