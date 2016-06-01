(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/WARSAW/LONDON, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned the State of
Bremen's EUR500m fixed-rate bond (DE000A1680M0), due 30 May
2023, a final
Long-term local currency rating of 'AAA'. The senior unsecured
issue ranks pari
passu with all Bremen's other outstanding debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects the strong mutual support mechanisms that
apply to all
members of the German Federation, including the State of Bremen,
and the
extensive liquidity facilities they benefit from, which ensure
timely debt and
debt service payment.
The support mechanisms apply uniformly to all members of the
German Federation:
the Federal Republic of Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) represented by
the federal
government (Bund) and the 16 federated states, which include the
State of Bremen
undertaking this issue. All Laender are equally entitled to
financial support in
the event of financial distress, irrespective of differences in
economic and
financial performances.
The State of Bremen is located in northern Germany and had a
population of about
663,600 inhabitants at end-2015. The city-state is the smallest
of 16 German
states and consists of the cities Bremen and Bremerhaven. Its
EUR31.6bn GDP
accounted for 1% of national GDP in 2015. Its GDP per capita of
EUR47,603 is the
second-highest among German states and 28% above Germany's
average.
The new EUR500m issue's liquidity is underpinned by the safe
cash management
system the Laender operate in, which allows overnight cash
exchanges between
Laender and the Bund when necessary, and recourse to appropriate
short-term
credit lines. The issue is zero risk-weighted and European
Central Bank
repo-eligible.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the
ratings of
Germany. A change in the support scheme would result in a review
of the rating.
The new issue report is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dorota Dziedzic
Director
+48 22 338 62 96
Committee Chairperson
Christophe Parisot
Managing Director
+33 1 44 29 91 34
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 3 May 2016
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
Additional Disclosures
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
