LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Yorkshire
Building Society's
(YBS) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at
'A-'/'F1', Viability
Rating (VR) at 'a-', Support Rating at '5' and Support Rating
Floor at 'No
Floor'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR and SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
The IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the society's
conservative risk
appetite, healthy asset quality, solid capitalisation and sound
funding and
liquidity. They are however, constrained by a limited franchise
and the
society's concentration on UK mortgage assets.
Asset quality has improved and now compares well with the
society's UK peers.
Furthermore, progress in the integration of the society's
acquisitions is
resulting in a gradual decline in operational risks. Risk
appetite remains low,
with a focus on low-risk prime residential mortgage lending. Its
exposure to
legacy commercial real estate and specialist loans is now
negligible. Commercial
loans remain low as a proportion of total assets and are
fragmented and
diversified across the UK.
YBS has expressed a greater appetite for higher loan-to-value
(LTV) ratio loans
than some of its higher-rated peers. Although mortgages with an
LTV of over 90%
continue to account for a small proportion of total loans, Fitch
expects the
figure will increase, given the society's intention to maintain
its offering to
first-time buyers. The society has risk limits in place for
loans above 90%
LTVs.
Profitability has proved sustainable despite a low interest rate
environment and
a fairly undiversified income stream. It has been decreasing
recently as a
result of lower releases of past years' fair value adjustments
and because of
higher costs related to the society's strategic investment
programme. Fitch
expects margins to have reached maximum levels with mortgage
loan yields
suffering from increased competitive pressure and funding costs
to have
bottomed. As a result, we expect operating profit to decline
initially, but
earnings should start to benefit in the medium-term from tighter
control over
costs.
Fitch considers capital adequate for the society's ratings, with
sound levels on
both a risk-weighted basis (YBS uses the standardised approach
for credit and
operational risk) and a non-risk weighted basis. The reported
CET1 ratio and
leverage ratio stood at 14.5% and 5% respectively at end-2015.
Capital is
generated through retained earnings and, in our view, should be
maintained
higher than minimum requirements given the society's limited
access to external
capital.
Fitch considers the society's funding and liquidity profile as
solid and stable.
YBS is mainly deposit-funded, but has also accessed wholesale
funding through
the government's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS) and through
unsecured and
secured senior and subordinated debt. Its liquidity levels
remain sound,
including high quality assets placed at the Bank of England.
Encumbrance is
moderate and contingency funding sources are more than adequate.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
YBS's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors
cannot rely on
extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event the
society becomes
non-viable. In our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation
and regulations
that provide a framework that is likely to require senior
creditors to
participate in losses for resolving the society.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The society's subordinated debt is notched down from the VR,
reflecting a
combination of Fitch's assessment of their incremental
non-performance risk
relative to the VR and assumptions around loss severity. Lower
Tier 2
subordinated debt is notched down once from the VR for loss
severity. The
permanent interest-bearing securities (PIBS) are rated four
notches below the
VR, reflecting two notches for loss severity and two notches for
incremental
non-performance risk.
The society's convertible debt is notched down twice from the
VR, once for loss
severity and once for incremental non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT RATINGS
YBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings are sensitive to a
material weakening in
operating profitability which could cause the society to either
raise its risk
appetite (for example by increasing lending to higher-risk
segments such as
higher LTVs, commercial or personal unsecured lending) or reduce
internal
capital generation.
The Short-term IDRs would likely be downgraded if the currently
strong access to
liquidity weakens, which is not our expectation.
An upgrade of the VR is unlikely because Fitch views the
society's business
model, which concentrates on UK residential mortgage lending and
savings, as
less diversified than that of its more highly rated UK peers.
The VR and IDRs could be affected by a material change in the
operating
environment, for example were there to be material economic and
financial market
fallout from any decision by the UK to leave the EU.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks or building
societies. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VRs from
which they are
notched. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's loss severity, which could reflect a change in
the expected
treatment of liability classes during a resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt and programme rating affirmed at 'A-'/'F1'
Subordinated dated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'
PIBS: affirmed at 'BB+'
Convertible notes affirmed at 'BBB'
