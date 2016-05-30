(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Egypt's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B' with a
Stable Outlook.
The issue ratings on Egypt's senior unsecured foreign- and
local-currency bonds
have also been affirmed at 'B'. The Country Ceiling has been
affirmed at 'B' and
the Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Egypt's ratings balance a high fiscal deficit and general
government debt/GDP
ratio, low foreign-reserve coverage of imports and recent
volatile political
history, with low external debt and gradual progress in
implementing an economic
and fiscal reform programme.
We estimate a budget sector deficit of 11.6% of GDP in FY16 (to
end-June),
broadly the same as in FY15. This is larger than budgeted for a
number of
reasons. These include the failure to introduce VAT as planned
(estimated to
raise revenue of about 1% of GDP), the devaluation in March and
surging interest
payments. An important reason for the failure to introduce the
VAT was the
parliamentary elections in October-December 2015 and a decision
to wait for
parliament to be operational. There has been some spending
restraint, especially
in regard to wages.
The draft budget for FY17, which is still subject to approval by
parliament,
aims to reduce the deficit to 9.8% of GDP, helped by the belated
introduction of
VAT and further reform of fuel and electricity subsidies. We
expect the budget
sector deficit to remain larger than the draft target, owing to
our weaker
growth assumptions and implementation risk, but nevertheless to
narrow to 11% of
GDP.
General government debt increased to an estimated 90.3% of GDP
in FY16, well
above the peer median. Government external debt is relatively
low, although the
devaluation of the Egypt pound in March has an upward effect on
the debt stock.
We expect debt/GDP to edge up to 90.5% in FY17, given only
modest deficit
reduction and assuming some further exchange-rate weakness.
Thereafter, we
forecast that deficit reduction and robust nominal GDP growth
will put the
debt/GDP ratio on a gentle downward trend.
Foreign-exchange reserve coverage remains low at around three
months of current
external payments. Security incidents have dealt a blow to
tourism inflows in
2015-16, while other lines of the current account have also
struggled. FDI
increased in 2015, and is likely to rise this year; some further
support is
coming in, both multilateral and from the Gulf Cooperation
Council (GCC). The
Central Bank of Egypt responded to the strain on the balance of
payments by
devaluing the currency in mid-March by 14% against the US
dollar, and further
exchange-rate weakness is likely.
Gross external debt has been rising, due largely to concessional
support from
the GCC, but it remains below peers. We forecast it will rise to
around 18% of
GDP by end-2016. Net external debt will remain just below 7% of
GDP, compared
with a 'B' median of 26.3%. The bulk of external debt is on a
concessional
basis, and while Egypt's external liquidity ratio has been
worsening it remains
stronger than peers. The rating is supported by the absence of a
recent history
of debt restructuring.
Real GDP growth has slowed in FY16 to an estimated 3.2%, owing
to declines in
tourism and shortages of foreign exchange. This is after
strengthening to 4.2%
in FY15, from an annual average of around 2% since the Arab
Spring in 2011.
However, energy shortages are being addressed, and public and
private investment
is rising. Fitch assumes growth will strengthen slightly to 3.6%
in FY17 and
further the following year. Inflation is above peers, and we
forecast that it
will remain in double-digits in 2016-2017, with structural
rigidities aggravated
by the weaker exchange rate.
A new parliament started work in January 2016, following
elections that formally
completed the political transition. While the existence of a
functioning
parliament should be a positive step for Egypt, some signs of
rising public
discontent together with a crackdown on dissent are areas to
watch. Serious
security incidents have occurred, and remain a risk factor.
World Bank
governance indicators have deteriorated in the last few years,
and are below
those of its peers.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY
Fitch's proprietary sovereign rating model (SRM) assigns Egypt a
score
equivalent to a rating of 'B' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency
IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR.
Fitch's qualitative overlay (QO) is a forward-looking
qualitative framework
designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the
final rating,
reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully
quantifiable and/or
not fully reflected in the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the ratings are currently balanced.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to a negative
rating action are:
- Failure to anchor the fiscal deficit on a downward trend
towards levels closer
to the peer median.
- Strains on the balance of payments, which prevent an
improvement in the level
of international reserves.
- Serious security incidents that undermine economic activity.
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could lead
to a positive
action are:
- A track record of progress on fiscal consolidation leading to
a decline in
debt/GDP.
- Sustained stronger economic growth supported by reforms to the
business
environment which lead to increased investment and employment.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes local banks remain willing and able to finance the
deficit.
The political environment is assumed to be more stable than in
2011-2013,
although sporadic and at times serious attacks on security
forces are assumed to
continue and underlying political tensions will remain.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Toby Iles
Director
+852 2263 9832
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
68 Des Voeux Road Central
Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jan Friederich
Senior Director
+852 2263 9910
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 203 530 1286
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 20 Aug 2015)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 26 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005310
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.