(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Banca Akros a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB+' and a Short-term IDR of 'B'. The Long-term IDR is on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). Fitch has also assigned Akros a Support Rating of '3'. Akros's ratings are equalised with those of Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM; BB+/RWN), its 97% shareholder. Akros is BPM's investment and private bank, undertaking capital markets, brokerage, corporate finance (including advisory) and private banking activities. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING The equalisation of the ratings reflects Akros's role in the BPM group as a provider of specialised financial services to the group's core clients, and in certain instances to the parent. It also considers BPM's quasi-full ownership, and Akros and its parent being subject to the same regulator. Akros's long and successful track record in contributing to the group's financial and business objectives, as shown by its adequate profitability, high operational integration into the group and operations in the same jurisdiction as its parent are additional elements that contribute to our assessment of BPM's propensity to support its subsidiary. While we believe that BPM's propensity to support this subsidiary is extremely high, the parental support available to Akros is weakened by BPM's own moderate fundamental financial strength as reflected in its ratings (BPM's Viability Rating is bb+/RWN). The RWN is in line with that on BPM's Long-term IDR (see 'Fitch Places BPM on RWN; Changes Popolare's Outlook to Negative' dated 21 April 2016 at www.fitchratings.com) reflecting the challenges of integrating with Banco Popolare (BB/Negative), one of Italy's largest banks. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING Akros's ratings are sensitive to changes in BPM's ability and propensity to provide support to this subsidiary. Given that BPM's ratings are on RWN, a downgrade of BPM would result in a downgrade of Akros as it would reflect a weakening of the parent's ability to provide support. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN on BPM's, and hence on Akros's, ratings upon completion of the merger with Banco Popolare, expected by end-November 2016. Similarly, an upgrade of its parent's rating would likely result in an upgrade of Akros. Fitch could apply a notching differential between Akros and its parent, if the propensity of the parent to support its subsidiary reduced, for example as a result of a change in the strategic direction of the subsidiary in a way that Akros's role would be less key to the group or its activities less integrated, or if ownership reduced substantially. These are all scenarios that we currently consider remote given the recently announced strategic guidelines of the group resulting from the merger of BPM and Banco Popolare, which indicate Akros as the corporate and investment bank of the new group with the mission to serve its mid-cap corporate clients. Contact: Primary Analyst Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director +39 02 879087 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Valeria Pasto Analyst +39 02 879087 298 Committee Chairperson Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005397 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31