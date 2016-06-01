(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. is pleased to host the Sovereign and Corporate Forum on Thursday, 16 June 2016, at 5.30pm-8.30pm at Bougainvillea Room, Galadari Hotel, 64 Lotus Road, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Fitch's sovereign analysts will discuss the global economic outlook and the implications for Asia-Pacific markets such as Sri Lanka, as well as the economic adjustments in the country under an IMF programme. The agency's corporate analysts will discuss the outlook for Asian industries, with a particular focus on public-private partnerships (PPP) as a way to finance development via foreign direct investment and infrastructure developments in other countries - notably China. Other themes on the agenda include the Sri Lankan corporate debt market. This event is by invitation only. For event related matters, please email: srilankaforums@fitchratings.com or call +94 11 254 1900 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.