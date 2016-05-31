(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) US corporates are jostling with their
European
counterparts to issue cheap euro-denominated bonds and
increasingly citing
buybacks as a use of proceeds. Companies are taking advantage of
favourable
capital market dynamics stemming from the ECB's corporate sector
purchase
programme (CSPP) and the shrinkage of yield premiums due to the
growing swathe
of negative-yielding global fixed income assets.
On the other hand, corporates in Europe are tapping the markets
more for M&A
than refinancing for the first time, amid tepid growth and as
cost-of-capital
savings deriving from lower rates diminish. The share of bond
proceeds earmarked
for M&A activity rose to 17% in the year to end-May, boosted by
AB Inbev's
record euro bond in March, compared with 14% for refinancing
activity - although
uses of funds are not mutually exclusive. The bias towards M&A
is likely to
remain in place as long as corporates are faced with weak
eurozone growth
potential, excess capacities and a fragile global outlook.
Reverse-Yankee flows all but ground to a halt early in the year
as global growth
fears and doubts over negative rates eroded market confidence,
but the trend
recovered considerably as markets stabilised, then rallied from
mid-February and
received an additional boost from the CSPP decision. The
resurgence in US
activity in European corporate debt capital markets has helped
to ramp up
primary volume ahead of a June bristling with market-moving
events, including
the Fed's FOMC meeting and the UK's EU referendum.
Eurobonds issued or announced by US companies amounted to
EUR32bn in the year to
end-May - just over half the 2015 record total. A quarter of
bonds with a
disclosed use cite stock repurchases, representing a 4.5x rise
on the level in
2015.
US corporates account for a sizable 21% of all euro-denominated
issuance, after
reaching a record 23% in 2015. This makes US corporates the
single largest
issuer group by geography, exceeding company bond debt from
Germany (16%) and
France (12%). Although the US corporate footprint in euro credit
markets has
dipped so far this year, its share is likely to rise in coming
months, raising
the prospect of a new record in 2016. Overall, euro-denominated
primary
corporate bond lags last-year's issuance by 9%.
Fitch calculates the CSPP will target approximately EUR715bn in
outstanding,
eligible bonds in the secondary market, with debt from US
corporates issued via
eurozone-incorporated subsidiaries comprising 1.4% - although
this is likely to
rise when purchases begin in June. Yields on European
non-financial corporate
bonds rated 'BBB' are 360bp lower, at 1.21%, since the CSPP
announcement, while
issuance of CSPP-eligible bonds grew by 4x the volume achieved
in the year to 10
March. Bonds from French and German corporates dominate.
Another factor pulling yields and spreads lower is the growing
share of
negative-yielding global fixed income assets, estimated at 20%,
based on
constituents in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Fixed
Income Bond
Index. Within European credit markets, 6% of outstanding
non-financial corporate
bonds carry negative yields, amounting to EUR170bn.
European investors are therefore increasingly targeting returns
from assets
further down the credit-rating spectrum and longer in duration,
to compensate
for squeezed returns in investment grade, which is proving a
boon for high yield
and hybrid bonds. However, investors operate in risk-adjusted
terms, and there
are limits to the degree of risk they are willing to accept for
to boost
returns. This was highlighted last week by lack of demand for
the 20-year
tranche of a jumbo bond sale by LafargeHolcim (BBB).
As the CSPP stipulates only one investment grade credit rating
for eligibility,
a number of crossover or split rating credits are expected to
benefit.
Currently, 7% of the EUR715bn in outstanding CSPP-eligible bonds
is rated in the
'BB' category on a composite basis, and this is likely to grow
as concomitant
benefits from search for yield and ECB stimulus is expected to
boost this
segment in particular.
