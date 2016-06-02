(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Shanghai-headquartered United Overseas Bank (China) Ltd.'s (UOBC) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and its Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. The bank's Support Rating of '1' is also affirmed. UOBC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB; AA-/Stable). Fitch classifies UOBC as a strategically-important subsidiary of UOB, due to strong integration with the parent and its key role in the group's expansion strategy in greater China. As such, there is an extremely high probability of support from the parent, if needed. Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating to UOBC, as its intrinsic strength is subject to its operational and financial integration with the parent. KEY RATING DRIVERS Fitch believes greater China is a strategically important market for UOB. The contribution of UOB's greater China operations has increased steadily, representing 11% of the group's tangible assets at end-2015 and 9% of profits-before-tax in 2015. This is consistent with rising trade and investment flows between China and south-east Asia. Although UOBC's profit contribution to the group was less than 1% in 2015, it is active in referrals to the group. In particular, UOBC works closely with the group's Singapore and Hong Kong branches to provide financial services to Chinese corporates seeking to invest in south-east Asia. UOBC and UOB are highly integrated in terms of strategy, risk appetite and business generation; with the parent overseeing UOBC's operations and key metrics, including liquidity. UOB has a history of providing ordinary support to UOBC, including customer referrals and other operational and system support. The parent bank also provides the majority of UOBC's foreign-currency funding. UOB's ongoing commitment to UOBC is evident by its investment in new UOB-branded headquarters in Shanghai's financial district and a CNY2.5bn capital injection in 2015. UOBC shares its parent's brand and has grown organically from a UOB branch. A default by UOBC would constitute significant reputational risk to UOB that could undermine its franchise. RATING SENSITIVITIES UOBC's Support Rating, and in turn its IDR, are sensitive to any change in Fitch's assessment of either UOB's propensity or ability to extend extraordinary support in a timely manner. Any change in UOB's IDR is likely to lead to similar rating action on UOBC, subject to China's Country Ceiling, currently at 'A+', and may limit ratings upside for UOBC. Contacts: Primary Analyst Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Jack Yuan Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Exposure Draft: Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 14 Apr 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005455 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.