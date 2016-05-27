(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on
Phoenix Life
Limited's and Phoenix Life Assurance Limited's Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
ratings to Positive from Stable, while affirming their ratings
at 'A'. They are
the main operating companies of Phoenix Group Holdings
(Phoenix). Fitch has also
affirmed Phoenix's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and
revised the Outlook
to Positive from Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed PGH Capital Limited's (PGHCL) GBP300m
5.75% senior notes
(XS1081768738) and GBP428m subordinated Tier 2 notes
(XS1171593293) at 'BBB+'
and 'BBB-', respectively. Both debt issues are guaranteed by
Phoenix.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Positive Outlook reflects potential benefits from the
proposed acquisition
of AXA Wealth's pension and protection business for GBP375m.
Phoenix is
financing the acquisition via a bridge loan of approximately
GBP185m and issuing
approximately GBP190m of new equity. Fitch views the transaction
as positive for
Phoenix's market position and expects that the transaction will
have a
favourable impact on the company's capitalisation and financial
leverage.
The ratings reflect Phoenix's strong capitalisation and market
position. These
positive rating factors are offset by high, but significantly
improved,
financial leverage and fairly weak fixed-charge coverage.
We view Phoenix's capitalisation, as measured by our Prism
factor-based capital
model (Prism FBM), as "extremely strong" based on end-2015 data
(end-2014: "very
strong"). The group's Insurance Groups Directive (IGD) coverage
ratio
(calculated with the formula for closed book insurers) was 135%
at end-2015
(end-2014: 128%) and its Solvency II coverage ratio was 130%. As
the Solvency II
ratio is dampened by the inclusion of own funds and solvency
capital
requirements of with-profit funds and staff pension schemes that
are in surplus,
Phoenix also reported the ratio excluding these effects, its
"shareholder
capital coverage" ratio, which was 154%.
Phoenix is the largest consolidator of closed life assurance
funds in the UK
with total assets of GBP60.6bn (excluding reinsurance assets) at
end-2015 and
gross written premiums of GBP902m in 2015. However, as Phoenix's
strategy is to
acquire run-off portfolios only in the UK and Ireland, the
group's geographical
diversification is limited. This exposes Phoenix to economic and
regulatory
changes in these two countries.
Phoenix's financial leverage has improved significantly in
recent years, to 31%
at end-2015 (2011: 52%). Fitch expects financial leverage to
continue to improve
in the medium term.
Phoenix's fixed-charge coverage was around 3x in 2015 (2014:
around 6x), in line
with the 2011-2015 average of around 4x, which is weak for the
rating. The
decline in 2015 is due to coverage in 2014 being supported by
the proceeds of
the sale of Phoenix's asset manager Ignis to Standard Life.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings could be upgraded if Phoenix's score in Prism FBM
remains "extremely
strong" and financial leverage falls below 30% with Fitch
expecting it to remain
below 30%. Fixed-charge coverage higher than 7x for a sustained
period could
also lead to an upgrade. An upgrade is subject to evidence of
successful
integration of AXA Wealth's pension and protection business into
Phoenix's
operations.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005248
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.