(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
ERGO Group AG's
(ERGO) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and the Insurer
Financial Strength
(IFS) Ratings of the group's insurance subsidiaries with the
exception of ERGO
Lebensversicherung AG (ERGO Leben). ERGO Leben's IFS has been
downgraded to 'A'
from 'AA' and simultaneously withdrawn for commercial reasons.
The Outlook on
all ratings is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The downgrade reflects a diminishing of ERGO Leben's strategic
importance to the
ERGO group under ERGO's recently announced new strategy
programme. Under the new
programme ERGO Leben will cease writing new business no later
than 2020
following its withdrawal from writing traditional German life
new business in
2015. As a result we have revised our view of ERGO Leben's
strategic importance
to the ERGO group to 'Important' from 'Core', although we still
factor in some
group support into the company's rating.
Under ERGO's new strategy, the group will over the next five
years invest a
total of EUR1bn to streamline its product portfolio, restructure
distribution
channels, to increase digitalisation, including IT
infrastructure, and to
improve operational efficiencies. The strategy is supported by
major shareholder
Munich Reinsurance Company (Munich Re; AA-/Stable), which is not
expecting any
dividend payment for as long as the strategy programme is in
place.
ERGO targets a contribution to net profit of more than EUR200m
per year in 2020
from this programme, which should result in net income of at
least EUR500m after
2020. While ERGO's profitability lags that of Munich Re, we
expect ERGO to
contribute positively to Munich Re's profile if the programme is
executed
successfully.
The affirmation reflects expected improvement in ERGO's
profitability, which
will strengthen the group's strategic position within Munich Re.
We maintain our
view on ERGO's strategic importance to Munich Re, which is
'Core' based on our
group rating methodology.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in Munich Re's rating will most likely lead to a
similar rating
action on ERGO and its subsidiaries.
ERGO and its subsidiaries could be downgraded, if the strategic
position of ERGO
within Munich Re would weaken to such an extent that we no
longer regard ERGO as
'Core' to the parent based on Fitch's Criteria.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
ERGO Group AG: IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'AA';
Oulook Stable
Europaeische Reiseversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'AA'; Oulook
Stable
Vorsorge Lebensversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'AA'; Oulook
Stable
ERV Foersaekringsaktiebolag: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
Europaeiske Rejseforsikring A/S: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook
Stable
ERGO Lebensversicherung AG: IFS downgraded to 'A' from 'AA';
Outlook Stable;
and withdrawn
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr Christoph Schmitt
Director
+49 69 768076 121
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50,
D-60311 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Dr Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Committee Chairperson
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
