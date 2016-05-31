(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Chart of the Month - May 2016 here SYDNEY, May 30 (Fitch) The reduction in retail petrol prices during the two years to May 2016 has provided Australian households with an opportunity to reduce their living expenses, boost savings and cope better with mortgage obligations. Australian households spent on average AUD2,604 between May 2015 and May 2016, based on the average household fuel consumption of 40 litres per week and average national retail unleaded petrol price provided by the Australian Institute of Petroleum. This is AUD260 lower than the May 2014-2015 period, and AUD540 lower than in May 2013-2014, which is equivalent to a 11bp and 23bp reduction over the respective periods in Standard Variable Rate (SVR) on an average mortgage balance of AUD233,803. Fitch believes that this reduction in expenses contributed to keeping mortgage performance strong in the Australian market, together with lower mortgage rates and buoyant house prices. However, petrol prices show a higher degree of volatility than mortgage rates; hence households may suffer an expense shock when petrol prices rise if they had not been able to translate the lower petrol expenses into savings. The full report, which is part of Fitch's "Asia-Pacific Structured Finance Chart of the Month" series that highlights topical issues in the region, can be found at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this media release. Contacts: James Zanesi Director Structured Finance +612 8256 0306 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Ben McCarthy Managing Director Structured Finance +612 8256 0388 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.