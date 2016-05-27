(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 27 May 2016: Fitch
Ratings has
downgraded UK-based pharmaceuticals company GlaxoSmithKline
PLC's (GSK)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating to 'A' from
'A+'. The Outlook is Stable.
Fitch has also downgraded the senior unsecured rating for the
debt issued under
GlaxoSmithKline Capital PLC to 'A' from 'A+' and has assigned a
senior unsecured
rating of 'A' to debt issued by GlaxoSmithKline Capital Inc. The
debt issued by
both entities is fully and unconditionally guaranteed by GSK.
The downgrade reflects Fitch's view of a weakening business risk
profile for
GSK, characterised by comparatively high sales at risk for its
innovative
pharmaceutical operations. We see a greater degree of top-line
volatility over
the four-year rating horizon, also as a result of heightened
focus on pricing
and value by payors. These trends are however partially
mitigated by established
product sales, the launch of new respiratory treatments, and
accelerating growth
in its anti-viral and vaccines franchises. We believe these
factors will also
put pressure on profitability in the near term, alongside the
growing
contribution from structurally lower-margin businesses such as
consumer health
and vaccines, partially mitigated by GSK's accelerated
restructuring.
The lower rating provides enhanced financial flexibility to
accommodate
potential payouts to minority shareholders beyond 2017. In spite
of weak free
cash-flow generation as a result of generous shareholder
returns, leverage and
debt serviceability metrics comfortably sit within the 'A'
rating, hence the
Stable outlook. In our assessment we also take into
consideration the financial
flexibility derived from the strategic options available to the
group to develop
the portfolio of businesses.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Business Mix Affecting Profitability
GSK's profitability has come under pressure as the
pharmaceutical division is
currently subject to patent expiry of key respiratory drug
Advair in the US
(after having lost protection already in the EU), which GSK is
attempting to
counterbalance by new product launches. It is also under
pressure from the
enlarged over-the-counter (OTC) division which structurally
reduces group
margins. Fitch projects EBITDA margins will stabilise at just
below 30%, as
restructuring and product launches are executed and the vaccines
and ViiV
businesses drive growth. Fitch views the degree of sales at risk
and the
potentially higher top-line volatility in profitability as
negatively affecting
the business risk profile, which we consider more commensurate
with a 'A' rating
profile.
Downgrade Improves Financial Headroom, FCF Remains Weak
Fitch expects near-term financial leverage to stabilise with FFO
adjusted net
leverage at 2.0x and FFO fixed charge cover of greater than 8.5x
over the next
two years, despite continued negative FCF generation due to
significant dividend
distributions. However, we also see medium-term pressure
building on the
financial risk profile as visibility on the operating
performance becomes more
limited after 2017 and considering potential payouts related to
the buy-out of
minority shareholders in its ViiV and Consumer Health
operations.
In its rating case projections Fitch assumes the Novartis' put
option will be
executed in FY18. The value of the option is assumed at GBP6.5bn
(in line with
GSK's balance-sheet provision) and will be fully debt funded,
though settled in
four instalments over a four-year period. Therefore our
forecasts assume a
deterioration in the financial risk profile beyond 2017 with FFO
adjusted net
leverage approaching 2.5x, which we expect to comfortably fall
within the
enhanced financial headroom available at the 'A' rating level.
Strategic Options Support Financial Risk Profile
Fitch recognises that there remains a high degree of optionality
around some of
the negative drivers for the financial risk profile,
particularly with regard to
the timing and structure of the exit of minorities and
shareholder remuneration.
In addition, Fitch views the wider strategic options of the
group including full
or partial IPOs of businesses (as alluded to in the past) as
providing further
financial flexibility, though also increasing event risks. The
lower rating
level does offer additional headroom to absorb these risks; this
is reflected in
the Stable Outlook.
Strong Market Positioning, Increasing Diversification
Fitch views scale, product and geographical diversification as
underpinning
GSK's 'A' rating level. Ranked by global pharmaceutical sales
only, GSK is the
fourth-largest European pharmaceutical company rated by Fitch,
operating a
diversified business model spanning a broad portfolio of
innovative pharma,
vaccines, as well as consumer health care. As part of its recent
portfolio
reorganisation, GSK exited the increasingly competitive oncology
treatment area
to concentrate on its enlarged vaccines and consumer-health
operations, which
are expected to offer growth opportunities particularly in
developing markets.
