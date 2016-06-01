(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. is pleased to
host the
Sovereign and Corporate Forum on Thursday, 16 June 2016, at
5.30pm-8.30pm at
Bougainvillea Room, Galadari Hotel, 64 Lotus Road, Colombo, Sri
Lanka.
Fitch's sovereign analysts will discuss the global economic
outlook and the
implications for Asia-Pacific markets such as Sri Lanka, as well
as the economic
adjustments in the country under an IMF programme.
The agency's corporate analysts will discuss the outlook for
Asian industries,
with a particular focus on public-private partnerships (PPP) as
a way to finance
development via foreign direct investment and infrastructure
developments in
other countries - notably China. Other themes on the agenda
include the Sri
Lankan corporate debt market.
This event is by invitation only. For event related matters,
please email:
srilankaforums@fitchratings.com or call +94 11 254 1900
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.