(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Breaking the Sovereign-Bank
Nexus: Prudential
Reform
here
LONDON, June 08 (Fitch) Changes to the capital treatment of
sovereign risk could
force eurozone banks either to raise up to EUR135bn in
additional capital to
maintain solvency levels or to reallocate EUR492bn of eurozone
sovereign
holdings to stick to new limits, Fitch Ratings says.
Proposals to subject EU sovereign exposures to capital
requirements and/or large
exposure limits were discussed by EU Finance Ministers in April
2016. The
changes are intended to reduce banks' exposures to their own
sovereigns, as part
of a package of measures to strengthen the EU's banking union,
and ahead of
possible future proposals from the Basel Committee.
Data from the European Banking Authority's 2015 transparency
exercise, which
represents 70% of EU banking system assets, showed that EU banks
had EUR2.3trn
sovereign exposures of which 65% was to the 'home' sovereign at
end-1H15.
We assess the impact of the proposals under five scenarios,
largely based on
options already publicly considered by EU officials. The impact
of applying a
flat 10% risk-weight across eurozone banks' EU sovereign
exposures would be a
relatively modest increase in capital requirements of almost
EUR12bn to maintain
capital ratios.
However, an approach designed to penalise excessive
concentrations could create
requirements of EUR135bn. This scenario capitalises banks'
sovereign holdings
using external ratings, with a minimum 10% risk-weight floor. It
then applies an
increasing set of capital charges to any sovereign exposures
above 100% of a
bank's capital. The increasing charges are based on the EU's
existing regime for
capitalising excess exposures above the large exposures limit,
which is normally
set at 25% of a bank's capital.
If reforms are introduced, banks could respond by selling
domestic sovereign
exposures, or they could keep their existing sovereign bonds and
hold additional
capital. Most likely, banks would gradually shift portfolios
towards suitable
substitutes, weighing up the capital carrying cost versus yield,
assessing the
impact on profitability and considering whether new securities
are eligible for
liquidity buffer requirements.
In practice, this latter approach would lead to banks altering
the mix of their
sovereign portfolios to shift partly out of their home sovereign
and into other
eurozone government debt.
The proposals could also impact sovereign financing costs and
reduce financing
flexibility, particularly for lower-rated sovereigns. This is
why we believe
policymakers will act cautiously and consider the impact of
change during a
lengthy transition period.
Reforms to weaken the sovereign-bank nexus by protecting
sovereigns from bank
failures have already been implemented in the EU, notably
through its Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive, which came into effect fully
in January 2016.
But links between banks and sovereigns remain strong, as most EU
banks are
heavily exposed to their domestic sovereigns.
Most banks, including those in the EU, do not currently hold
capital against
their sovereign exposures; neither do they have to apply
regulatory large
exposure limits. This treatment reflects a longstanding
preferential treatment
of sovereign exposures agreed by the Basel Committee.
The largest EU banking groups would be less affected by the
possible changes
because they already use internal model-based approaches to
calculate sovereign
capital charges and have more diversified sovereign portfolios.
In the longer term, non-zero risk-weights for sovereign
exposures may benefit
private-sector credit flow by reducing the risk-weight advantage
that sovereigns
enjoy, especially for higher RWA classes, such as corporates and
SMEs.
An in-depth review of EU proposals to break the sovereign-bank
nexus and
scenario analysis for banks, sovereigns and capital markets is
contained in a
report, published today and available by clicking on the link
below.
Contact:
Monsur Hussain
Senior Director, Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1793
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Alan Adkins
Group Credit Officer - Financial Institutions
+44 203 530 1702
Brian Coulton
Managing Director, Chief Economist
+44 203 530 1140
Janine Dow
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.