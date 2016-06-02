(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bupa
Insurance Ltd's (BIL)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A+' and Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also
affirmed BIL's GBP330m
subordinated perpetual bond, issued by Bupa Finance plc (BF;
A-/Stable/F2) and
guaranteed by BIL on a subordinated basis, at 'BBB+'.
BF is BIL's immediate holding company. It is also the main
holding company of
the Bupa Group's other operations (see 'Bupa Finance plc; dated
6 January 2016
at www.fitchratings.com).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BIL's key credit strengths include the insurer's strong
underwriting
profitability as well as its leading market position in the UK
and Bupa's strong
franchise. Fitch also believes that capital is supportive of the
rating. The
strong capitalisation somewhat offsets the relatively high
leverage for the
rating category.
BIL's underwriting profitability remained strong in 2015, with a
Fitch-calculated combined ratio of 91% (2014: 93%). BIL's
planned withdrawals
from non-core markets as well as re-pricing of some of corporate
accounts
contributed to the 2pp improvement in combined ratio. Higher
unrealised losses
on investments in 2015 resulted in a slight reduction in net
income to GBP144m
(2014: GBP161m).
BIL's capitalisation, as measured by Fitch's internal risk-based
capital
assessment, is strong and commensurate with the ratings. BIL
reported a Solvency
II SCR coverage ratio of 302% for YE15. Capitalisation for the
group as a whole
is strong, despite a considerable amount of goodwill affecting
the quality of
capital.
Fitch views positively BIL's further reduction of the loan to
its parent to
GBP201m (2014: GBP400m). The proceeds were used to part-fund the
upstreaming of
dividend payments from BIL. Fitch views the loan through which
BIL channels cash
to its parent as detrimental to the quality of its capital.
Bupa's vertically integrated value chain with care homes,
hospitals and primary
care centres complement the main private medical insurance (PMI)
business.
Although Fitch views positively Bupa's focus on its chosen
markets, the group's
lack of diversification by business line, evident in its strong
reliance on PMI
as a source of income, constrains ratings. PMI makes up more
than 70% of Bupa's
revenue and profits.
Fitch analyses Bupa on both a BIL legal entity basis and a Bupa
Group basis. The
strength of BIL's financial profile means that its ratings are
currently based
primarily on its standalone characteristics. Fitch regards the
ownership by Bupa
Group as neutral for the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch considers an upgrade unlikely in the medium term given the
company's
mono-line status.
The key rating drivers that could result in a downgrade include:
- A deterioration in operating performance as evidenced by an
increase in the
combined ratio to over 100% (2015: 91%) for an extended period
and
earnings-based interest coverage declining to below 4x (2015:
9x).
- Changes in government healthcare policy impacting BIL's
ability to
appropriately price its products or otherwise impairing the
company's financial
or operating profile.
-A downgrade of BF (see separate rating commentary on BF for its
rating
sensitivities).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ekaterina Ishchenko
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1532
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Graham Coutts
Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Committee Chairperson
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005469
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.