HONG KONG, May 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based
property
developer Oceanwide Holdings Co. Ltd.'s (Oceanwide; B/Stable)
USD200m 9.625%
senior unsecured notes due 2020 a final 'B' rating and a
Recovery Rating of
'RR4'.
The notes are issued by Oceanwide Holdings International 2015
Co., Limited, a
wholly owned subsidiary of Oceanwide. The notes, guaranteed by
Oceanwide, are
rated at the same level as Oceanwide's senior unsecured rating
because they
represent direct and senior unsecured obligations of the
company. The assignment
of the final rating follows receipt of documents conforming to
information
already received, and the final rating is in line with the
expected rating
assigned on 18 May 2016.
Oceanwide intends to use the proceeds from the issuance for
overseas general
corporate purposes, including - but not limited to - the
development of the
First & Mission Project in San Francisco in the United States.
Oceanwide's rating is supported by its strong sales momentum and
solid asset
value. It remains on track to generate cash from the sale of
development
properties to fund its expansion into the financial sector. The
rating is
constrained by the rapid increase in net debt to CNY68bn in 1Q16
from CNY35bn in
2014. The trend is likely to continue in 2016 as the company
ramps up
development expenditure to support sales growth and continues to
invest in its
finance business.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Higher Debt, Reducing Financing Costs: Oceanwide's consolidated
net debt had
jumped to CNY68bn by end-March 2016 from CNY35bn in 2014, driven
mainly by the
rapid expansion of its finance business, financial assets
investment and
overseas acquisitions. Oceanwide's net debt would have increased
by CNY17bn over
the same period when excluding the finance business. Oceanwide
had more than
CNY35bn in cash on hand as of end-March 2016 following
aggressive fundraising,
and is in the process of raising another CNY15bn through a
private share
placement. Part of the cash will be used to repay more expensive
debt and for
property development expenditure, but this will still leave
substantial funds
with which to make acquisitions.
Oceanwide issued CNY9bn via bonds in 1Q16 at an average interest
rate of 5.5%,
which is significantly lower than its historical funding cost of
approximately
9%. The funds will be used to replace expensive trust loans.
Strong Sales Momentum Maintained: Fitch expects contracted sales
to increase
strongly in 2016 due to accelerated project launches in Wuhan
and substantial
sales from new premium projects in Beijing. Contracted sales
rose by 55% in 2015
to CNY15.1bn, and Fitch expects this to be on track to hit
around CNY18bn in
2016. This will support positive operating cash flow generation
of its
property-development business, which has low land-replenishment
needs.
Oceanwide's large land bank, most of which was acquired many
years ago, is
sufficient for more than 10 years for development. The positive
cash generation
will also help to lower leverage (as measured by net
debt/adjusted inventory),
after deconsolidating the debt of the finance business, to below
85% in next 12
months from 90.3% at end-1Q16.
Solid Asset Value: One of Oceanwide's projects in Beijing is
located within the
4th Ring Road, and is one of only a few projects with over 1.1
million square
metres of saleable gross floor area (GFA) close to the Chinese
capital's central
business district. The rare prime location and relatively low
land premium paid
for the site has supported an overall EBITDA margin of over 35%
in the past
three years, and Fitch expects this to stay above 30% over the
next 24 months -
one of the highest margins among Chinese developers.
Ratios Used Reflect Transformation: Fitch measures Oceanwide's
financial
soundness based on its CFO and its inventory turnover (ratio of
contracted sales
to net inventory). Inventory turnover improved to 0.29x in 2015
from 0.23x in
2014, and we expect a further improvement to 0.4x in 2016 as
sales from its
large pool of properties under development rise while land
replenishment remains
minimal. The improved inventory turnover and likely generation
of positive CFO
will provide Oceanwide with funds to expand its financial
businesses.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Limited new land acquisitions at 0.1x-0.4x of contracted sales
GFA
- Contracted sales growth driven mainly by growth in average
selling prices to
CNY35,000/sq m in 2016-2018 from CNY32,000/sq m in 2015
- Property development gross margin of 50%-53% in 2016-2018
(lower than in
previous years, due to higher construction cost)
- Lower dividend payout ratio than in previous years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Failure to achieve positive operating cash flow in 2016
- EBITDA margin sustained below 35%
- Contracted sales/net inventory sustained below 0.5x
- Substantial weakening of in the credit profile of Minsheng
Securities, in
which Oceanwide acquired a majority stake in 2014
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next
12-18 months due to
Oceanwide's high leverage.
