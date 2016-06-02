(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Malaysia Insurance Market Dashboard 2016 here SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Malaysia's phased liberalisation roadmap will positively affect the country's insurance sector by raising insurers' competitiveness over time as economic integration with South-east Asian economies sets in, says Fitch Ratings. The phased liberalisation will provide motor insurers with greater discretion to adequately price risks in the near-term and controlled deregulation will protect fire insurers' profitability from underwriting volatility caused by competitive pricing. Fitch expects cautious consumer sentiment and economic headwinds, including currency fluctuations and lower regional trade activity, to slow the sector's premium growth in the near-term. Nevertheless, the agency believes long-term growth prospects remain attractive due to favourable demographics and low penetration levels. The sector also has sufficient capital to buffer against adverse underwriting shocks and financial market volatility. This is largely underpinned by the sound regulatory capital regime and surplus growth over the years. Merger and acquisition activity is likely to pick up in the medium-term, given the regulatory requirement for composite insurers to split their operations and increased market competition as liberalisation changes set in. The 'Malaysia Insurance Market Dashboard 2016' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Thomas Ng Associate Director +65 6796 7224 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.