(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China's five large state-owned commercial banks at 'A' with Stable Outlooks. The Short-Term IDRs were affirmed at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The five banks are: Agricultural Bank of China Limited (ABC), Bank of China Ltd (BOC), Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BOCOM), China Construction Bank Corporation (CCB) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS All of the Long-Term IDRs are based on state support, and are at the banks' Support Rating Floors, reflecting an extremely high probability of extraordinary support from the central government in the event of stress. The banks' Support Ratings (SR) of '1' and Support Rating Floors (SRF) of 'A' reflect their systemic importance and thus an extremely high propensity for the state to support them, if required. Combined, the state-owned commercial banks account for 39% of sector assets domestically and are viewed as pivotal to the financing of China's economy, though their market shares have been declining over the past few years due to slower asset growth than other Chinese commercial banks and the state-owned policy banks. The banks are also likely to play major roles in financing activities abroad, including expansion by Chinese corporates and infrastructure projects supporting strategic government initiatives. All the state banks are expected to be designated as domestic systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs), while four of them (ABC, BOC, CCB and ICBC) are already designated as global SIFIs. The central government is ultimately the largest shareholder of all the five state banks, and has a track record of providing solvency and asset quality support to the banks. Consequently, the banks' SRFs remain closely linked to China's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). As support is not expected to diminish in the foreseeable future, the Outlook on the IDRs remains Stable, unless there is any change to the sovereign rating, which may imply changes in the state's ability or propensity to support the banking system. VIABILITY RATINGS The Viability Ratings (VRs) of China's state banks are in the 'bb' category and remain the highest in the sector. Relative to other Chinese commercial banks, the state banks generally exhibit superior funding and liquidity, smaller credit exposure and off-balance-sheet activities, and higher loss-absorption capacity. These trends continue to support the higher VRs for state banks relative to other Chinese commercial banks. In Fitch's view, the state banks would likely most benefit from depositor flight to safety, providing some support to their VRs in a stress scenario. While key financial metrics of the state banks appear comparable to more highly rated banks in developed markets, many aspects of their financial profiles (for example, capitalisation, profitability, liquidity and off-balance sheet exposures) do not compare as well with major banks in other emerging markets, where, as in China, risks tend to be higher with rising uncertainties over the authorities' commitment to reform. Eventual asset quality deterioration and/or margin erosion are common in emerging markets that have experienced rapid accumulation of credit over a sustained period, though China's deposit-funded banking system would allow for greater flexibility for authorities to work through China's debt problem at its own pace. Recognition of greater asset impairment may only come after the banks have built up further buffers, credit/economic growth is deemed sustainable by China's authorities, and/or the system is viewed as less vulnerable to contagion. Fitch's analysis of asset quality focuses more on loss-absorption buffers (including factors such as capitalisation, loan loss reserve coverage, and profitability) than on reported NPL ratios, given the limitations on data disclosure and transparency, as well as the significant amount of non-loan credit and the frequency of regulatory intervention to support borrowers. On average, the five state banks had loss-absorption buffers equivalent to 7.9% of credit based on end-2015 data (Fitch-rated commercial banks in China: 6.6%), which show the level of deterioration they can withstand before some form of remedial action would be likely to be required to restore capital to a sustainable level. Although China's banking system has been accumulating large off-balance-sheet exposures, including through transactions with non-banks, and it is not always clear in such transactions with whom ultimate risks resides, the state banks are considered to be less exposed to such activities than other Chinese commercial banks. Wealth-management products (WMPs) outstanding for the system rose 56% over the year to CNY23.5trn at end-2015, and 37% of these are issued by state banks. WMPs' short tenors, asset-liability mismatches and limited disclosure of underlying assets have the potential to pose meaningful contingent risk to the banks. Fitch expects net interest margins (NIMs) to contract further in 2016 given prior rounds of interest rate cuts and full deposit rate liberalisation, which became effective in October 2015. Reported profitability is likely to decline year-on-year in 2016, although a potential relaxation in minimum provisioning requirements may alleviate near-term earnings pressures. The state banks' provision coverage on average dropped to 163% with NPL ratio of 1.72% at end-1Q16, and some banks already reported coverage ratios that are below 150%, implying regulatory forbearance and raising the prospect that minimum requirements will be lowered further to help ease pressures on bank profitability as they deal with higher reported loan deterioration. Reported core capital ratios, however, did improve for the state banks in 2015 as they scaled back on credit growth. Total capital ratios also improved, partly due to additional capital raising, which helped to fortify the balance sheet for the state banks. That said, the sufficiency of bank capital may come under pressure if more assets are brought back onto the balance sheets. While the banks are audited, local requirements for disclosure and accounting detail could be enhanced relative to other highly rated jurisdictions and bank systems. Should Chinese authorities (as key stakeholders or owners) influence bank risk appetite, it could potentially overshadow strategic decision making, governance and risk management. Consequently, while this can constrain the VRs of the state banks, it further underpins the prospects of ordinary and extraordinary support from the same authorities, which can be made available in various forms. SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED NOTES The senior debt instruments are rated in line with the banks' IDRs of 'A', as they are considered to be unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the banks. The Tier 2 subordinated (Basel III compliant) note ratings are in accordance with Fitch's hybrid securities criteria, and reflect expectations that the authorities will extend support to the banks so as to avoid them triggering non-viability clauses. As such, the anchor rating is the banks' IDRs. However, since the notes are to be fully written down if non-viability is triggered, they are notched twice from the IDRs. