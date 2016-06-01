(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd's (CSCECL; A/Stable) proposed US dollar-denominated bonds an expected 'A(EXP)' rating. The bonds are to be issued by CSCEC Finance (Cayman) II Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CSCECL. CSCEC Finance (Cayman) II Limited is a 100%-owned subsidiary of CSCECL. The notes are rated at the same level as CSCECL's senior unsecured debt rating as they represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. The final rating on the proposed notes is contingent upon the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Bottom-up Approach: Fitch has notched CSCECL's IDR three levels above its standalone assessment of 'BBB', to reflect CSCECL's strong operational and strategic ties with the central government through its 56.26%-parent China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), which is in turn wholly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC). In assigning the standalone rating, Fitch analysed CSCECL's financials after deconsolidating its property development subsidiary, China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI, 'A-'/Stable). Strategic Importance Unchanged: CSCECL, as the largest construction company in China, has played an important role in establishing construction industry rules. The company has a leadership position in different infrastructure and housing construction segments. It has a monopoly in aerospace and diplomatic construction, and is also the largest social-housing builder in China. Its expertise in technically complex projects is evident from CSCECL having built 85% of the medium-to-large airports in China and 90% of the super high-rise buildings that are above 300 metres. CSCECL is one of only two companies qualified to construct nuclear islands, and one of five licensed to build railways in China. Solid Performance in 2015: CSCECL's revenue (deconsolidated) increased by 9% in 2015, outperforming the market when considering that the construction industry output increased by only 2% in 2015 due to weaker property and infrastructure investment. CSCECL was able to maintain its profitability and improve its credit profile despite a slower revenue (deconsolidated) growth (up by 14% in 2014). Its FFO-adjusted net leverage (deconsolidated) improved slightly to 1.6x from 1.7x in 2014, and FFO interest coverage improved to 3.9x from 3.3x. New Contracts Picking up: CSCECL's new-contract growth has reverted from 2015's slowdown and picked up in the first four months of 2016, with the year-on- year growth rate reaccelerating to 32%, driven by the speed up of the property investment and the company's expansion in public/private partnerships(PPP) investments. In particular, housing construction - which accounts for 78% of the new contracts - increased by 22%, and infrastructure construction (accounting for 21%) increased by 97%. We expect new-contract growth of 20% in 2016. Expanding Overseas Presence: Overseas projects accounted for 6.9% of CSCECL's 2015 revenue. CSCECL is targeting this to ultimately rise to 10%, which will help to improve profitability as overseas projects tend to have a shorter cash cycle and wider margin. However, we believe the legal and political risk will rise as the company gains a greater foothold in overseas markets. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Contract to revenue ratio to be maintained above 2.5x - Capex maintained at CNY11bn annually in the next three years (after deconsolidating COLI). - Operating EBITDA margin maintained at 5% in the next three years (after deconsolidating COLI). RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - EBITDA margin sustained above 7% (after deconsolidating COLI). - Sustained net cash position (after deconsolidating COLI). Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained above 3x (after deconsolidating COLI). - EBITDA margin sustained below 4% (after deconsolidating COLI). - Weakening linkages between CSCEC and the Chinese sovereign. 