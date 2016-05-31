(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned final
Long-Term and Short-Term
Ratings of 'A' and 'F1' to CCBL (Cayman) 1 Corporation Limited's
(CCBL (Cayman)
1) USD5bn medium-term-note (MTN) programme. Fitch has also
assigned final
Long-Term Ratings of 'A' to the USD400m 2.375% guaranteed notes
due 2019 and
USD600m 2.75% guaranteed notes due 2021 issued under the MTN
programme.
The programme and notes are supported by a guarantee from CCB
Leasing
(International) Corporation Limited (CCBLI) and benefit from a
keepwell and
liquidity support-deed and deed of asset purchase undertaking
provided by CCB
Financial Leasing Corporation Limited (CCB Leasing, A/Stable).
CCBL (Cayman) 1 is an offshore special purpose vehicle (SPV)
established by
CCBLI, which functions as the primary overseas platform for CCB
Leasing's
aviation leasing business. CCBLI was established in 2014 and is
wholly owned by
China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB, A/Stable) through CCB
International
Innovative Investment Limited. CCB Leasing has full managerial
and operational
control over CCBLI based on a service agreement with CCB
International
Innovative Investment Limited.
Senior notes under the MTN programme will represent the issuer's
direct,
unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations and rank
at least pari
passu with the issuer's all other current and future direct,
unsecured,
unguaranteed and unsubordinated indebtedness. The notes' junior
to senior
obligations will be rated on a case-by-case basis in accordance
with published
criteria and after taking into consideration the notes'
individual terms and
conditions. Fitch reserves the right not to rate certain
instruments issued
under the programme, such as market-linked instruments. The
notes can only be
issued from CCBL (Cayman) 1, but may be in any currency and
tenor. CCBLI will
use proceeds from the exchange-listed US dollar notes and any
notes issued in
the future for general corporate purposes.
The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings Fitch
assigned to the
MTN programme and proposed note issue on 18 May 2016, and follow
receipt of
final documentation conforming to that already received by
Fitch.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the MTN programme and US dollar notes issued by
CCBL (Cayman) 1
primarily reflects Fitch's assessment of an extremely high
probability of
support from CCB Leasing to CCBLI and CCBL (Cayman) 1. The
programme's rating
reflects the ratings expected to be assigned to senior notes
issued under the
programme. The ratings are in line with CCB Leasing's Long-Term
Issuer-Default
Ratings of 'A', which is driven by the support from the ultimate
parent, CCB.
The notes issued under the MTN programme will be supported by an
unconditional
and irrevocable guarantee from CCBLI, which will make the notes
direct, general
and unsecured obligations of CCBLI. The notes will at all times
rank at least
pari passu with all of CCBLI's other present and future
unsecured obligations.
The keepwell and liquidity support deed commits CCB Leasing to
ensure CCBLI has
sufficient liquidity to meet its obligation under the guaranteed
notes, remains
solvent and is a going concern at all times. Under the deed of
asset purchase
undertaking, CCB Leasing is required to repurchase CCBLI's
assets if a
triggering event occurs to ensure CCBLI can meet outstanding
debt obligations
under the guaranteed notes. A triggering event will occur if
CCBLI does not have
sufficient liquidity to meet its payment obligations or upon
default.
The deed of asset purchase undertaking is an important mechanism
allowing CCB
Leasing to provide foreign-currency liquidity to CCBLI in a
timely manner. CCB
Leasing does not require approval from the State Administration
of Foreign
Exchange for these foreign currency transfers, because buying
assets for leasing
purposes is a part of CCB Leasing's operating activities
sanctioned by the
relevant authorities, including the China Banking Regulatory
Commission.
There could be practical difficulties enforcing the keepwell and
liquidity
support deed, which is not as strong as a guarantee.
Nevertheless, the deed
suggests a strong propensity for CCB Leasing to support CCBLI,
if required.
CCB Leasing's ratings are underpinned by Fitch's expectations of
support from
CCB and the Chinese sovereign (A+/Stable). In Fitch's opinion, a
default by CCB
Leasing would create enormous reputational risk for CCB Leasing
and its ultimate
parent, CCB. For further information, refer to the rating action
commentary <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1000370
">Fitch Affirms
the Ratings of Chinese Banks' Leasing Subsidiaries dated 2
March 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on CCBL (Cayman) 1's guaranteed notes and MTN
programme would be
directly correlated to any notable change in CCB Leasing's
willingness or
ability to support CCBLI, if required. Likewise, any notable
change in the
perceived willingness or ability of China's government to
support CCB and CCB
Leasing in a full and timely manner is likely to affect the
rating on the
guaranteed notes in the same magnitude.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch
No. 205, Dunhwa North Road, Songshan District, Taipei City,
Taiwan 105
Secondary Analyst
Katie Chen
Associate Director
+86 10 8517 2135
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Date of the Relevant Committee: 11 May 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Exposure Draft: Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria (pub. 14
Apr 2016)
here
ail=31
