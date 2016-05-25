(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, May 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer
review of Mexican
Midsized Banks that covers seven banks, comprising 4.9% of
Mexican banking
system total assets, and affirms ratings of those reviewed. At
first quarter
2016 (1Q16), their business volume -all arising from Mexico -
was around USD8,8
billion of the system's loan portfolio. See the full list of
ratings at the end
of this release.
The seven banks, Banco Invex (Invex), Bansi, Banco Multiva
(BMultiva), Banca
Mifel (Mifel), Banco Afirme (Afirme), Banco Bancrea (Bancrea)
and Banco Ve por
Mas (BBX+), have modest franchises and operate in a concentrated
market and
dominated by seven large universal banks. For this reason, these
banks are
specialized in specific sectors, products or geographical areas
where they
demonstrate good expertise which provides a competitive
advantage to growing
faster than the industry average.
These banks have maintained financial performance at healthy
levels, where asset
quality is under control and non-performing loans (NPLs) are
low; profitability
remains consistent, albeit still under pressure from increasing
operating
expenses due to their rapid growth. In all cases, loss
absorption ability is
sound due to relatively solid and stable capitalization ratios
(all with
satisfactory buffers over regulatory minimums) and moderate loan
loss reserves.
For these banks, the main challenge is to enhance its liquidity
profiles due to
the ample maturity mismatches within their balance sheets,
coupled with
relatively concentrated funding structures. To reduce the high
risk
concentrations (by borrower and geographic zone) is also among
the main
challenges.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Banca Mifel S.A.
--Foreign currency Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign currency Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Local currency Long-Term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Viability rating at 'bb';
--National Scale Long-Term rating at 'A(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Scale Short-Term rating at 'F1(mex)'.
--Long-Term cumulative subordinated preferred notes at 'B+';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
BBX+
--Foreign currency Long-Term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Local currency Long-Term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Local currency Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Viability Rating at 'bb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
--National Long-Term Rating at 'A(mex)';Outlook Stable;
--National Short-Term Rating at 'F1(mex)'.
--Senior Unsecured Long-Term Debt at 'A(mex)'.
Bansi, S.A.
--National Scale Long-Term rating at 'A(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National Scale Short-Term rating at 'F1(mex)
Banco Multiva, S.A.
--National scale Long-Term rating at 'A(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale Short-Term rating at 'F1(mex)';
--Long-Term senior unsecured debt at 'A(mex)'.
Banco Invex, S.A.
--National scale Long-Term rating at 'A+(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale Short-Term rating at 'F1(mex)'.
Banca Afirme, S.A.
--National scale Long-Term rating at 'A-(mex)'; Outlook Stable;
--National scale Short-Term rating at 'F2(mex)'.
--Long-Term subordinated notes at 'BB+(mex)'
Bancrea, S.A.
--National scale Long-Term rating at 'BBB-(mex)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National scale Short-Term rating at 'F3(mex)'
Fitch has published individual press releases for each of these
banks that are
available on www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchcentroamerica.com. These press
releases include each issuer's key rating drivers and
sensitivities, as well as
the list of all rating actions taken.
