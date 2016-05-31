(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
WARSAW/PARIS, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Koleje
Mazowieckie KM -
sp. z o.o.'s (KM) ratings: Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', Long-Term Local Currency IDR to
'BBB+' from 'BBB'
and the National Long-Term Rating to 'AA-(pol)' from 'A(pol)'.
All ratings have
Stable Outlooks.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all KM's ratings for
commercial reasons. The
agency will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of
KM.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade follows a similar rating action on KM's sole owner,
the Region of
Mazowieckie (BBB+/Stable; see
here) on 20
May 2016. Under
our methodology for public sector entities KM is credit-linked
to the region
with its ratings one notch below the region's ratings. The
Stable Outlook
reflects our view that the links to the region will remain
unchanged in the
medium term. In our view strategic importance and control are
stronger factors
supporting the linkage between KM and the region, while legal
status and
integration provide only mid-range support to the linkage.
KM's subsidiary Koleje Mazowieckie Finance AB's EUR100m senior
unsecured notes,
which were guaranteed by KM, were repaid at due date in March
2016 and, are
therefore no longer rated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Not applicable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Fitch Polska S.A.
16 Krolewska Street
Warsaw 00-103
Secondary Analyst
Magdalena Mikolajczak
Analyst
+48 22 338 62 85
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska,
Warsaw, Tel: +48 22
338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States
(pub. 22 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005336
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
