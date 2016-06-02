(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.'s (ASE) 'BBB' Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'BBB' senior unsecured rating and 'A+(twn)' National Long-Term Rating, The agency has simultaneously maintained the RWN on the 'BBB' rating on Anstock II Limited's USD300m 2.125% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2017. Today's action follows the joint statement issued by ASE and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL) on 26 May 2015 to promote a cooperation plan by establishing a holding company to own 100% of the equity interests of both ASE and SPIL. Fitch placed ASE's ratings on RWN on 17 December 2015 following ASE's proposed cash acquisition of the SPIL shares that it did not own. Unlike the previous takeover plan, the latest cooperation plan has more support from SPIL's board of directors. The joint statement is not binding. ASE and SPIL are scheduled to hold their respective board meetings by 25 June 2016 to gain approval to sign an agreement on the planned share purchases to form the holding company. The proposed transactions would be subject to regulatory approvals and endorsement by shareholders of the two companies. We expect the proposed transactions to be completed in 1Q17 at the earliest. If the proposed cooperation proceeds, ASE's ratings are likely to be based on the consolidated credit profile of the holding company, given the strong financial, operating and strategic linkages between ASE and the holding company. ASE's Negative Watch reflects Fitch's belief that the holding company's consolidated financial leverage may be significantly higher than that of ASE. However, the business risk of the combined group will be reduced due to stronger market share and opportunities to achieve cost synergies and benefits from pooling resources. The Rating Watch will be resolved when the completion of the proposed transactions is certain and the capital structure, financial profile and policies of the combined group are clear. We may affirm the ratings at their current levels with Stable Outlook or downgrade the ratings, though this is likely to be limited to a single notch. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weaker Leverage: We estimate that, if the cooperation proceeds and is funded entirely by debt, the holding company's consolidated pro-forma funds flow from operations (FFO)-adjusted leverage could exceed 3.0x in 2017 compared with 2.4x in 2015, compared to our downgrade rating guideline of 2.0x for ASE on a standalone basis. We expect it will take two to three years for the group to deleverage to below 2.5x, depending on recovery in the global semiconductor industry, achievement of cost and capex synergies and the group's dividend policy. The proposed deal will involve swapping each ASE share for 0.5 shares of the holding company and the holding company paying TWD55 in cash for each SPIL share. The offer for SPIL shares that ASE does not own, including the shares resulting from the likely conversion of SPIL's USD400m outstanding convertible bonds, would cost TWD130bn (USD4bn) in cash, which may be funded by new debt. Stronger Position: We recognise the business benefits of the deal to ASE, in terms of improvements in revenue market share to about 30% in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing industry, opportunity to achieve cost synergies and benefits from pooling resources to cater for the fast-growing "system-in-package" business. The cost synergies may, however, be offset by some revenue losses should customers choose to diversify business away from the combined group. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally produced, conservative rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated issuers individually or in aggregate. Key Fitch forecast assumptions for the combined entity, which has yet to gain regulatory and shareholders' approvals, include: - Successful completion of the establishment and listing of the holding company in 2017 at the terms of the joint statement announced by both ASE and SPIL on 26 May 2016 - Gradual recovery in the worldwide semiconductor market, with marginal growth in 2016 and moderate growth in 2017 - Progressive achievement of cost and capex synergies over the medium term - Substantial cut in dividend payout in the first three years immediately after the completion of formation of the holding company RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch plans to resolve the RWN once completion of the cooperation is practically certain and there is clarity on future capital structure and financial policies, which may take place more than six months in the future. The final ratings will depend on the pro-forma leverage on completion and on the visibility and credibility of a sustainable deleveraging path using post-dividend free cash flow and potential new equity proceeds. We may affirm the ratings at their current level with Stable Outlook, if, following discussions with the company, we determine that the lower business risk offsets the higher financial risk associated with weaker credit metrics. Positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the cooperation does not proceed, Fitch would likely remove ASE's ratings from RWN and affirm its ratings. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: At end-March 2016, ASE's had unrestricted cash of TWD45bn and available undrawn committed facilities of TWD173bn, compared with short-term debt of TWD50bn and the potential cash need of TWD130bn relating to the proposed deal to form a holding company to own ASE and SPIL. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has maintained the Negative Rating Watch on the following ratings: Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB' - National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(twn)' - Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' Anstock II Limited - Rating on USD300m 2.125% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2017 of 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Secondary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.