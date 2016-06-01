(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today the formal offer to privatise Hong Kong-listed Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd. (Wanda: BBB/Stable) from its parent, Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd. (Wanda Group), has no immediate effect on its rating. The privatisation, if successful, will not increase Wanda Group's leverage as the total consideration will be satisfied by investors assembled by the group to acquire the outstanding Hong Kong shares, rather than Wanda Group itself. Furthermore, Fitch does not expect transparency to significantly deteriorate after Wanda is privatised and delisted from the Hong Kong stock exchange. This is because Wanda would still have to make quarterly disclosures of its financial status to meet the requirements of Chinese bond marketplaces for its onshore corporate bonds. Wanda said on 30 May 2016 the purchase of the outstanding Hong Kong-listed shares would cost the investors about HKD34.4bn. At the same time, Wanda Group promised the investors it would buy back the shares at a 8%-10% annual return if it fails to list the subsidiary in China within two years of delisting from Hong Kong. The privatisation is subject to approval from independent holders of Wanda's Hong Kong shares. Any regulation change that hinders Wanda's listing in China may result in Wanda Group having to buy back all the shares after two years. If any investor fails to meet the commitment to pay the investment amount, Wanda Group will use debt to make up the shortfall. In both situations, Wanda Group's leverage will further increase, which may put pressure on the ratings of Wanda. Contact: Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Fiona Zhang Associate Director +852 2263 9909 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.