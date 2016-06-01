(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China State
Construction
Engineering Corporation Ltd's (CSCECL; A/Stable) proposed US
dollar-denominated
bonds an expected 'A(EXP)' rating.
The bonds are to be issued by CSCEC Finance (Cayman) II Limited,
and
unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSCECL. CSCEC
Finance (Cayman) II
Limited is a 100%-owned subsidiary of CSCECL. The notes are
rated at the same
level as CSCECL's senior unsecured debt rating as they represent
direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the
company.
The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the
receipt of
documents conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bottom-up Approach: Fitch has notched CSCECL's IDR three levels
above its
standalone assessment of 'BBB', to reflect CSCECL's strong
operational and
strategic ties with the central government through its
56.26%-parent China State
Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), which is in turn
wholly owned by
the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission
(SASAC). In
assigning the standalone rating, Fitch analysed CSCECL's
financials after
deconsolidating its property development subsidiary, China
Overseas Land &
Investment Limited (COLI, 'A-'/Stable).
Strategic Importance Unchanged: CSCECL, as the largest
construction company in
China, has played an important role in establishing construction
industry rules.
The company has a leadership position in different
infrastructure and housing
construction segments. It has a monopoly in aerospace and
diplomatic
construction, and is also the largest social-housing builder in
China. Its
expertise in technically complex projects is evident from CSCECL
having built
85% of the medium-to-large airports in China and 90% of the
super high-rise
buildings that are above 300 metres. CSCECL is one of only two
companies
qualified to construct nuclear islands, and one of five licensed
to build
railways in China.
Solid Performance in 2015: CSCECL's revenue (deconsolidated)
increased by 9% in
2015, outperforming the market when considering that the
construction industry
output increased by only 2% in 2015 due to weaker property and
infrastructure
investment. CSCECL was able to maintain its profitability and
improve its credit
profile despite a slower revenue (deconsolidated) growth (up by
14% in 2014).
Its FFO-adjusted net leverage (deconsolidated) improved slightly
to 1.6x from
1.7x in 2014, and FFO interest coverage improved to 3.9x from
3.3x.
New Contracts Picking up: CSCECL's new-contract growth has
reverted from 2015's
slowdown and picked up in the first four months of 2016, with
the year-on- year
growth rate reaccelerating to 32%, driven by the speed up of the
property
investment and the company's expansion in public/private
partnerships(PPP)
investments. In particular, housing construction - which
accounts for 78% of the
new contracts - increased by 22%, and infrastructure
construction (accounting
for 21%) increased by 97%. We expect new-contract growth of 20%
in 2016.
Expanding Overseas Presence: Overseas projects accounted for
6.9% of CSCECL's
2015 revenue. CSCECL is targeting this to ultimately rise to
10%, which will
help to improve profitability as overseas projects tend to have
a shorter cash
cycle and wider margin. However, we believe the legal and
political risk will
rise as the company gains a greater foothold in overseas
markets.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Contract to revenue ratio to be maintained above 2.5x
- Capex maintained at CNY11bn annually in the next three years
(after
deconsolidating COLI).
- Operating EBITDA margin maintained at 5% in the next three
years (after
deconsolidating COLI).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- EBITDA margin sustained above 7% (after deconsolidating COLI).
- Sustained net cash position (after deconsolidating COLI).
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 3x (after
deconsolidating COLI).
- EBITDA margin sustained below 4% (after deconsolidating COLI).
- Weakening linkages between CSCEC and the Chinese sovereign.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Winnie Guo
Associate Director
+852 2263 9969
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Zhai
Director
+852 2263 9974
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 30 October 2015
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