High Sales at Risk
Fitch's defined sales at risk from loss of patent protection for
GSK is
estimated at a high 24.7% of sales, which is the largest within
the pharma
European peer group and at the lower end of what we expect for
the 'A' rating
category, predominantly driven by the respiratory business. We
believe that such
a high degree of sales "at risk" is to a degree mitigated by
recent product
launches expected to substitute loss of sales within the pharma
division, in
addition to assumed growth in the ViiV, vaccines and consumer
health businesses.
Positive Sector Trends, Increasing Focus on Drug Pricing
Fitch views secular trends in the pharma and health-care sectors
as positive,
with increasing access to health care globally, an ageing
population, an
increase in chronic diseases, as well as innovation in
specialist treatments.
Nevertheless, the focus on delivering value to patients and
health-care systems
will accelerate the industry-wide review of pricing models in
favour of
performance-based pay. Fitch, however, believes that truly
innovative and
differentiated drugs will continue to attract premium prices and
good market
access as evidenced by GSK's strong growth in its anti-viral
business.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
Fitch assesses GSK's liquidity as strong. At the end of the
financial year to
December 2015 (FY15) GSK had readily available cash (Fitch
defined) of GBP5.3bn
and GBP3.6bn of available bank facilities committed between one
and five years.
This liquidity comfortably covered the GBP1.3bn short-term
financial liabilities
at FYE15.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating-case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions are
listed below.
-Sales over the four-year rating case are expected to grow by a
CAGR of around
2.5%, driven by positive contributions from the Vaccines, ViiV,
and Consumer
Health operations.
-EBITDA margins to stabilise at 30% as restructuring measures
are implemented,
recent product launches mature and the structurally lower-margin
consumer
business accelerates growth.
-Pharma R&D expense (excluding Consumer Health) modelled at an
unchanged level
of around 15% of pharma-only sales.
-Moderate working-capital profile, but potentially weakened in
the short term
due to product launches.
-Near-term moderate negative FCF margins moving just above
breakeven over the
four-year rating horizon.
-A degree of FX volatility (dollar, euro and emerging-market
exposure) resulting
in continued FX translation risks.
-An annual bolt-on acquisition basket of GBP0.5bn, exercise of a
consumer-health
put option in FY18 paid in instalments, and no buyout of the
ViiV minorities
over the four-year rating horizon. This buyout or indeed any
other large scale
M&A would be treated as event risk.
-Stable dividends in 2016 and 2017, with progressive dividend
policy thereafter.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Inability to successfully defend top-line growth, leading to a
prolonged
decline in pharma revenue and profitability despite accelerating
restructuring
efforts;
- Major debt-financed acquisitions, share buybacks and/or
minority payouts,
which result in FFO adjusted net leverage above 3.0x on a
continuing basis;
- FFO fixed charge cover below 5x on a continuing basis;
- FFO/sales below 20% and continued moderate negative FCF
driving a weakening of
debt protection ratios.
Positive: Fitch views an upgrade to 'A+' as unlikely over the
rating horizon.
However, future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- Successful product launches leading to a stable, predictable
top-line
performance and sustainable improvement in profitability;
- Capital allocation and financial policies in line with a
higher rating level,
including shareholder returns, M&A and payouts to minorities;
- FFO adjusted net leverage trending towards 2.0x and FFO net
fixed charge cover
above 8x on a continuing basis;
- FFO/sales above 25% and FCF/sales at mid-single digits.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Frank Orthbandt
Director
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Quentin Dumouilla
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1790
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ADJUSTMENTS
- Adjustment for restricted/not available cash: Fitch
conservatively assesses
GSK's readily available cash per FY15 at GBP5.3bn, reducing the
reported amount
by GBP0.5bn reflecting an assumed 5% of cash on balance sheet
being legally
restricted cash/cash in transit and absorbed by working capital
fluctuations,
and 10% of Short-term deposits assumed with maturities longer
than three months.
This is in line with assumptions Fitch applies across sector
peers.
- Leases: Although operating leases are modest, Fitch has
adjusted the debt by
adding 8x of annual operating lease expense relating to
long-term assets.
- Operating Income: Fitch classifies GBP7.7bn of 'Other
Operating Income'
associated with business combinations (incl. fair value
adjustments on
contingent considerations) as exceptional income.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
