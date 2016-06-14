(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, June 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published
a Long-Term
Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' with Negative Outlook for
Standard Chartered
Bank (Singapore) Limited (SCBS). The bank's Short-Term IDR is
'F1' and the
Support Rating is '1'. The ratings reflect support from the
bank's ultimate
parent, Standard Chartered PLC (SC, A+/Negative). A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views SCBS akin to a division of SC, notwithstanding its
local
incorporation. The bank's ring-fenced activities include SC's
Singapore-based
retail operations, financing small- to medium-sized companies
and private
banking-related mortgages. The rating equalisation is
underpinned by SC's and
SCBS's aligned strategies, management, procedures and shared
brand-name. Fitch
believes the potentially huge implications of SCBS defaulting
provide SC with a
high incentive to support its subsidiary.
SCBS has been operating alongside Standard Chartered Bank's
(SCB, 'A+/Negative')
Singapore branch since 2013. SCB is SC's main operating holding
company and
SCBS's direct parent. Overlaps exist between SCB's commercial
business and SCBS,
which accounted for 6.9% of SC's loans, or 3.5% of total assets,
at end-2015.
This compares to 18.4% of loans and 15.7% of total assets for
SC's total
Singaporean activities. SC's second headquarters are located in
Singapore and
the city-state is also a regional treasury centre.
The Singaporean authorities announced in 2015 that they require
banks with a
significant retail presence to incorporate their retail
operations.
The Negative Outlook on SCBS reflects that of its parent, SC.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to SCBS due to its
narrow scope and
integrated position with SC, which significantly influences its
standalone
profile. Fitch believes SCBS's small size and moderate
profitability understate
SC's competitive position in Singapore's concentrated banking
system. SCBS
reported a pre-tax profit of USD66m in 2015 - while SC's
Singapore-based pre-tax
profit amounted to USD567m. SCBS's capitalisation is sound, with
a CET1 ratio of
11.6% and a leverage ratio of 5.6% at end-March 2016.
SUPPORT RATING
The bank's Support Rating of '1' reflects Fitch's view that it
is extremely
probable SC would provide support to SCBS in case of need.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
The bank's ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions around
support. The IDRs could be upgraded if SC's or SCB's ratings
were upgraded. A
downgrade of SC's ratings could trigger a similar rating action
on SCBS's IDRs.
SCBS's IDR and Support Rating could also be downgraded if SC's
propensity to
support SCBS declines.
The rating actions are as follows:
Standard Chartered Bank (Singapore) Limited
Long-Term IDR published at 'A+'; Outlook Negative
Short-Term IDR published at 'F1'
Support Rating published at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road, Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Wee Siang Ng
Senior Director
+65 6796 7230
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
