(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE, June 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of three Singapore banks - DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB) - and the bank holding company of DBS, DBS Group Holdings (DBSH). Their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) have been affirmed at 'AA-' with Stable Outlook, and the Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'aa-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The ratings on DBS's covered bond programme and covered bond issuance are unaffected by this review. KEY RATING DRIVERS VRS AND IDRS The Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs are driven by the VRs, and reflect the entities' strong funding profiles, which stem from their entrenched domestic franchises, healthy loss-absorption buffers, steady profitability and stringent regulatory oversight. These rating strengths should mitigate risks to the banks' balance sheets from higher credit costs amid a more challenging economic environment and rising exposures to emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Their strong domestic deposit franchises are one of the Singapore banks' strengths. This is reflected in their high Singapore dollar liquidity coverage ratios (LCR). The banks have also gained significant traction in gathering US dollar deposits, with such deposits increasing at a compound annual growth rate of 26% from end-March 2013 to end-March 2016. Domestic and offshore lending growth has started to slow due to sustained softness in the domestic property market, easing demand for cross-border trade finance and a weaker global economy. The banks' offshore loan exposures have remained stable at an average of 51% of total at end-March 2016, although the average loan exposure to Greater China fell to 23% of total loans at end-March 2016 from 25% at end-2015 as China-related trade loans shrank. Slowing economic growth and potentially higher market volatility present cyclical risks to asset quality - where some concentrations have built up - and profitability in the near to medium term. However, the banks' asset quality has held up well to date, despite broader economic uncertainty. Fitch views the effect of commodity price weakness on credit quality as moderate thus far. New problem loans, broadly from restructured accounts, are still mostly being serviced. The banks' internal stress tests also suggest the increase in credit charges will remain manageable even if oil prices stay low for a prolonged period. Fitch expects the increase in impaired loan ratios for the Singapore banks to be moderate, given banks' reasonably stringent and disciplined underwriting standards. The weighted average NPL ratio for the three banks remained low at 1.1% as at end-March 2016, similar to end-2015. We expect the banks' healthy provision buffer of 128% (as a proportion of NPLs) to cushion any potential asset-quality deterioration that may arise if the global economy hits a rough patch. The banks' balance sheets and earnings have proven resilient through past economic cycles, and Fitch expects any deterioration in asset quality to be manageable in light of the banks' adequate profitability and strong capitalisation buffers. OCBC's capital buffers have expanded steadily since it acquired Wing Hang Bank in 2014, and its fully loaded common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio improved to be in line with peers' at 12.4% at end-March 2016 (DBS: 13.2%; UOB: 12.1%) from 10.1% at end-September 2014. This was aided by strong participation in its discounted scrip dividend scheme and slower risk-weighted asset growth over the last 18 months, and we expect capitalisation to remain stable in light of more modest growth expectations in the near term. All three banks aim to continue expanding their regional footprint over the medium term to capture the earnings opportunities available in faster-growing emerging markets. This would expose them to the more challenging operating environments in these emerging markets, but will help them diversify away from Singapore's mature, saturated and competitive environment. DBSH is a bank holding company with DBS as its sole operating entity. The ratings on DBSH are equalised with those of DBS due to the close integration between the two entities, their common branding, board and management, and a common jurisdiction and regulator. The ratings also reflect DBSH's simple balance sheet structure and Fitch's expectation that double leverage should remain low in the medium term. SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS) The SRs and SRFs for the three Singapore banks reflect Fitch's view of an extremely high probability of extraordinary state support for the banks, if necessary. This is due to their high systemic importance, with around 60% of the Singapore dollar deposit base, and the sovereign's strong financial ability to provide support, as indicated by its ratings of 'AAA'. DBSH's SR and SRF reflect our view that sovereign support for the holding company is possible, but cannot be relied upon. This is due to the low systemic importance of DBSH, as a non-operating bank holding company. DEBT RATINGS The ratings on the medium-term note programme, senior notes and commercial paper programmes are the same as the banks' and DBSH's respective Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs. This is because such instruments constitute direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the entities, and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 and Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes are rated one notch below the entities' 'aa-' VRs to reflect their subordinated status and the absence of any going-concern loss-absorption features. The ratings on the Basel II preference shares and Basel III Tier 1 securities are five notches below the banks' VRs. These ratings reflect the deep subordination and going-concern loss-absorption features of the securities. RATING SENSITIVITIES VRS AND IDRS There is limited scope for upward rating action on the VRs and IDRs of the three Singapore banks and DBSH as they are already among the highest of banks rated by Fitch globally. We believe the bank's exposures to developing markets will continue to rise over the medium to longer term. Material changes over time that place a burden on their asset quality and funding profiles - particularly in foreign currency - would weigh on their credit profiles unless counterbalanced by an increase in capital and liquidity buffers. Further downward rating pressure would also arise from added operational complexity following expansion offshore or into more complex product lines. An increase in risk appetite, such as excessive growth and mergers and acquisitions, leading to disproportionate asset concentrations in riskier sectors and countries, or greater pressure on funding or capital positions, may result in negative rating action. Some risk concentrations in the Greater China region and the commodity-related sectors have built up in recent years and any material deterioration would also add pressure on ratings. For DBSH, greater complexity in the corporate structure and/or significantly higher double leverage would also be negative for the VR and IDR. SUPPORT RATINGS (SRS) AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS (SRFS) A change in the government's ability or propensity to provide timely support would be negative for the three banks' SRs and SRFs. This may be triggered by global regulatory initiatives aimed at reducing implicit government support available to banks. However, we view this as a longer-term risk for the Singapore banks, in light of the regulator's decision not to include senior debt (as long as it is issued without contractual bail-in terms) under its statutory bail-in powers. Senior debt issued by bank holding companies would also be excluded from statutory bail-in requirements. However, Fitch believes that there continues to be less certainty of support for holding companies compared with banking entities due to their lower systemic importance. DEBT RATINGS The ratings on the medium-term note programme, senior notes and commercial paper programmes are sensitive to any changes in the banks' IDRs. The ratings on the Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2, Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes, Basel II preference shares and Basel III Tier 1 securities are sensitive to changes in the VRs. The rating actions are as follows: DBS - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-' - Support Rating affirmed '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'F1+' - Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-' and 'F1+' - Market-linked securities affirmed at 'AA-(emr)' - Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+' - Basel II preference shares affirmed at 'BBB' DBSH - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-' - Support Rating affirmed at '5' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' - Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-' - Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+' - Basel III Additional Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB' OCBC - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-' - Support Rating affirmed '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Commercial paper programmes affirmed at 'F1+' - Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-' - Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+' - Basel II preference shares affirmed at 'BBB' - Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+' - Basel III Additional Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB' UOB - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'aa-' - Support Rating affirmed '1' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A-' - Medium-term note programme and senior unsecured notes affirmed at 'AA-' - Basel II subordinated Lower Tier 2 notes affirmed at 'A+' - Basel III Tier 2 subordinated notes affirmed at 'A+' - Basel III Additional Tier 1 securities affirmed at 'BBB' Contact: Primary Analysts Wee Siang Ng (DBS, DBSH and UOB) Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Elaine Koh (OCBC) Director +65 6796 7239 Secondary Analysts Elaine Koh (DBS, DBSH and UOB) Director +65 6796 7239 Wee Siang Ng (OCBC) Senior Director +65 6796 7230 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 