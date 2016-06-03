(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ERGO Group AG's (ERGO) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-' and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings of the group's insurance subsidiaries with the exception of ERGO Lebensversicherung AG (ERGO Leben). ERGO Leben's IFS has been downgraded to 'A' from 'AA' and simultaneously withdrawn for commercial reasons. The Outlook on all ratings is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade reflects a diminishing of ERGO Leben's strategic importance to the ERGO group under ERGO's recently announced new strategy programme. Under the new programme ERGO Leben will cease writing new business no later than 2020 following its withdrawal from writing traditional German life new business in 2015. As a result we have revised our view of ERGO Leben's strategic importance to the ERGO group to 'Important' from 'Core', although we still factor in some group support into the company's rating. Under ERGO's new strategy, the group will over the next five years invest a total of EUR1bn to streamline its product portfolio, restructure distribution channels, to increase digitalisation, including IT infrastructure, and to improve operational efficiencies. The strategy is supported by major shareholder Munich Reinsurance Company (Munich Re; AA-/Stable), which is not expecting any dividend payment for as long as the strategy programme is in place. ERGO targets a contribution to net profit of more than EUR200m per year in 2020 from this programme, which should result in net income of at least EUR500m after 2020. While ERGO's profitability lags that of Munich Re, we expect ERGO to contribute positively to Munich Re's profile if the programme is executed successfully. The affirmation reflects expected improvement in ERGO's profitability, which will strengthen the group's strategic position within Munich Re. We maintain our view on ERGO's strategic importance to Munich Re, which is 'Core' based on our group rating methodology. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any change in Munich Re's rating will most likely lead to a similar rating action on ERGO and its subsidiaries. ERGO and its subsidiaries could be downgraded, if the strategic position of ERGO within Munich Re would weaken to such an extent that we no longer regard ERGO as 'Core' to the parent based on Fitch's Criteria. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS ERGO Group AG: IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable DKV Deutsche Krankenversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'AA'; Oulook Stable Europaeische Reiseversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'AA'; Oulook Stable Vorsorge Lebensversicherung AG: IFS affirmed at 'AA'; Oulook Stable ERV Foersaekringsaktiebolag: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Europaeiske Rejseforsikring A/S: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable ERGO Lebensversicherung AG: IFS downgraded to 'A' from 'AA'; Outlook Stable; and withdrawn Contact: Primary Analyst Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50, D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 17 May 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1005554 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.