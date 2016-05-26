(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Swedbank AB's
(Swedbank)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'AA-' from 'A+',
Viability Rating (VR)
to 'aa-' from 'a+', and Short-Term IDR to 'F1+' from 'F1'. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is
available at the end
of this rating action commentary.
The ratings actions are part of a periodic portfolio review of
major Swedish
banking groups rated by Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade reflects Swedbank's strong execution of its low-risk
strategy since
2009, and our expectation that this strategy will continue under
the new
management team. Swedbank's reshaped balance sheet is producing
resilient
financial metrics and the bank's focus on conservative
risk-returns and on tight
underwriting standards, both domestically and in the Baltics, is
supporting
asset quality. The high ratings mean further upgrades are now
unlikely, which is
reflected in the Stable Outlook.
Swedbank's Swedish retail franchise is strong (over 20% market
shares in
deposits and lending), although fairly geographically
concentrated with domestic
assets accounting for around 80% of the group's total. Some
diversification is
obtained through its activities in the Baltics, where Swedbank
is market leader.
As a predominantly retail bank, maintaining its close
relationships with
customers to attract a large share of additional services, and
keeping a high
operating efficiency are crucial. We expect loan impairment
charges to remain
low.
Asset quality should remain solid, supported by a large low-risk
domestic
mortgage loan portfolio and a strong Swedish economy. The bank
has a significant
property management exposure, but this is largely made up of
large strong
corporate clients with sound cash flows and access to debt and
capital markets,
a typical feature of the Swedish property management sector.
Swedbank's
corporate lending (excluding property management) is smaller
than at most of its
peers'.
Swedbank's capitalisation is strong and compares well with
peers', both on a
risk-weighted and un-weighted basis. At end-March 2016, its
Fitch core
capital/risk exposure amount ratio was 28%, and its fully loaded
Basel III
leverage ratio was 5% at end-2015.
As with its Nordic peers, Swedbank is reliant on wholesale
funding due to a
structural shortage of deposits in Sweden. The risks are
mitigated by prudent
liquidity management and a strong focus on covered bonds, with a
sizeable
portion placed with a domestic captive investor base consisting
of large Swedish
insurance and pension funds. Swedbank's senior unsecured debt
issuance is
limited.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Swedbank's '2' Support Rating (SR) and 'BBB-' Support Rating
Floor (SRF) reflect
Fitch's expectation that support from the Swedish authorities
remains highly
likely in case of need. Sweden has been the leading EU advocate
of flexibility,
partly due to its experience of cleaning up banks in its 1990s
crisis, but also
because it has a concentrated, largely homogenous banking sector
that relies on
attracting international and foreign currency funding. The
banking sector's
wholesale funding reliance, with a material interconnectedness
between the
banks, means faltering investor confidence could spill over to
the whole sector.
For this reason, prudential requirements for its banks are very
high.
In maintaining control over supervision and resolution
decisions, Sweden has
more flexibility to interpret and apply the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) than Banking Union member countries. While
Sweden is likely to
retain a high propensity to support its major banks to safeguard
financial
stability in light of the concentrated structure, Sweden is
bound by EU state
aid rules, meaning it does not have full control over support
decisions.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings on the subordinated and additional Tier 1 debt
issued by Swedbank
are notched off the bank's VR.
In accordance with Fitch's criteria, subordinated (lower Tier 2)
debt is rated
one notch below Swedbank's VR to reflect the above-average loss
severity of this
type of debt.
Additional Tier 1 securities are rated five notches below
Swedbank's VR to
reflect higher-than-average loss severity risk of these
securities (two notches)
as well as high risk of non-performance (an additional three
notches).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook on Swedbank's Long-Term IDR reflects Fitch's
view that
Swedbank will maintain its robust capitalisation, strong asset
quality and a
healthy liquidity profile. Fitch expects Swedbank's financial
metrics to
outperform most peers', offsetting the bank's reliance on its
domestic market
and its smaller equity base than similarly rated peers.
While not expected by Fitch, a downgrade could result from a
prolonged inability
to competitively access debt capital markets or renewed
uncertainty in its
Baltic portfolio. A shift away from long-term funding or
significant reliance on
international investors would likely be rating-negative.
Given Swedbank's high exposure to Sweden, the bank's ratings are
sensitive to a
severe downturn in Sweden. This would particularly be the case
should a downturn
lead to a significant correction in house prices and wider
losses in both
Swedbank's mortgage lending and corporate portfolios, including
its property
management exposure. However, this is not Fitch's central
scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
An upgrade to the SR and upward revision to the SRF would be
contingent on a
positive change in the sovereign's propensity to support its
banks. While not
impossible, this is highly unlikely in Fitch's view.
The SR and SRF are also sensitive to the implementation of
minimum own funds and
eligible liabilities (MREL) in Sweden. In particular, while the
Swedish
resolution authority appear to promote part of eligible
liabilities being debt
securities, the status of these securities will be important to
the SR. This is
particularly the case as 20% of risk-weighted assets (or 8% of
liabilities) need
to be bailed-in before any public funds can be used, and this is
after the point
of non-viability is reached. Should these MREL buffers be in the
form of senior
debt, ie requiring the bail-in of senior unsecured creditors
before support can
be considered, Fitch is likely to downgrade the SR to '5' and
revised the SRF to
'No Floor'.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings on the subordinated debt and additional Tier 1
securities are
sensitive to a change in Swedbank's VR.
Additional Tier 1 securities are also sensitive to Fitch
changing its assessment
of the probability of their non-performance risk relative to the
risk captured
in Swedbank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Swedbank AB
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'AA-' from 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'aa-' from 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Senior unsecured debt: upgraded to 'AA-'/'F1+' from 'A+'/'F1'
Commercial paper: upgraded to 'AA-'/F1+' from 'A+'/F1'
Certificates of deposit: upgraded to 'F1+' from 'F1'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'
Additional Tier 1 instruments: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+ 44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Rating Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Bjorn Norrman
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1330
Committee Chairperson
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+ 33 1 44 299 174
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005146
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.