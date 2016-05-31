(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 31 (Fitch) US corporates are jostling with their European counterparts to issue cheap euro-denominated bonds and increasingly citing buybacks as a use of proceeds. Companies are taking advantage of favourable capital market dynamics stemming from the ECB's corporate sector purchase programme (CSPP) and the shrinkage of yield premiums due to the growing swathe of negative-yielding global fixed income assets. On the other hand, corporates in Europe are tapping the markets more for M&A than refinancing for the first time, amid tepid growth and as cost-of-capital savings deriving from lower rates diminish. The share of bond proceeds earmarked for M&A activity rose to 17% in the year to end-May, boosted by AB Inbev's record euro bond in March, compared with 14% for refinancing activity - although uses of funds are not mutually exclusive. The bias towards M&A is likely to remain in place as long as corporates are faced with weak eurozone growth potential, excess capacities and a fragile global outlook. Reverse-Yankee flows all but ground to a halt early in the year as global growth fears and doubts over negative rates eroded market confidence, but the trend recovered considerably as markets stabilised, then rallied from mid-February and received an additional boost from the CSPP decision. The resurgence in US activity in European corporate debt capital markets has helped to ramp up primary volume ahead of a June bristling with market-moving events, including the Fed's FOMC meeting and the UK's EU referendum. Eurobonds issued or announced by US companies amounted to EUR32bn in the year to end-May - just over half the 2015 record total. A quarter of bonds with a disclosed use cite stock repurchases, representing a 4.5x rise on the level in 2015. US corporates account for a sizable 21% of all euro-denominated issuance, after reaching a record 23% in 2015. This makes US corporates the single largest issuer group by geography, exceeding company bond debt from Germany (16%) and France (12%). Although the US corporate footprint in euro credit markets has dipped so far this year, its share is likely to rise in coming months, raising the prospect of a new record in 2016. Overall, euro-denominated primary corporate bond lags last-year's issuance by 9%. Fitch calculates the CSPP will target approximately EUR715bn in outstanding, eligible bonds in the secondary market, with debt from US corporates issued via eurozone-incorporated subsidiaries comprising 1.4% - although this is likely to rise when purchases begin in June. Yields on European non-financial corporate bonds rated 'BBB' are 360bp lower, at 1.21%, since the CSPP announcement, while issuance of CSPP-eligible bonds grew by 4x the volume achieved in the year to 10 March. Bonds from French and German corporates dominate. Another factor pulling yields and spreads lower is the growing share of negative-yielding global fixed income assets, estimated at 20%, based on constituents in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Fixed Income Bond Index. Within European credit markets, 6% of outstanding non-financial corporate bonds carry negative yields, amounting to EUR170bn. European investors are therefore increasingly targeting returns from assets further down the credit-rating spectrum and longer in duration, to compensate for squeezed returns in investment grade, which is proving a boon for high yield and hybrid bonds. However, investors operate in risk-adjusted terms, and there are limits to the degree of risk they are willing to accept for to boost returns. This was highlighted last week by lack of demand for the 20-year tranche of a jumbo bond sale by LafargeHolcim (BBB). As the CSPP stipulates only one investment grade credit rating for eligibility, a number of crossover or split rating credits are expected to benefit. Currently, 7% of the EUR715bn in outstanding CSPP-eligible bonds is rated in the 'BB' category on a composite basis, and this is likely to grow as concomitant benefits from search for yield and ECB stimulus is expected to boost this segment in particular. Related Research: ECB Impetus Driving Surge in European Corporate Issuance Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research EMEA Corporates Bond Market Monitor here 