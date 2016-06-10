(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, June 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Italian Autonomous
Province of Trento's (PAT) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at
'F1'. The rating of
the EUR500m EMTN programme is affirmed at 'A'. The Outlook is
Stable.
Fitch has also affirmed the ratings of Patrimonio del Trentino's
(PdT) EUR43m
guaranteed floating-rate bullet notes due in 2017 (ISIN:
IT0005005456) at
long-term local currency 'A'. The credit-linked notes are rated
at the same
level as The Autonomous Province of Trento, reflecting the
latter's
unconditional, irrevocable and first demand guarantee on them.
The affirmation reflects PAT's unchanged special status and
continuous strong
budgetary performance, aided by the province's sophisticated
management and
wealthy economy.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'A' rating reflects the high financial autonomy of PAT due
to the region's
special status underpinning its sound budgetary performance, as
well as its low
debt and robust socio-economic indicators. The Stable Outlook
reflects our
expectations of no major changes in the foreseeable future.
Autonomy Underpins Ratings: PAT is eligible to be rated above
the sovereign by
virtue of its significant financial autonomy. PAT's
constitutionally established
special autonomous status entitles the province to receive fixed
shares of major
national taxes, ranging from 90% personal income tax (PIT) and
corporate income
tax (CIT) to 80% of VAT. This underpins the province's tax
revenue resilience
and limits dependence on state transfers. Contributions to
national
consolidation efforts are subject to bilateral agreements and
from 2019 will
account for about EUR400m, or 0.5% of Italy's interest burden.
The two-notch differential above the 'BBB+' sovereign rating
captures possible
interferences by the State in case of macroeconomic or financial
stress of
sovereign finances and subsequent risk of weakening
predictability of
inter-governmental relations.
Solid Operating Performance: According to 2015 preliminary data,
PAT maintained
a solid operating margin around 30%, or EUR1.3bn, sustained by a
tight grip on
operating costs. Fitch believes the operating margin will range
between 25% and
30% over the medium term, financing provincial capital
expenditure, which is
expected to settle at around a cumulative EUR3.5bn in 2016-2018
and mainly
focused on projects aimed at increasing public services quality
and supporting
the local economy (transportation, new hospital, roads, and
broadband network).
The health care sector, absorbing around 30% of operating
revenue, is expected
to remain balanced due to continuous cost rationalisation and
investment to
increase operating efficiency.
Sustainable Risk: PAT remained free of direct debt in 2015;
however; Fitch
reclassifies EUR1.5bn debt issued by a regional public sector
entity (PSE) Cassa
del Trentino SpA (CdT, A/Stable) as direct risk, since it is
backed by the
province. Fitch expects direct risk to remain at around a
moderate 35% of PAT's
current revenues by 2017. Debt of other PSEs accounted for about
EUR300m in 2015
(EUR0.7bn in 2014) after an early repayment with PAT's reserves.
The province's
strategy is to concentrate debt at CdT to drive down provincial
PSEs' and
municipalities' debt in the medium term, which accounted less
than 8% of local
GDP at end-2015. PAT continues to have a sound cash-generating
capacity,
supported by high tax compliance.
Prudent and Skilled Management: PAT maintains a sophisticated
and prudent
budgetary policy with tight control of its municipalities' and
companies' debt.
The regional administration continues to increase tax relief in
an effort to
support the local economy. Budgetary flexibility (about 8% of
tax revenue and
around 50% of capital expenditure) provides adequate buffer
against unexpected
shocks.
Solid Socio-Economic Profile: PAT's GDP per capita, at nearly
25% above the EU
average, makes the province one of the wealthiest in Italy and
Europe. Fitch
expects PAT's GDP to grow 1%-1.2% in 2016 (0.8% in 2015) and
unemployment rate
to remain stable in the medium term at around 7%, below the
national level
(11.9% in 2015). It will be underpinned by the agricultural
sector (apple,
wine), tourism and manufacturing, as well as by strong exports
(up 4% in 2015).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
PAT's IDR moves in tandem with that of Italy due to the
compression exerted by
the sovereign ratings on PAT's standalone profile. A downgrade
or upgrade of
Italy would likely therefore translate into a similar rating
action on PAT.
An upgrade to three notches above the sovereign (maximum level
under Fitch
criteria) from the current two could stem from evidence of
sustained stability
in the macroeconomic environment leading to more predictable
inter-governmental
relations. A downgrade could be triggered by unfavourable
changes in PAT's
statute of autonomy or a substantial weakening of the financial
profile of the
province.
Changes to PAT's ratings will be reflected in the ratings on the
bonds.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