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES Amipeace Limited is a wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Bank of China Group Investment Limited in Hong Kong. Azure Orbit II International Finance Limited is an offshore SPV managed by Bank of Communications Financial Leasing Co., Ltd (BOCOM Leasing; A/Stable), a wholly owned subsidiary of BOCOM. Both SPVs were established with the sole purpose of undertaking offshore debt issuance of their parent entities. As wholly owned subsidiaries, Fitch expects these SPVs would receive very strong support from their ultimate parents in the mainland in the event of repayment strains. In fact, current senior debt issuance by Amipeace Limited is guaranteed by BOC's Macau branch, while Azure Orbit II International Finance Limited's debt is guaranteed by BOCOM's Macau branch. Hence, the Long- and Short-Term Ratings of these instruments are derived from those of their parents at 'A' and 'F1'. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS Any changes to the IDRs, SRs and SRFs will be tied to shifts in the central government's propensity and/or ability to support these banks. Persistent rapid growth across the financial system (including non-bank credit extension) means that potential claims on the state continue to increase and thus there may be potential erosion of the state's ability to support the banks, leading to pressure on support-driven IDRs. However, Fitch believes that absent any negative action on the sovereign rating, support for the state banks is less likely to diminish than would be the case for other Chinese commercial banks. It remains unclear how the adherence to a state-controlled status, as stipulated in BOCOM's ownership reform plans, would affect state support for the state banks. For the time being, the agency does not expect the state's propensity to support the state banks to reduce significantly as long as the state banks remain highly influenced by the state (including influence from authorities to extend credit in support of public policy). VIABILITY RATINGS The challenging operating environment in China remains a key rating constraint - the sovereign rating and economic environment are most likely to influence VRs to the downside, while further development of financial markets and the regulatory framework could support higher VRs in future. VR upgrades for the state banks are possible if Fitch considers the operating environment to have stabilised. This would likely be evidenced by the pace of credit growth slowing to a more sustainable level, off-balance-sheet activities reducing or being less of a concern (including due to greater transparency around such activities), greater confidence that reported asset quality ratios will hold, or the banks having improved loss-absorption capacity (building risk buffers such as raising of additional capital) and/or strengthened their deposit funding and liquidity. The agency has noted improvement in some of these areas for the state banks, but the resilience of such improvement is under question if more asset impairment is recognised, or if credit growth accelerates. Downgrades of VRs could be triggered by further excessive on- and off-balance sheet growth, which renders capital more vulnerable to deterioration, if asset quality deterioration undermines solvency, or if funding and liquidity strains become more binding. Although much of the sector benefits from a degree of ordinary support from Chinese authorities in the form of forbearance, whether in relation to on/off-balance sheet exposures or strict interpretation of prudential limits, the state banks arguably benefit most. However, if this was to reduce, VRs could come under pressure as vulnerabilities would become further exposed. SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED NOTES The ratings on the senior debt instruments and subordinated notes are primarily sensitive to a change in the banks' IDRs. SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES Any changes to the programme ratings under Amipeace Limited and Azure Orbit II International Finance Limited will be directly correlated to BOC and BOCOM's IDRs, which in turn will reflect any shift in the perceived willingness or ability of China's government to support BOC and BOCOM in a full and timely manner. The rating actions on China's five large state banks are as follows: Agricultural Bank of China Limited: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' - USD15bn medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1' - CNY600m 4.15% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A' - USD400m 2.125% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A' - USD500m 2.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A' Bank of China Ltd: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' - Senior unsecured certificate of deposit programme affirmed at 'A'/' F1' - Senior unsecured euro commercial paper and certificate of deposit programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1' - Senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A'/'F1' - Senior unsecured Bons a Moyen Terme Negociables (BMTN) programme Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A'. - Chinese yuan senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China Taipei Branch) affirmed at 'A' /'AA+(twn)' - Chinese yuan senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China London, Singapore, Luxembourg, Paris and Abu Dhabi Branch) affirmed at 'A' - US dollar senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China Hong Kong Branch) affirmed at 'A' - Singapore dollar senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China Singapore Branch) affirmed at 'A' - Euro senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of China Hungary Branch) affirmed at 'A' - Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+' Amipeace Limited: - Senior unsecured, guaranteed medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A' - USD600m 2% guaranteed notes due 2016 affirmed at 'A' - USD300m 2.375% guaranteed notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A' - USD300m 3.125% guaranteed notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A Bank of Communications Co., Ltd.: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb-' - Senior unsecured euro medium-term note programme (EMTN) issued by Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch) affirmed at 'A'/'F1' - Chinese yuan senior unsecured notes (issued by Bank of Communications Hong Kong Branch) affirmed at 'A' - Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+' Azure Orbit II International Finance Limited: - Senior unsecured medium-term note programme affirmed at 'A' - USD500m 3.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A' - USD385m 3.125% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A' - EUR100m senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A' China Construction Bank Corporation: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' - Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'BBB+' Industrial and Commercial Bank of China: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' - Support Rating affirmed at '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb' Contact: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst (BOC, CCB) Katie Chen Associate Director +86 10 8517 2135 Secondary Analyst (ICBC, BOCOM, ABC) Jack Yuan Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 