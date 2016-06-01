(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
for Liberty
Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) and its operating subsidiary Liberty
Property Limited
Partnership, including the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
at 'BBB'. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Liberty's appropriate leverage and
fixed-charge coverage
(FCC) for a 'BBB' rated REIT with the company's asset profile.
Moderate
liquidity pressure, partly due to Liberty's growing but
manageable development
pipeline, and a persistent high AFFO payout ratio balance the
positive rating
elements.
Appropriate Leverage & Coverage
Fitch expects Liberty's leverage to sustain between 5.5x - 6.0x
through 2018,
although leverage could migrate outside of that range by
2016-end, depending on
the timing of asset sales. Asset sales proceeds should offset
the expansion of
Liberty's development pipeline and non-stabilized asset pool
(primarily through
development and, to a lesser extent, under-leased acquisitions)
and keep the
company's leverage within a range consistent with a 'BBB' IDR.
The company's leverage was 5.7x as of March 31, 2016 compared to
5.7x and 5.8x
for the years ended 2015 and 2014, respectively. Fitch defines
leverage as debt,
net of Fitch-estimated readily available cash over recurring
operating EBITDA,
including recurring cash distributions from joint ventures
(JVs). The inclusion
of 50% of preferred units as debt, consistent with Fitch's
hybrids criteria, has
an immaterial impact on the company's leverage metrics.
Fitch expects Liberty's fixed-charge coverage (FCC) to sustain
in the
mid-to-high 2x range, which is appropriate for the rating. The
company's FCC was
2.8x for the TTM ended March 31, 2016 in comparison to 2.8x,
2.6x and 2.5x for
the years ended 2015, 2014 and 2013, respectively. Fitch
calculates FCC as
recurring operating EBITDA, including the agency's estimate of
recurring cash JV
distributions, less recurring capital expenditures and
straight-line rents,
divided by total interest incurred and preferred operating unit
distributions.
Increasing Development Pipeline
Liberty has expanded the scope of its development activities, in
tandem with the
recent U.S. economic cycle. Liberty had 6.3 million square feet
of wholly-owned
development under construction as of March 31, 2016,
representing a total
estimated investment of $603.8 million (7.9% of gross assets).
The projects were
48.7% pre-leased and had remaining funding requirements of $215
million (2.8% of
gross assets). Liberty's development exposure as measured by
cost-to-complete to
gross assets has grown from a 0.9% cycle low in 2012 and is
towards the high end
of its mid-2% trend range since 2013. Fitch expects LPT to have
a low
single-digit development exposure, and expects development
yields in the high
single digits.
Fitch views Liberty's increased development exposure as a modest
net positive
given the market's current position in the commercial real
estate cycle and
supply/demand fundamentals in Liberty's markets. While growth in
e-commerce
demand (primarily big-box) is outpacing GDP growth, it
represents an incremental
and underserved form of demand that should be sustainable for
the foreseeable
future. Fitch expects Liberty to begin approximately $500 to
$700 million of new
developments during 2016 with roughly two-thirds initiated on a
speculative
basis. Asset sales (predominantly from within the company's
remaining suburban
office portfolio) will likely represent the company's principal
source of
development funding.
Repositioning Should Improve Portfolio
Liberty's repositioning strategy will improve its portfolio by
establishing a
national industrial footprint, combined with sharpening its
focus on office
properties in a few key, core metro markets. Since a
repositioning announcement
in 2013, the company has grown its industrial platform, via
development and
portfolio acquisitions. The company has focused its operations
in 24 US and UK
markets and has also sold 18.8 million square feet of suburban
office and high
finish flex product, exiting 10 markets at over $2 billion of
dispositions.
Fitch views this repositioning strategy as positive, presuming
it is fully
executed. The strategy will enhance asset value and drive
improved long-term
cash flow growth and stability, as it should reduce the amount
of recurring
capex incurred for suburban office properties.
Moderate Liquidity Pressure
Fitch's stressed liquidity analysis shows Liberty's uses of cash
exceeding its
internally generated sources of cash for the period April 1,
2016 to Dec. 31,
2017. Unsecured bond maturities and elevated development funding
commitments are
the principal uses of Liberty's cash during the next two years.
Fitch estimates
the company's liquidity coverage improves to 0.7x from 0.6x if
the company
refinances 80% of maturing mortgage debt. Fitch expects the
company will fund
its development pipeline and some debt maturities with asset
sales, which would
mitigate the liquidity shortfall but introduces execution risk
should the timing
of asset sales not be sufficient to fund development.
