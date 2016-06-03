(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a subordinated debt rating of 'BB+' to The Co-operative Bank Limited's (Coop, BBB-/Positive) proposed Basel-III compliant Tier 2 instrument of up to NZD30m. Coop's subordinated notes are direct and unsecured obligations. The notes' proposed term is 10 years, maturing in 2026. Earlier redemption in 2021 and each quarterly interest payment due thereafter is possible, subject to written approval by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as regulatory Tier 2 capital for Coop. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated one notch below Coop's Viability Rating (VR) of 'bbb-' to reflect their below-average recovery prospects compared to senior unsecured notes. The notes would be written down in part or in full should the Reserve Bank of New Zealand appoint a statutory manager or deem that without the write down, Coop was non-viable. No additional notching from the VR for non-performance is applied, as the VR already captures the point of non-viability. Under Fitch's methodology, the notes do not qualify for equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES Coop's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect its VR. See, <a href=" here "> Fitch Affirms Five NZ Lenders; SBS and Co-op Revised to Positive Outlook, dated 9 September 2015. Contact: Primary Analyst: Jack Do Associate Director +612 8256 0355 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd. Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst: Tim Roche Senior Director +612 8256 0310 Committee Chairperson: Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Date of the Relevant Ratings Committee: 30 May 2016 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005524 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.