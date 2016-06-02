(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Malaysia Insurance Market
Dashboard 2016
here
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Malaysia's phased
liberalisation roadmap
will positively affect the country's insurance sector by raising
insurers'
competitiveness over time as economic integration with
South-east Asian
economies sets in, says Fitch Ratings.
The phased liberalisation will provide motor insurers with
greater discretion to
adequately price risks in the near-term and controlled
deregulation will protect
fire insurers' profitability from underwriting volatility caused
by competitive
pricing.
Fitch expects cautious consumer sentiment and economic
headwinds, including
currency fluctuations and lower regional trade activity, to slow
the sector's
premium growth in the near-term. Nevertheless, the agency
believes long-term
growth prospects remain attractive due to favourable
demographics and low
penetration levels. The sector also has sufficient capital to
buffer against
adverse underwriting shocks and financial market volatility.
This is largely
underpinned by the sound regulatory capital regime and surplus
growth over the
years.
Merger and acquisition activity is likely to pick up in the
medium-term, given
the regulatory requirement for composite insurers to split their
operations and
increased market competition as liberalisation changes set in.
The 'Malaysia Insurance Market Dashboard 2016' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Contact:
Thomas Ng
Associate Director
+65 6796 7224
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.