(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded to 'A' from
'A-' the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating of The Hanover Insurance
Company, the principal
operating subsidiary of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE: THG).
Fitch has also
upgraded the following ratings for THG:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects meeting and progress towards all upgrade
triggers set in
March 2015. The upgrade assumes no significant changes in
strategic direction or
risk profile following the recently announced appointment of
Joseph Zubretsky as
President and CEO.
THG reported a GAAP combined ratio of 95.7% for 2015, with 3.9
points in
catastrophe losses. This continued a record of profitability
expansion beginning
in 2013, due to improved pricing and business mix changes in the
U.S., as well
as the growing contribution from Chaucer Holdings PLC. Net
income return on
equity and operating EBIT coverage for 2015 also continued to
improve to 11.7%
and 7.7x, respectively. For the first three months of 2016 the
combined ratio
was 95% compared to 97.1% for the same period in 2015.
THG's ratings reflect adequate capitalization of U.S. operating
subsidiaries,
and Fitch's belief that its internal capital formation is likely
to continue to
marginally improve as the recent operating performance trend is
sustainable. The
score for U.S. subsidiaries on Fitch's Prism capital model was
'adequate' at
year-end 2014.
In addition, GAAP operating leverage and net leverage improved
modestly to 1.6x
and 4.3x, respectively, at Dec. 31, 2015. THG's financial
leverage ratio (FLR)
was 22.2% at year-end 2015, and on a pro forma basis, there
should be no
material change following the April 2016 debt issuance, as
proceeds were used to
redeem higher-cost senior notes due 2020 and 2021.
Future earnings will continue to be affected by volatility tied
to changes in
catastrophe related loss experience. Overall the benefits from
premium rate
improvements are waning, and Fitch expects prices to flatten or
decline modestly
in the near term. Through its strong agency relationships,
however, THG's has
focused on businesses with less pricing sensitivity and better
retention by
targeting small commercial business and through a specific
personal lines
product launch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade of THG's
ratings include
improvement in GAAP net leverage (premiums written plus total
liabilities less
debt less reinsurance recoverable divided by shareholders'
equity) of 3.8x or
better, sustaining a Prism score of 'strong', and sustaining
GAAP operating
interest coverage at 10x or better.
Key ratings triggers that could lead to a downgrade include: a
shift to
underwriting losses, an increase in run-rate FLR to 28% or
greater, and GAAP
operating interest coverage of 5x or lower.
Fitch upgrades the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
The Hanover Insurance Group
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--7.625% senior unsecured notes due 2025 to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--4.5% senior unsecured notes due 2026 to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--8.207% junior subordinated debentures due 2027 to 'BB+' from
'BB';
--6.35% subordinated debentures due March 30, 2053 to 'BB+' from
'BB'.
The Hanover Insurance Company
Citizens Insurance Company of America
--IFS to 'A' from 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Martha M. Butler, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
+1-312-368-3191
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
James B. Auden, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria
Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005405
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.