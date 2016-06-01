(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today the formal
offer to privatise
Hong Kong-listed Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd.
(Wanda: BBB/Stable)
from its parent, Dalian Wanda Group Co. Ltd. (Wanda Group), has
no immediate
effect on its rating. The privatisation, if successful, will not
increase Wanda
Group's leverage as the total consideration will be satisfied by
investors
assembled by the group to acquire the outstanding Hong Kong
shares, rather than
Wanda Group itself.
Furthermore, Fitch does not expect transparency to significantly
deteriorate
after Wanda is privatised and delisted from the Hong Kong stock
exchange. This
is because Wanda would still have to make quarterly disclosures
of its financial
status to meet the requirements of Chinese bond marketplaces for
its onshore
corporate bonds.
Wanda said on 30 May 2016 the purchase of the outstanding Hong
Kong-listed
shares would cost the investors about HKD34.4bn. At the same
time, Wanda Group
promised the investors it would buy back the shares at a 8%-10%
annual return if
it fails to list the subsidiary in China within two years of
delisting from Hong
Kong. The privatisation is subject to approval from independent
holders of
Wanda's Hong Kong shares.
Any regulation change that hinders Wanda's listing in China may
result in Wanda
Group having to buy back all the shares after two years. If any
investor fails
to meet the commitment to pay the investment amount, Wanda Group
will use debt
to make up the shortfall. In both situations, Wanda Group's
leverage will
further increase, which may put pressure on the ratings of
Wanda.
