PARIS, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the French
Department of La
Manche's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'AA-' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook
is Stable.
The affirmation reflects La Manche's sound budgetary
performance, despite a
slight expected weakening in 2016, and moderate debt. The Stable
Outlook
reflects our expectations that the department will contain
likely deterioration
in its operating margin and limit debt growth in line with its
peers, due to its
tax leeway and scope for cost-cutting.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
According to Fitch's base-case scenario, the Department of
Manche's operating
margin is likely to decline to, but remain sound at, 10.5% in
2020, from an
average 15.1% in 2011-2015. The expected deterioration is mainly
due to sharp
cuts in state transfers, while operating spending, particularly
social spending,
is likely to stabilise after rising 2.4% a year on average in
2011-2015, due to
the implementation of cost-cutting measures.
Although La Manche is committed to leaving tax rates unchanged
in the medium
term, Fitch views the department's tax flexibility as a positive
rating factor.
Operating expenditure is driven by rigid items such as staff
costs, mandatory
transfers and state-defined social spending. Nonetheless, La
Manche's social
spending structure is more favourable than other departments',
given the
department's lower-than-national average unemployment rate.
In 2020, the department aims to keep the debt payback ratio
below eight years
and to achieve a minimum current balance of EUR45m. Although we
estimate that
the debt payback ratio could reach a maximum of 9.5 years on
weaker operating
performance, putting the ratings under pressure, we believe the
department will
achieve its medium-term financial objectives, underpinned by its
track record of
reliable financial forecasting.
Fitch expects capital expenditure to decrease to EUR68m a year
on average in
2016-2020, from EUR78.3m in 2015, following adjustments to the
department's
investment programme. Nonetheless, Fitch estimates that the
department's
self-financing capacity of capital expenditure (after debt
repayment) will
slightly decline to about 90% in 2020 (from 108% in 2015),
leading an increase
of debt to about EUR361m.
Although guaranteed debt is high in absolute terms (EUR293.8m at
end-2015),
Fitch views risk related to the guaranteed debt as low, since
the guarantees are
mostly to low-risk regulated social housing entities.
On an international basis, Fitch views La Manche's economy as
strong. In 4Q15,
its unemployment rate (8.2%) was lower than the national average
(10%). This
results in lower social spending than other departments. This
low level of
unemployment is particularly important in our assessment of the
department's
economic profile as the department's expenditure is weighted
towards social aids
to the unemployed.
Fitch views the institutional framework as neutral to the
ratings. The main
responsibilities of the department include social transfers
linked to
unemployment, disability and old age dependence, for which
policies and
eligibility criteria are defined by the state. The French
departments suffer
from a negative structural gap between slow-growing revenue
(mostly based on
non-modifiable taxes and state transfers), and dynamic
expenditure (mainly
related to social transfers), which has led some departments to
cut costs.
Operating revenue is under increasing pressure from a sluggish
tax base and from
state transfer cuts as part of the national fiscal
consolidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from La Manche's inability to control
operating
expenditure and to adjust capital expenditure to the
department's self-financing
capacity, resulting, for instance, in a debt payback ratio above
10 years (2015:
5.4 years).
Although Fitch views it unlikely at this stage, an improvement
in the current
margin for several consecutive years, combined with capital
expenditure
restraint, leading, for instance, to a debt payback ratio
consistently lower
than five years, could result in an upgrade.
