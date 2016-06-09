(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arab Bank
Australia Limited's
(ABAL) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-',
Short-Term IDR at 'F3'
and Viability Rating at 'bb+'. The Outlook is Negative. Fitch
has
simultaneously withdrawn ABAL's ratings for commercial reasons.
A full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
ABAL's IDRs and Support Rating reflect Fitch's view that it is a
core subsidiary
of its parent, Arab Bank Plc (Arab Bank, BBB-/Negative). The
agency believes
there is a high likelihood of support from Arab Bank if needed,
due to the
potential reputational risk for the wider group if Arab Bank did
not support one
of its subsidiaries. ABAL and Arab Bank have a close
relationship, sharing the
same brand name and strategy. The group keeps a liquid balance
sheet and is well
placed to provide support, especially given ABAL's small size
relative to its
parent. ABAL made up just 2.1% of the group's total assets at
end-2015.
ABAL's Negative Outlook reflects the Negative Outlook on the
parent's Long-Term
IDR. Details can be found in Arab Bank's rating action
commentary <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pressrelease?id=1000956
">Fitch Affirms 3
Jordanian Banks; Revises Jordan Islamic Bank and Bank of
Jordan's Outlook,
dated 15 March 2016.
VR
ABAL's VR reflects its moderate company profile, improving asset
quality and a
funding and liquidity profile adequate for its rating level. Its
VR also
considers the bank's consistently weak operating profitability,
which combined
with high risk-weighted asset growth, is likely to pressure
capitalisation.
The bank's moderate company profile reflects a small Australian
banking market
franchise, high product and customer concentrations and
susceptibility to
economic changes and competitive pressure. Fitch does not expect
ABAL to improve
its franchise due to the oligopolistic position of a small
number of large
domestic banks, creating significant barriers to entry.
A high level of single name and industry concentration risks in
ABAL's credit
exposures could make it more susceptible to larger credit losses
relative to
domestic peers. Fitch expects asset quality to stabilise due to
ABAL's new
underwriting system, low interest rates and unemployment. Higher
asset prices
also partly mitigate the increasing pressure on asset quality,
resulting from a
turning credit cycle and softer global credit outlook. The
bank's asset quality
has improved, but remains weaker relative to peers.
Fitch says ABAL's operating profitability is unlikely to improve
due to intense
asset competition in a low-interest rate environment pressuring
revenue
generation. Cost management also remains weak. ABAL's poor
profitability and
volatile asset growth is likely to pressure its capital ratios,
with the bank's
Fitch Core Capital ratio already declining to 14.9% at end-2015,
from 16.6% in
2013. However, Fitch expects ABAL's parent to provide capital,
if needed.
ABAL's funding and liquidity profile is likely to remain sound
for its rating
level. Fitch expects the bank's loan book to be fully funded by
customer
deposits. Single name concentrations within the bank's deposits
result from its
niche business model and small size. However, Fitch says a
liquid balance sheet
mitigates some of the risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR AND SUPPORT RATING
Rating sensitivities are no longer relevant given the rating
withdrawal.
The rating actions are as follows:
Arab Bank Australia Limited:
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Negative, Withdrawn
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F3', Withdrawn
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+', Withdrawn
Support Rating affirmed at '2', Withdrawn
