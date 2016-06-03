(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Belgorod Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB', Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B' and National Long-Term Rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term Ratings are Stable. The region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have been affirmed at Long-term local currency 'BB' and National Long-term 'AA-(rus)'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding the region's stable fiscal performance, moderate, albeit growing, direct risk and contingent liabilities, amid a prolonged economic slowdown in Russia. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BB' ratings reflect the region's sound operating performance, moderate direct debt and a well-diversified economy. The ratings also take into account the region's exposure to contingent risk as well as the domestic recessionary environment and a weak institutional framework in Russia, which could in turn negatively influence the region's credit metrics. Fitch expects the region to maintain stable fiscal performance with an operating margin of about 8%-10% in 2016-2018 (2015: 10.8%). This will be supported by expected moderate growth of tax revenue and current transfers, along with continuous control on opex. Fitch projects average opex growth to remain close to 4% in 2016-2018 (2014-2015: average 3.4%). Belgorod's deficit before debt variation widened immaterially to 3.5% of total revenue in 2015 from 1.4% in the previous year. The larger deficit is attributed to capex funding needs, as the region invested in roads and development of logistics and transport services. However, financing flexibility remains limited with the region having already cut back capital outlays twofold to 11.7% of total spending over 2011-2015. In our view, the region's deficit is likely to widen further to 5%-7% in 2016-2017, which will lead to debt financing. Fitch projects moderate growth of the region's direct risk up to 60% of current revenue in 2016-2018. The region's direct risk increased slightly to 52.2% of current revenue in 2015 at RUB32.6bn, from 51% a year earlier. Belgorod's 2015 debt stock comprised domestic bonds (45%), followed by budget loans (37%) and bank loans (18%). Fitch views the RUB4.8bn loan at the region's public company Obldorsnab as direct risk; Belgorod provides the company with subsidies to cover principal and interest repayments on this loan. We view Belgorod's exposure to refinancing risk as limited, with 12% of currently outstanding debt scheduled for repayments in 2016. Nevertheless, despite a smooth maturity profile of the region's current debt portfolio (three years and six months), it lags behind the 2015 payback period (direct risk-to-current balance) of seven years. Fitch projects gradual growth of the region's net overall risk before stabilising at below 80% of current revenue in 2016-2018 (2015: 67%). The region's contingent risk stems mostly from guarantees, which decreased to RUB9.7bn in 2015 from RUB11.5bn in 2014. The region issues guarantees in support of several companies, largely operating in agriculture. Debt at Belgorod's public sector entities stabilised at RUB3.8bn in 2014-2015. Russia's institutional framework for sub-nationals is a constraint on the region's ratings. Frequent changes in both the allocation of revenue sources and the assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of government limit Belgorod's forecasting ability and negatively affect its strategic planning, and debt and investment management The region's administration projects continued economic growth, at about 3%-5% per annum in 2016-2018. The region's gross regional product (GRP) expanded 2.2% in 2015 (2013-2014: growth 3%), according to the administration's preliminary estimates, outpacing Russia's broader economy, which contracted 3.7%. A potentially extended economic downturn in Russia could constrain the region's economic development over the medium term. RATING SENSITIVITIES An improved national economy leading to a sustainable operating balance and debt coverage in line with the region's average maturity profile could result an upgrade. Growth in direct risk to above 70% of current revenue, coupled with close to a zero current margin, could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Konstantin Anglichanov Director +7 495 956 9994 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in to make the LRG comparable internationally for analysis purposes. These adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue; - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005564 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31

Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts in to make the LRG comparable internationally for analysis purposes. These adjustments include: - Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from operating revenue to capital revenue; - Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from operating expenditure to capital expenditure. 