KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
PBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the society's
overall moderate
risk profile, improved asset quality, solid capitalisation and
sound funding and
liquidity. The ratings are however, constrained by a limited
franchise and the
concentration of its business on the UK housing market.
Our assessment of risk appetite takes into account the society's
strong focus on
core residential mortgage loans and savings business but also
reflects PBS's
exposure to commercial real estate (CRE) loans and second-charge
mortgages. This
raises the overall risk profile of PBS given the size of these
exposures
compared with its capital. Nonetheless, the risk-return of these
loans has been
strong in the case of second-charge mortgages and is improving
in commercial
loans.
The commercial lending division has been profitable since 2014,
after a number
of loss-making years. The society has been reducing the
proportion of this
business to the overall loan book, as core business expands.
Second-charge
lending is being run off.
Asset quality has improved, with falling arrears across all
books. CRE includes
loans to the Welsh housing association sector, reflecting PBS's
role in
providing finance for housing in Wales. These loans are
performing well but are
low-yielding. Concentrations in the legacy commercial loan book
have been
further reduced to a moderate level, with the top-20 loans
accounting for 65% of
Fitch Core Capital at end-2015.
PBS's profitability is in line with the industry average,
reflecting a presence
in higher-yielding sectors combined with low returns of both
low-risk mortgages
and lending to housing associations. We expect operating
profitability to have
reached maximum levels, with mortgage loan yields suffering from
increased
competitive pressures and a greater bias towards prime
residential mortgage
loans, and funding costs likely to have bottomed. Earnings are
undiversified.
Fitch views capital as adequate for the risks the society
assumes, with solid
ratios on both a risk-weighted basis and a non-risk weighted
basis. The CET1
ratio was 21% at end-2015, calculated partly on an internal
ratings-based
approach, while the leverage ratio was a sound 5.5% at the same
date. Capital
has benefited from the sale of subsidiaries over the past two
years but is
largely generated through retained earnings. We expect these
ratios to be
maintained with solid buffers over minimum requirements, given
the society's
limited access to external capital.
Funding and liquidity are sound. Funding is obtained largely
from customers as
the society has a large and stable customer base in Wales,
although some
diversification is also provided by accessing the wholesale
markets, mostly
secured (RMBS and Funding for Lending Scheme, FLS). While these
have raised
asset encumbrance somewhat, it remains modest at 21% of total
assets. Fitch
expects some additional debt issuance in the medium term to
replace FLS
maturities, which may take the form of unsecured debt.
Liquidity is healthy and of good quality and benefits from
strong access to
contingent sources.
SUPPORT RATING (SR) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
PBS's SR and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior creditors
cannot rely on
extraordinary support from the UK authorities in the event PBS
becomes
non-viable. In our opinion, the UK has implemented legislation
and regulations
that provide a framework that is likely to require senior
creditors to
participate in losses for resolving PBS.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
PBS's subordinated debt is notched down from the VR, reflecting
a combination of
Fitch's assessment of their incremental non-performance risk
relative to the VR
and assumptions around loss severity. Lower Tier 2 subordinated
debt is notched
down once from the VR for loss severity. The permanent
interest-bearing shares
(PIBS) are rated four notches below the VR, reflecting two
notches for loss
severity and two notches for incremental non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
PBS's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings could be negatively
affected by a sharp
increase in lending to higher-risk segments, including a
significantly larger
proportion of higher LTVs or expansion of the commercial and
second-charge
books. They could also be downgraded if capitalisation becomes
non-commensurate
with the society's risk profile. Upside potential is limited
given the society's
small size and undiversified business model, which concentrates
on UK
residential mortgage lending and savings.
PBS's VR and IDRs could be affected by a material change in the
operating
environment, for example were there to be material economic and
financial market
fallout from any decision by the UK to leave the EU.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of PBS's SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks or building
societies. This is highly unlikely, in Fitch's view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in the VR from
which they are
notched. The ratings are also sensitive to a change in their
notching, which
could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability
of their
non-performance relative to the risk captured in the VR. The
ratings are also
sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of each instrument's
loss severity,
which could reflect a change in the expected treatment of
liability classes
during a resolution.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt and programme rating affirmed at
'BBB+'/'F2'
Subordinated dated debt affirmed at 'BBB'
PIBS affirmed at 'BB'