Conservative Leasing Profile
Liberty's lease maturity schedule is reasonably well balanced
through 2021. On
average, leases representing 11.2% of the company's wholly-owned
base rent (ABR)
expire per year through 2021 with a maximum of 14.4% of base
rents expiring in
2017. Fitch expects Liberty's average occupancy to increase by
1% to 2% during
2016 to 2018, due to strength in its industrial portfolio,
offset by modest
occupancy losses in its office portfolio.
Fitch expects Liberty's rents to grow by 1% to 4%, on average,
during 2016 on a
GAAP basis, with mid-to-low single-digit-negative suburban
office lease spreads
partially offsetting positive mid-single-digit industrial rent
spreads and
low-single-digit flex property spreads.
Modest Internal Growth
Fitch anticipates only moderate same-store NOI growth during the
next two years,
despite strengthening industrial fundamentals. Fitch expects
Liberty's GAAP
same-store NOI to be flat to up 3% in 2016, and to remain in the
mid-3% range
for 2017 and 2018, as the company disposes of most of its office
portfolio.
Liberty's SSNOI change was 2.1% for the quarter ended March 31,
2016 and 2.4%,
-1%, 1.3% and -0.8% for the years ended Dec. 31, 2015, 2014,
2013 and 2012,
respectively.
Slightly Low UA/UD Coverage
Fitch estimates Liberty's unencumbered asset coverage of
unsecured debt (UA/UD)
at 1.9x as of March 31, 2016. This level of coverage is slightly
low for the
'BBB' rating, where most Fitch-rated REITs have coverage
exceeding 2.0x. Fitch
calculates UA/UD under a direct capitalization approach of
unencumbered net
operating income (NOI) that assumes a stressed 8.5% cap rate.
Weak Dividend Coverage
Liberty's AFFO payout ratio was 95.6% for the TTM ended March
31, 2016 and 94%
and 98.5% for the years ended Dec. 31, 2015 and 2014,
respectively. The company
continues to reduce its exposure to commodity suburban office
properties in
favor of less capital intensive industrial assets and metro/CBD
office (i.e.
Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.). Although the REIT model is
not reliant on
internally generated cash flow as a source of funds, Fitch
generally views
persistently high AFFO payout ratios as a weakness in corporate
governance that
is evidence of a focus on shareholders over bondholders.
Cycle-Tested Management; Some Shareholder-Friendly Actions
The ratings also reflect the strength of Liberty's management
team, including
senior officers and property and leasing managers. The company
has upgraded its
portfolio historically by selling lower-growth assets, such as
secondary-market
suburban office and flex properties. Liberty has used the
proceeds to acquire
and develop industrial distribution assets, which have exhibited
stronger demand
characteristics and are less capital intensive. These positives
are offset in
part by shareholder-friendly activities, such as a persistently
high AFFO payout
ratio and recently engaging in share buybacks, both to the
detriment of
unsecured bondholders.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between Liberty's IDR and preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with an
IDR of 'BBB'.
Based on Fitch research on 'Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in
Nonfinancial
Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis', these preferred securities
are deeply
subordinated and have loss absorption elements that would likely
result in poor
recoveries in the event of a corporate default.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Liberty's
credit metrics
will remain consistent for the 'BBB' rating over the rating
horizon.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
--SSNOI growth of 2% during 2016, 2017 and 2018;
--Land acquisitions of $50 million per year during through 2018;
--Development spending of $550 million in 2016 and $450 million
in 2017 and
2018;
--Development deliveries of $400 million per year through 2018
at yields of 7%;
--Dispositions of $1 billion during 2016 and $300 million in
2017 and $200
million in 2018 at an average cap rate of 8.3%;
--No unsecured bond issuance during 2016 and $400 million in
2017 and $300
million in 2018;
--No equity issuance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.5x
(leverage was 5.7x as of
March 31, 2016);
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 3.0 (FCC was 2.8x
for the TTM
ended March 31, 2016);
--UA/UD sustaining above 2.3x (UA/UD was 1.9x as of March 31,
2016).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
rating and/or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7x for
several quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 2.3x for several
quarters;
--Fitch's expectation of an AFFO dividend payout ratio
sustaining above 100%.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Liberty Property Trust
--IDR at 'BBB'.
Liberty Property Limited Partnership
--IDR at 'BBB';
--Unsecured revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Medium-term notes at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Preferred operating units at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected recurring operating EBITDA is
adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based compensation and include operating income
from discontinued
operations;
--Fitch has adjusted the historical and projected net debt by
assuming the
issuer requires $25 million of cash for working capital purposes
that is
otherwise unavailable to repay debt;
--Fitch has included 50% of the company's preferred operating
units as debt.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1005446
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ail=31
