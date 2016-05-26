(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, May 25 (Fitch) The Chinese government's
determination to
defend the country's growth targets and the impact of stimulus
measures already
taken will support Chinese economic growth in 2016 and 2017,
Fitch Ratings says.
But we forecast growth to drop below 6% in 2018, as the
short-term boost from
measures focused on increasing credit and investment fades.
We have raised our Chinese real GDP growth forecasts for 2016
and 2017 to 6.3%
in our May Global Economic Outlook, up by 0.1pp and 0.3pp,
respectively, from
our previous forecasts. Recent data point to a pick-up in
housebuilding and
infrastructure investment, which ought to benefit Chinese
industry on a broader
basis. Higher monetary growth targets at the March National
People's Congress
and official pronouncements show a policy focus on stabilising
near-term growth
at around the 6.5% target. We think this focus will remain at
least until the
19th Party Congress in November 2017.
However, a more sustainable improvement in growth would require
better
productivity performance, and rising debt is likely to weigh on
private
investment. We forecast growth to slow to 5.8% in 2018, and it
is difficult to
reconcile official growth targets with significant economic
rebalancing and an
easing of systemic risks associated with rising leverage.
Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, the mix of stimulus and
structural reform
in macroeconomic policy is also evident. Policy-rate cuts in
India and
Indonesia, for example, are likely to feed through to higher GDP
growth.
Monetary easing has been facilitated by external factors, as low
oil prices have
contained inflation and narrowed current account deficits, and
the Fed has kept
US rates on hold since December.
But broadening reform agendas and government resolve to
implement them in both
countries also support our predictions of steadily rising GDP
growth, which we
forecast to reach 8.0% in FY18-HY19 in India, and 5.7% in 2018
in Indonesia.
Reforms, such as Indonesia's effort to improve purchasing power
and the business
environment, could play an important role in maintaining growth
momentum should
the external environment deteriorate.
Our 2016 and 2017 growth forecasts for Australia and South Korea
are unchanged.
Both countries are relatively dependent on global developments
that can offset
the benefits of historically low policy rates, and we see them
posting GDP
growth of between 2.6%-3.0% in 2016-2018.
Japanese growth was better than most forecasters had expected in
1Q16, but that
was partly due to a downward revision of 4Q15 reading. Our 2016
growth forecast
for Japan in the May Global Economic Outlook is unchanged at
0.7%. Wage growth
is subdued and the stronger yen could drag on net exports and
corporate profits;
and we see growth rates largely flat, at 0.6% in 2017 and 0.7%
in 2018. The Bank
of Japan has emphasised that it can engage in further easing,
but it is not
clear that its introduction of a negative-interest-rate policy
is combating
deflationary risks.
Fitch Ratings' latest economic forecasts and outlook, including
our global
growth projections, based on the 'Fitch 20' aggregate of large
developed and
emerging economies, can be found in the "Global Economic
Outlook" report,
published on 25 May. The report is available at
www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics or by clicking on the
link.
Contact:
Mervyn Tang
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9944
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Brian Coulton
Managing Director
Chief Economist
+44 20 3530 1140
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
