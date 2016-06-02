(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has today published the 'F1+(tha)' National Short-Term Rating on Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited's (CNS; AA-(tha)/Stable) THB 1.5bn short-term debenture programme. Debentures issued under the programme will have a maturity of no more than 270 days, and can be issued in separate tranches. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme is rated at the same level as CNS's National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)', as issuance under the programme constitutes unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the company. CNS's National Rating reflects Fitch's view that it is a strategically important subsidiary of Nomura Holdings Inc. of Japan (A-/Stable/Viability Rating: bbb). The Nomura group owns 85.8% of CNS, and there is a significant level of management control, shared branding, and operational linkages. RATING SENSITIVITIES CNS's National Short-Term Rating is the highest on the national scale, and hence there is no rating upside. CNS's National Ratings may be negatively impacted by any material changes in the ability or propensity of the Nomura group to support CNS. For example, this may result from a severe deterioration in the group's credit profile, or a large reduction in the group's shareholding in CNS. However, Fitch does not expect these to occur in the short term. Contact: Primary Analyst Parson Singha, CFA Senior Director +662 108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Jackerin Jeeradit Associate Director +662 108 0163 Committee Chairperson Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.