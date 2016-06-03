(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Hong
Kong-based Cheung Kong
Property Holdings Limited's (CKP) Outlook to Positive from
Stable. The agency
has also affirmed its Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer-Default
Rating (IDR) and
foreign-currency senior unsecured rating at 'A-'.
The Positive Outlook reflects CKP's strong financial position
and low gearing,
as measured by net-debt/investment properties, as well as the
company's stable
recurring income from its established investment property
portfolio and hotel
business. Fitch also considered CKP's strong record and prudent
expansion in the
property development business. The company's recurring EBITDA
and
net-debt/investment properties are comparable with its 'A'-rated
peers. The
possibility of CKP undertaking a large investment may exert
pressure on its
financial profile, but as CKP continues to generate positive
operating cash flow
from its existing businesses, Fitch expects this risk to
diminish in the next
two years.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Solid Rental Income: CKP generated HKD5.1bn in rental income
mainly through its
high-grade Hong Kong investment property portfolio in 2015. The
properties were
valued at HKD120bn at end-2015, which covers net-debt of
HKD16.4bn by 7.3x, and
enjoyed an operating margin of 88%. Fitch expects positive
rental reversions for
CKP's office portfolio, as these properties are mostly located
in the central
district, where supply will remain tight in 2016.
Hotel Margins Under Pressure: The company's hotel portfolio
generated HKD4.0bn
in revenue in 2015. The Hong Kong hotel segment, which is
positioned in the
mid-range and targets the mass-market, enjoyed an occupancy rate
of 88%.
Operating margins of CKP's hotels fell to 32%, from 42%, as the
average
room-rate declined due to lower tourist arrivals and the ongoing
renovation of
the Horizon Suite Hotel in Hunghom, which is expected to be
completed in 2016.
Fitch expects the hotel segment margins to remain under pressure
for the rest of
the year, but EBITDA is likely to increase in 2016 due to the
full year
consolidation of the hotels previously owned by the Hutchison
Group.
Significant Mainland Property Development: China property
development generated
47% of CKP's operating profit in 2015. The company has been
prudent in its land
acquisition and expansion strategy in the past and Fitch expects
CKP to maintain
this business strategy, with property sales covering its
property development
expenditure, allowing the company's property development
business to remain
cash-flow positive. Fitch expects CKP to generate positive cash
flow of
HKD5-10bn from property development in 2016.
Strong Development Record: CKP has displayed resilience through
several industry
downturns during its long operating history, showing strong
cash-flow management
and maintaining broad funding diversity. Fitch expects the
company to continue
leveraging on its scale, rich operational experience and low
funding cost, while
focusing on maintaining positive free cash-flow and achieving
stable margins.
Potential acquisitions: Fitch expects CKP to seek investment
opportunities to
increase its recurring income in the medium- to long-term. The
scale of such
acquisitions may be substantial, as reflected by the joint
bidding of CKP and
Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited (A-/Stable) for the
London City
Airport in early 2016, which CKP did not win. Depending on
scale, funding
requirements and investment return prospects, Fitch believes
such acquisitions
may pressure CKP's credit metrics.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer
include:
- rental income growth of 40-50% in 2016, due to restructuring,
and 7%-8% in
2017
- hotel income growth of 25-30% in 2016, due to the
restructuring, and 3-5% in
2017
- EBIT margin of 34%-36% over 2016-2017 (2015: 37%)
- property development sale proceeds to cover expenditure and
capex.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- net-debt/recurring EBITDA sustained below 3.5x (2015: 2.7x)
- net-debt/investment properties sustained below 25% (2015: 14%)
- recurring EBITDA/gross interest expense sustained above 4.5x
(2015: 4.4x)
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- The Outlook will be revised from Positive to Stable if CKP
makes substantial
new investments in the next 18 months and as a result, cannot
maintain its
credit metrics as stipulated in the positive guidelines
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: CKP had a cash balance of HKD44.5bn at end-2015
and committed
undrawn credit facilities of HKD6.5bn against short-term
borrowings of HKD5.8bn.
The company's debt duration is concentrated in three years,
matching the lease
duration of its investment property asset-base. Fitch expects
CKP to maintain
its reliable access to the bond and loan markets for refinancing
at favourable
interest cost.
