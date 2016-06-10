(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Altai
Region's
Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB+',
National Long-Term Rating at 'AA(rus)' and its Short-Term
Foreign Currency IDR
at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs and National Rating
are Stable.
The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged baseline scenario
regarding Altai's
stable budgetary performance, low debt, and satisfactory
liquidity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB+' ratings reflect the region's satisfactory budgetary
performance and
low indebtedness. The ratings also take into account the modest
size of the
region's economy and the depressed macro trend for Russia, which
could
negatively influence the region's financials in the medium term.
Fitch projects Altai will maintain stable budgetary performance,
with an
operating balance of around 7%-9% of operating revenue over the
medium term
(2015: 7%). This will be supported by the region's prudent
fiscal management
aimed at cost control and stable flow of current transfers and
tax revenue in
2016-2018, mitigating the negative impact of a prolonged
economic downturn in
Russia. The region posted a small deficit before debt variation
of 2.3% of total
revenue in 2015 (2014: 1%), driven mostly by capex financing
needs.
We project Altai will remain prudent and maintain conservative
fiscal practices,
leading to a manageable deficit before debt variation not
exceeding 5%-7% of
total revenue in 2016-2018. The region funded 85% of its capex
in 2015 with its
current balance and capital revenue. We expect the region's
self-financing
capacity on capex to remain sound over the medium term.
We expect Altai's direct risk to remain low in 2016-2018 (less
than 15% of
current revenue). Historically the region's debt position has
been small, with
subsidised federal budget loans being the sole debt instrument
since 2007. In
the event of debt increase due to the recession in Russia, the
region's debt
burden will still be low by national and international
standards, and remain in
line with the 'BB+' ratings. Last year, the region's direct risk
increased
immaterially to RUB2.4bn (RUB2bn in 2014), as Altai contracted a
new federal
budget loan.
Altai depleted part of its cash reserves in 2015, reducing its
cash balance to
RUB2.1bn from RUB4bn a year earlier. Despite the depletion, the
region's
liquidity remains satisfactory, almost fully covering its
outstanding direct
risk.
The region's contingent liabilities are limited to a single
outstanding
guarantee (for a negligible RUB8.7m at end-2015) and the low
indebtedness of its
public-sector companies. In Fitch's view, the administration's
oversight of its
public sector companies is adequate, limiting the region's
exposure to material
contingent risk.
Fitch assesses Altai's economy as weak by international
standards due to the
region's low economic output per capita. Altai's 2014 gross
regional product
(GRP) per capita was 35% below the national median. This is in
part attributed
to the concessional taxation of agriculture, which largely
relies on in-kind
exchanges that is not captured in tax accounts and official
statistics.
Positively, Altai's economy is fairly diversified with low
concentration of tax
revenue; the top 10 taxpayers represented 21% of the region's
consolidated tax
revenue in 2015.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from significant deterioration in
operating
performance, coupled with a radical increase in the region's
total risk.
Positive rating action is unlikely in our base line scenario,
given the worsened
economic environment and dim prospects for a swift recovery in
Russia.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
to make the LRG
internationally comparable for analytical purposes. These
adjustments include:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue;
- Transfers of capital nature disbursed were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
