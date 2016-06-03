(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded San Marino's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Negative. The Country Ceiling has been revised down to 'A' from 'A+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F2'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade to 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Ongoing weakness in San Marino's banking system continues to erode public financing flexibility and increases the risk of contingent liabilities crystallising. System-wide, non-performing loans increased to 46.8% of loans in 2015 from 43.1% in 2014, while their coverage ratio declined moderately to 28.7% from 31.0%. The total level of unprovisioned NPLs is equivalent to 100% of San Marino's GDP. Lower interest margins contributed to aggregate bank net losses of 2.9% of GDP in 2015, and the sector needs to further adapt its business model to one that is more competitive in the new global regulatory environment. The banking sector has relatively low capitalisation, particularly at San Marino's largest bank Cassa di Risparmio della Repubblica di San Marino (CRSM), which has required a public injection of 2.8% of GDP in 2016, taking the cumulative recapitalisation since late 2012 to 16% of GDP. CRSM made a loss of EUR17m (1.2% of GDP) in 2015 and its NPL provision ratio worsened to 23.5% in 2015 from 26.6% in 2014. Absent a more far-reaching restructuring of the bank's operations, Fitch considers there is a high likelihood that further state recapitalisation will be required. MEDIUM San Marino's fiscal reserves fell to EUR32.9m in 2015 (2% of GDP), from EUR40.5m in 2014, reducing fiscal flexibility. Prior to San Marino's deep-seated recession, during which GDP fell by a third, its reserves were 15% of GDP. Despite significant progress, financial sector reform remains incomplete, which together with the size of the banking sector (400% of GDP), its lack of 'lender of last resort' capability, and no track record of sovereign external borrowing, increases risks in the event of further financial instability. The IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers: GDP is expected to have returned to mild growth in 2015, of around 0.5%, and the labour market has stabilised, with a smaller increase in unemployment to 8.9%, from 8.6% in 2014. The fiscal balance has benefited from the bottoming out of the recession and previous measures to increase the revenue base and tackle tax evasion. The general government balance returned to a surplus in 2014 of 0.8% of GDP, and a small deficit of close to 0.1% of GDP is estimated in 2015 due to moderately lower revenues and higher recurrent expenditures. The 2016 budget targets a deficit of 0.8% of GDP, including an increase in infrastructure spending of 0.7% of GDP financed through the issuance of a EUR10m bond. As in previous budgets, the authorities are using relatively cautious revenue assumptions. Fitch forecasts a smaller increase in the general government deficit to 0.6% of GDP in 2016 (excluding the 2.8% of GDP CRSM injection) and 0.3% in 2017 as higher infrastructure spending is offset by recurrent expenditure restraint and moderate growth in tax revenues. Further tax reform is in the pipeline, notably the introduction of VAT from next year, which the authorities plan to implement in a phased and broadly fiscally neutral way. According to Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis, which assumes ongoing recurrent expenditure restraint and further bank recapitalisations totalling 9% of GDP, general government debt will increase to 30% of GDP in 2025 from 22% in 2016. This compares favourably with the rating peer median of 42% of GDP. The financial sector policy response has been mixed, with progress in tackling NPLs lagging somewhat. The introduction of a credit registry later this year is an important step in enhancing credit risk evaluation. San Marino is taking forward negotiations on an association agreement with the EU, and continues to improve transparency, which has facilitated the conclusion of a bilateral economic cooperation agreement with Italy and inclusion in its tax 'whitelist'. This paves the way for closer economic integration with Italy, and particularly the Emilia-Romagna region, which will help to offset the ongoing drag on growth from financial sector deleveraging. Fitch forecasts a moderate increase in GDP growth to 1.0% in 2016 and 1.3% in 2017, supported by somewhat higher public and private investment and consumer spending. San Marino's rating also reflects strong development indicators, which are significantly above 'BBB' peers. The country has a track record of fiscal prudence, which helps mitigate weak financial flexibility. However, resilience to shocks is greatly curtailed by the small size of the population (32,000 inhabitants), limited economic diversification and high dependence on Italy. Data quality is also weak, with a lag in national accounts and limited balance of payments figures. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns San Marino a score equivalent to a rating of 'A' on the Long-term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect San Marino's very high level of bank NPLs to the overall size of the economy, the lack of an effective 'lender of last resort', and an incomplete policy response to managing financial risks. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITES The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger negative rating action are: - Ongoing banking sector weakness that results in a worsening of public debt dynamics, via lower expected economic growth or higher capital injections. - Fiscal slippage that weakens public debt dynamics. The Negative Outlook means Fitch's analysis does not currently expect developments with a material likelihood of leading to an upgrade. Nonetheless, future developments that may individually or collectively result in a revision of the Outlook to Stable include: - Strengthening of the banking sector, including improved asset quality, profitability and capital. - Strong economic growth, for example reflecting diversification of the economy. - Improvement in public debt dynamics and rebuilding of fiscal buffers over time. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes a gradual increase in GDP growth to a trend rate of 1.5%, a small increase in the primary fiscal surplus from 0.1% of GDP to 0.3%, a steady increase in marginal interest rates from 2016, and further bank recapitalisations totalling 9% of GDP. - Fitch assumes that San Marino will continue to strengthen its international cooperation agreements in economic, tax and political areas, helping to reduce risks from external policy shocks, particularly from Italy. 