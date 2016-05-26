(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Skandinaviska
Enskilda Banken
AB's (SEB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from
'A+', Viability
Rating (VR) to 'aa-' from 'a+', and Short-Term IDR to 'F1+' from
'F1'. The
Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable.
Fitch has also upgraded the Long- and Short-Term IDRs of SEB's
wholly-owned
subsidiary SEB AG to 'AA-' from 'A+' and 'F1+' from 'F1'
respectively. A full
list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating
action commentary.
The ratings actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
major Swedish
banking groups rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade reflects strong execution by SEB of its long-term
strategy of
de-risking its operations and improving earnings stability and
diversification,
with reduced reliance on capital markets income. Combined with a
strong cost
focus, SEB's expanded retail and wider Nordic/German corporate
franchises have
led to solid financial metrics and we expect the positive trend
to be
maintained. The high ratings mean further upgrades are now
unlikely, which is
reflected in the Stable Outlook.
Large corporates and financial institutions are SEB's largest
profit generator,
and the bank is more focused on this segment than its Nordic
peers.
Profitability in corporate and institutional banking can be more
volatile than
retail banking and asset quality more sensitive in times of
severe stress, in
Fitch's view. However, in line with its tightened risk appetite,
SEB has moved
away from the more volatile capital market-driven businesses,
with an increasing
proportion of revenues made up of net interest income and
recurring fees and
commissions, and we believe SEB is managing the risks well.
SEB's asset quality is robust and compares well with both
domestic and
international peers, supported by conservative underwriting
focusing on debt
servicing capacity and a growing retail book. Corporate lending
is of good
quality and the book is heavily weighted towards large Nordic
and German
geographically diversified export-orientated corporations. Loans
to small and
medium-sized enterprises represent a small part of the
portfolio. Non-performing
loans are low in numbers, and Fitch expects the bank will be
able to withstand
deteriorations in both its core Swedish market, as well as its
other Nordic and
Baltic operations.
In addition to earnings, SEB's solid capitalisation provides a
buffer against
unexpected shocks. SEB's risk-weighted capital ratios compare
well with
international peers', with a Fitch core capital/risk exposure
amount ratio of
21.1% at end-March 2016. Leverage is more in line with peers',
with a Basel III
leverage ratio of 4.9% at end-2015 (on a fully loaded basis).
SEB relies on wholesale funding, although less so than domestic
peers, given its
stronger focus on corporate banking. Fitch expects SEB to have
continued good
access to debt capital markets, due to strong liquidity and a
domestic captive
investor base, particularly for covered bonds. The bank partly
funds its
corporate lending through corporate deposits, which it closely
monitors, and
maintaining strong liquidity management is key for the ratings.
Corporate
deposits have proven to be a reliable source of funding, driven
by strong
customer relationships, particularly in the Swedish market.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
SEB's '2' Support Rating (SR) and 'BBB-' Support Rating Floor
(SRF) reflect
Fitch's expectation that support from the Swedish authorities
remains highly
likely in case of need. Sweden has been the leading EU advocate
of flexibility,
partly due to its experience of cleaning up banks in its 1990s
crisis, but also
because it has a concentrated, largely homogenous banking sector
that relies on
attracting international and foreign currency funding. The
banking sector's
wholesale funding reliance, with a material interconnectedness
between the
banks, means faltering investor confidence could spill over to
the whole sector.
For this reason, prudential requirements for its banks are very
high.
In maintaining control over supervision and resolution
decisions, Sweden has
more flexibility to interpret and apply the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) than Banking Union member countries. While
Sweden is likely to
retain a high propensity to support its major banks to safeguard
financial
stability in light of the concentrated structure, Sweden is
bound by EU state
aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support
decisions.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings on the subordinated debt and hybrid securities
issued by SEB are
notched down from the bank's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated (lower Tier 2)
debt is rated
one notch below SEB's VR to reflect the above-average loss
severity of this type
of debt.
Hybrid Tier 1 and additional Tier 1 securities are rated four
and five notches,
respectively, below SEB's VR to reflect higher loss severity
risk of these
securities (two notches) as well as high risk of non-performance
(an additional
two and three notches, respectively).
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
SEB's German operation is conducted via SEB AG, its wholly owned
subsidiary.
Given the close integration, SEB AG's Long- and Short-Term IDRs
are aligned with
SEB's and Fitch does not assign the subsidiary a VR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on SEB's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's view
that SEB will
maintain its strong capital and leverage ratios, sound asset
quality and a
healthy liquidity profile, offsetting the bank's reliance on its
domestic market
and its smaller equity base than similarly rated peers.
Although not expected by Fitch, pressure on the ratings could
come from an
adverse change in investor sentiment materially affecting SEB's
access to debt
capital markets or reduced emphasis on liquidity.
Larger-than-expected losses in
corporate banking would also put pressure on the ratings.
Given SEB's high exposure to Sweden, the bank's ratings are
sensitive to a
severe downturn in Sweden. This would particularly be the case
should a downturn
lead to a significant correction in house prices and larger
losses in both SEB's
mortgage lending and corporate portfolios. However, this is not
Fitch's central
scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade of the SR and upward revision of the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in Sweden's propensity to support its banks.
While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The SR and SRF are also sensitive to the implementation of
minimum own funds and
eligible liabilities (MREL) in Sweden. In particular, while the
Swedish
resolution authority appear to promote part of eligible
liabilities being debt
securities, the status of these securities will be important to
the SR. This is
particularly the case as 20% of risk-weighted assets (or 8% of
liabilities) need
to be bailed-in before any public funds can be used, and this is
after the point
of non-viability is reached. Should these MREL buffers be in the
form of senior
debt, ie requiring the bail-in of senior unsecured creditors
before support can
be considered, Fitch is likely to downgrade the SR to '5' and
revise the SRF to
'No Floor'.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings on the subordinated debt and other hybrid securities
issued by SEB
are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that affect the
bank's VR.
Additional Tier 1 securities are also sensitive to Fitch
changing its assessment
of the probability of their non-performance risk relative to the
risk captured
in SEB's VR.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES
SEB AG's Long- and Short-Term IDRs are sensitive to a change in
SEB's ratings.
The rating actions are as follows:
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'aa-' from 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'AA-/F1+' from 'A+/F1'
Certificates of deposit: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Commercial paper: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Hybrid Tier 1 instruments: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Additional Tier 1 instruments: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
SEB AG
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
